Family
What do you give a man for Valentine’s Day?
From gadgets to one-of-a-kind surprises here are some popular Valentine’s Day gift ideas for men this season.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 30, 2015 7:45 a.m. MST
Family
Pornography addiction: another reason for the U.S. marriage decline
According to a new study, men who view pornography are more likely to delay marriage.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 27, 2015 1 p.m. MST
Family
Teen dating abuse and how schools can help prevent it
Researchers report that school-based intervention may be an effective way to address and possibly prevent teen dating abuse.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 26, 2015 3 p.m. MST
Family
Top honeymoon destinations for 2015
Recently, a handful of wedding and travel websites have released their top 2015 lists for best honeymoon locations.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 23, 2015 12:30 p.m. MST
Family
Want your child to eat more fruits and veggies? Here’s how
New research finds that waiting until after recess to feed students can increases a their fruit and veggie intake by about 54 percent.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 20, 2015 3:12 p.m. MST
Family
Is fast food influencing your child’s academic success?
A new study found that the amount of fast food that a child consumes can influence his or her academic success.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 19, 2015 7:30 a.m. MST
Family
Why it’s important to be sensitive to your child’s needs
A new study explains why parents should make sensitivity a focus during a child’s early developmental years.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 18, 2015 7:30 a.m. MST
Family
Divorce Day? How about Divorce Month?
Numerous lawyers have dubbed Jan. 2 as “Divorce Day” and many claim they experience a spike in divorce requests during the first few weeks of the month, making January one of their busiest divorce months.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 16, 2015 11:30 a.m. MST
Family
Don’t want materialistic children? Avoid these parenting tactics
A new study found that when parents include material goods as part of their parenting techniques it can potentially create problems for their children as they grow up and become adults.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 14, 2015 7:30 a.m. MST
Family
Randi Zuckerberg, former Facebook exec, encourages us to unplug
A recent study found that the smallest cellphone interruptions can actually damage romantic relationships.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 12, 2015 7:20 a.m. MST
Family
Next generation of smokers is using e-cigarettes more than cigarettes
Research finds that e-cigarettes are the new nicotine trend. Here is why you should talk to your children about e-cigarette use.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 3, 2015 12:45 p.m. MST
Family
Men like women in high heels, study finds
A scientific study in France has measured the influence that women, wearing high heels, have over men.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 3, 2015 6:30 a.m. MST
Family
Forget the 7-year itch — research says it’s now 10 to 15 years
A new study found that the marital bliss experienced during the honeymoon declines after the first decade of marriage, indicating couples need to work on maintaining satisfaction and happiness.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 1, 2015 1 p.m. MST
Family
At 2 years old, your child can begin to feel this complex emotion
At what age do we start to feel schadenfreude, or joy in another’s misfortune? A new study suggests the age of 2.
By Kelsey Clark
Jan 1, 2015 8:20 a.m. MST
In this March 15, 2010, file photo, copies of the 2010 Census forms are seen during a news conference in Phoenix to kickoff a national drive as Census forms are mailed to everyone.
Family
Marriage questions on the U.S. Census Bureau survey are on the chopping block
The bureau recently announced that it may drop a handful of marriage questions from its American Community Survey.
By Kelsey Clark
Dec 20, 2014 12 p.m. MST
Family
Some communities suggest penalizing parents for underage drinking at home
A handful of communities are considering prosecuting or fining parents of underage children who are caught drinking.
By Kelsey Clark
Dec 20, 2014 7 a.m. MST
Family
Do you know what your child is drawing at school?
The pictures children draw can depict their family and home life, a recent study says.
By Kelsey Clark
Dec 19, 2014 7 a.m. MST
Family
Why you should think twice before punishing your children for lying
Punishments prove to be counterproductive when a child lies, says a new study. If your children are lying more after you have punished them for being dishonest, one problem may be that you need to talk to them instead.
By Kelsey Clark
Dec 18, 2014 7 a.m. MST
Family
Want a smart kid? Stay away from these two things
A new study says that two common chemicals found in numerous consumer products can damage fetal development and possibly lower a child’s IQ.
By Kelsey Clark
Dec 17, 2014 6:45 a.m. MST
Family
American gift-giving trends and traditions reflect a change in American values
American gift-giving trends and traditions reflect a change in American values, especially during the holiday season.
By Kelsey Clark
Dec 13, 2014 1 p.m. MST
Family
Over half of U.S. infants sleep with unsafe bedding
Researchers find that nearly 55 percent of U.S. infants sleep with unsafe bedding material that may increase the risk of SIDS.
By Kelsey Clark
Dec 6, 2014 7:30 a.m. MST
Family
Low-income couples given an opportunity to marry at mass wedding in Brazil
Around 2,000 low-income couples in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, were given the opportunity to marry for free this weekend.
By Kelsey Clark
Dec 6, 2014 6 a.m. MST
Family
Young adults are not reaching marital aspirations, here are some reasons why
A recent study explores the challenges that many young single adults face in their marital endeavors.
By Kelsey Clark
Dec 5, 2014 2:30 p.m. MST
Family
Here’s why you can’t say ‘no’ to that boring date
A recent study explains why some people accept date offers from unsuitable dating partners.
By Kelsey Clark
Dec 5, 2014 7 a.m. MST
Family
Girl Scouts to begin selling cookies online
The Girl Scouts of the United States of America has announced a new sales platform — Digital Cookies.
By Kelsey Clark
Dec 4, 2014 7 a.m. MST
Family
Elder abuse is underreported and increasing in homes and care centers
Elder abuse affects as many as 2 million seniors every year in the United States and experts suggest the statistics will increase.
By Kelsey Clark
Dec 3, 2014 3:30 p.m. MST
Family
Llamas, cobras, monkeys, butterflies and elephants at weddings?
Couples are incorporating many different animals as part of their special celebrations.
By Kelsey Clark
Nov 29, 2014 7 a.m. MST
Family
Working on Thanksgiving Day? Here’s why most people don’t want you to
Stores that stay open on the holiday may make more money, but it can come at the expense of their employees getting a day off.
By Kelsey Clark
Nov 25, 2014 6 a.m. MST
Family
How will the NFL respond to domestic violence allegations against draft prospects?
With the NFL’s changing attitude about domestic abuse among its ranks, a college defensive end may have an uncertain future as a professional player after abuse allegations got him kicked off the Michigan football team this week.
By Kelsey Clark
Nov 19, 2014 6 a.m. MST
Family
Boston man seeks to promote chivalry as way to encourage self-worth
James Michael Sama writes: “While men should perform chivalrous acts, women also should see it for what it is — respect towards them.”
By Kelsey Clark
Nov 16, 2014 6:30 a.m. MST
