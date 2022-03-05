clock
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Kevin Shafer
Contributor
Opinion
Opinion: Can changing how we think about COVID-19 end the pandemic?
Thinking like a sociologist can help people reach better conclusions. Here’s how to start.
By
Kevin Shafer
Jan 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Biden’s American Families Plan will update the U.S.’ outdated family policy
Being a parent is hard. Public policy makes it harder in the United States than other rich countries.
By
Kevin Shafer
May 17, 2021 2 p.m. MDT