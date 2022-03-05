Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Kelsey Schwab Adams

Contributor
Nathan Pacheco walks off stage after performing with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for a Pioneer Day concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 19, 2013.
Faith
Latter-day Saint tenor Nathan Pacheco finds peace in new Christian album
Although Nathan Pacheco has performed a variety of projects throughout his vocal career, his latest album released this year, “My Prayer,” has brought him “a little closer to heaven” than he was before.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
June 18, 2019 7:18 a.m. MDT
Carol Decker's memoir is “Unshattered: Overcoming Tragedy and Choosing a Beautiful Life.”
Faith
Latter-day Saint author shares experiences with tragedy, ‘choosing a beautiful life’
Carol Decker is blind and a triple amputee, but this doesn’t define her. She is a mother, a motivational speaker, a wife, a friend and a follower of Jesus Christ.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Nov 8, 2018 2:01 p.m. MST
“Peace for a Palestinian: One Woman's Story of Faith amidst War in the Holy Land" is by Sahar Qumsiyeh.
Faith
‘Peace for a Palestinian’ tells story of Latter-day Saint woman’s faith amid war
In her new book, “Peace for a Palestinian” (Deseret Book, $15.99, 168 p.), Sahar Qumsiyeh shares her experience growing up in a country “torn apart by political upheaval.”
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Nov 2, 2018 7:11 a.m. MDT
web_5a3a5aa282e69.jpg
Faith
Dying LDS college student found joy in visiting every Utah temple in his final months
Utah State University student Erik Gray had one goal to accomplish before he passed away from cancer: He wanted to visit every LDS temple in Utah.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Dec 20, 2017 9:30 a.m. MST
web_5a3446dadc6a0.jpg
Faith
‘There is nothing like home’: LDS musician Camille Nelson releases instrumental, folk album
This fall, LDS folk musician Camille Nelson released her first full-length studio album, “Lead Me Home.”
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Dec 17, 2017 7:05 a.m. MST
Faith
African LDS couple tells of the organization of the LDS Church in Togo
Before moving to Utah, Ludovic and Benedict Attiogbe were among the first members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Togo, Africa.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Oct 9, 2017 1:45 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Utah cyclists share why they ride in 200th anniversary year of the bicycle’s invention
This year marks 200 years since Baron Karl von Drais, a servant of the Grand Duke of Baden, invented what later became the bicycle. Utah is home to the Tour of Utah race. And several Utah cyclists share why they ride.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
July 5, 2017 12:05 p.m. MDT
Alyssa Buckner (Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday cast) as Scout and Mitch Hall as Atticus Finch in Hale Centre Theatre's "To Kill a Mockingbird." Hall plays the role of Finch in both casts.
Utah
Theater review: Hale Centre Theatre’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ causes audience to think, reflect
Hale Centre Theatre’s powerful production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” runs through May 20.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
April 19, 2017 3:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Theater review: CenterPoint Legacy Theatre goes to London’s dark streets in Dickens’ ‘Oliver!’
Running now through May 13, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre’s “Oliver!” is filled with entertaining songs, love and tragedy.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
April 17, 2017 11:15 a.m. MDT
Utah
Cast of ‘Oliver!’ hopes to inspire passion from CenterPoint stage
CenterPoint Legacy Theatre’s production of “Oliver!” runs April 14 through May 13 with shows running Mondays through Saturday at 7 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
April 8, 2017 12 p.m. MDT
Mia Bagley is Scout and Mitch Hall is Atticus Finch (M/W/F) in HTC's "To Kill a Mockingbird."
Utah
Hale Centre Theatre’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ is both a timeless, timely classic
HTC will present more than 45 consecutive performances of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” For ticket information, call 801-984-9000, go to hct.org, or visit the box office at 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive in West Valley City.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
April 8, 2017 12 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Disney On Ice to glide through Salt Lake City this month
Disney On Ice presents “Worlds of Enchantment,” an action-packed experience featuring characters from four popular Disney films.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
March 2, 2017 4:30 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Theater review: CenterPoint Legacy Theatre’s ‘Mary Poppins’ is ‘practically perfect’
Running now through March 25, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre’s performance of “Mary Poppins” provides audiences with magically bright and impressive entertainment.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Feb 27, 2017 4:20 p.m. MST
Family
‘Mary Poppins’ to ‘step in time’ onto CenterPoint Legacy Theatre stage
CPT’s production of “Mary Poppins” will take the stage Feb. 14-March 25 and is set to bring laughs, charm and enchantment to the stage, according to a news release.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Feb 19, 2017 4:26 p.m. MST
Family
Blind Utah couple experiences joy of parenthood with birth of first child
Amanda and Quintin Williams have been blind for most of their lives. Recently, the couple added a baby girl to their family, and they consider blindness an “afterthought.”
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Feb 7, 2017 12:35 p.m. MST
Media & Books
‘The Tale of Peter Rabbit’ author-illustrator honored after 150 years
July 28, 2016, marked 150 years since the birth of children’s author-illustrator Beatrix Potter. Potter is the creator of “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” in addition to more than 20 other tales.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Jan 15, 2017 8:20 a.m. MST
Faith
76-year-old LDS pickleball champion shares the most important things in life: faith, family
Boise native Dick Johnson, 76, has won 18 medals in the past seven consecutive national and international pickleball tournaments.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Jan 12, 2017 5 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Ogden-based businesswoman shares journey to being on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’
Entrepreneur Meagan Bowman and her business, Eco Flower, played a role in the show “Shark Tank” in November.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Jan 11, 2017 1:10 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Theater review: ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ brings laughter to CenterPoint Theatre stage
Centerpoint Legacy Theatre’s 2017 season opener, “You Can’t Take It With You,” generates laughter and contemplation from the audience.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Jan 10, 2017 1:35 p.m. MST
Media & Books
3 writing tips from Utah author of Fablehaven series Brandon Mull
Brandon Mull, author of the Fablehaven series, spoke at a writer’s workshop during Salt Lake Comic Con earlier this year. He will be releasing new Dragonwatch series in March.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Jan 6, 2017 2:30 p.m. MST
Utah
Variety of adult community dance classes offered throughout S.L. from beginner to advanced
A variety of community dance classes are available for dancers from beginner to advanced skill levels in the Salt Lake City area. Dance classes include ballet, African, Bollywood, flamenco, modern, hip hop, contemporary and social dances.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Dec 31, 2016 9:35 a.m. MST
Media & Books
CenterPoint Theatre’s ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ explores family bonds
CenterPoint Theatre’s production “You Can’t Take It With You” will run Jan. 6 through Feb. 4.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Dec 30, 2016 4:43 p.m. MST
Faith
LDS young women help leader with special needs earn Young Womanhood Recognition Award
Young Women classes in Sandy came together to help 35-year-old Erin Norton, who has cerebral palsy, receive her Young Womanhood Recognition Award.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Dec 29, 2016 5 a.m. MST
Utah
Young Utah actress still making films, spreads Christmas cheer despite chronic conditions
“The Christmas Project” actress Skyler M. Day lives in two very different worlds at once: the filmmaking world and the hospital world.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Dec 22, 2016 11:15 a.m. MST
Faith
Cache Valley resident creates interactive Nativity
This weekend, Reid Smith of Newton, Cache County, created a live interactive Nativity for the community to participate in.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Dec 20, 2016 9:20 a.m. MST
Faith
LDS family of 14-year-old with cystic fibrosis shares faith, gratitude for Make-A-Wish trip
Ten years ago, Rylee Bess was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at age 4. The Make-A-Wish foundation has granted her wish of being a fashion model in New York City for a day, starting with the Macy’s at City Creek Center.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Dec 14, 2016 4 a.m. MST
Faith
LDS woman turns 75 on the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day
Jane Reynolds remembered her mother telling her that she had just been born when a paperboy yelled out that Pearl Harbor had been attacked.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Dec 7, 2016 5 a.m. MST
Utah
Cirque Musica, Celtic Woman, Santa, Harry Potter among Utah Symphony’s family friendly holiday concerts
Through December the symphony will perform a variety of concerts, including the “Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular!"; “Here Comes Santa Claus!"; Celtic Woman “Home for Christmas” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Dec 3, 2016 10:20 a.m. MST
christmas_activities_16.png
Utah
Local musical groups to fill Utah with Christmas carols this December
Nashville Tribute Band, the Lower Lights, Gentri and Joshua Creek are some of the bands performing Christmas concerts throughout Utah this December.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Dec 1, 2016 5:45 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Richard Paul Evans’ ‘The Mistletoe Promise’ named Hallmark Channel’s highest-rated premiere of 2016
Based on Richard Paul Evans’ novel, “The Mistletoe Promise” is one of Hallmark Channel’s newest original movies and focuses on the love story of two strangers who dislike Christmas.
By Kelsey Schwab Adams
Nov 24, 2016 10:30 a.m. MST
Load More