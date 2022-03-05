Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Kimberly Holmes

Contributor
Bill and Melinda Gates smile at each other during an interview in Kirkland, Wash.
Opinion
‘Gray divorce’ is a problem. But so is an unsatisfying marriage
Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage. Here’s why that’s just part of a growing problem: Gray divorce.
By Kimberly Holmes
May 24, 2021 8 a.m. MDT