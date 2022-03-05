Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Kirby Brown

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 10, 2014.
World & Nation
Economic weakness spans much of the globe
A brief review of several economic indicators from various regions of the world would seem to indicate a broad economic slowing is occurring.
By Kirby Brown
Sept 9, 2014 12 a.m. MDT
For the most recent month, the NFIB’s survey results show a slight increase in overall economic optimism among those businesses responding to the survey.
Business
Small business survey results indicate positive outlook for the U.S. economy
For the most recent month, the NFIB’s survey results show a slight increase in overall economic optimism among those businesses responding to the survey.
By Kirby Brown
Aug 19, 2014 5 a.m. MDT
New rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission are intended to address risks of liquidity runs on institutional money market funds by fund participants.
Business
New rules adopted for institutional money market funds
New rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission are intended to address risks of liquidity runs on institutional money market funds by fund participants.
By Kirby Brown
July 29, 2014 12 a.m. MDT
Through the end of the second quarter of 2014, the Real Estate Investment Trust sector of the markets has been one of the top performing asset classes.
Business
First half of 2014 investment returns highlights
Through the end of the second quarter of 2014, the Real Estate Investment Trust sector of the markets has been one of the top performing asset classes.
By Kirby Brown
July 15, 2014 7 a.m. MDT
Fans of the Argentina national soccer team wave their country's national flag as they celebrate their team's World Cup quarterfinal 1-0 victory over Belgium, on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 5, 2014.
Business
Argentine soccer is a better bet than the sovereign debt
Although most if not all of Argentina is focused on the World Cup, the financial future of the country is being discussed in the courts and the financial press.
By Kirby Brown
July 8, 2014 7 a.m. MDT
The amount of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury and held by the public totaled just under $12.6 trillion last week. When borrowings between government entities are included, the total public debt outstanding reaches over $17.5 trillion.
World & Nation
U.S. federal debt continues to grow
The amount of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury and held by the public totaled just under $12.6 trillion last week. When borrowings between government entities are included, the total public debt outstanding reaches over $17.5 trillion.
By Kirby Brown
July 4, 2014 9:20 p.m. MDT
File - In this Dec. 2, 2010 file photo, people queue outside an unemployment registry office in Madrid.
U.S. & World
Eurozone unemployment remains high
Each month, the unemployment rate in the eurozone is published by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office. For the month of April 2014, unemployment across the eurozone was reported to be 11.7 percent.
By Kirby Brown
June 10, 2014 6 a.m. MDT
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during her first news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington, Wednesday, March 19, 2014. Over the past several days, a number of economic indicators have been released. Some of these figures suggested a w
Business
U.S. economy appears not too hot, not too cold
Over the past several days, a number of economic indicators have been released. Some of these figures suggested a weaker U.S. economy during the first quarter of 2014, while others provided a bit more optimistic view of the U.S. economy.
By Kirby Brown
June 3, 2014 12 a.m. MDT
It’s the time of year to celebrate the accomplishments of those students who have finished their studies and are graduating. Great job. Now, it’s also time to start paying back all those student loans taken out to fund a college education.
World & Nation
Student loan debt increased by $31 billion in first quarter
It’s the time of year to celebrate the accomplishments of those students who have finished their studies and are graduating. Great job. Now, it’s also time to start paying back all those student loans taken out to fund a college education.
By Kirby Brown
May 20, 2014 7 a.m. MDT
Pedestrians walk on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday, May 7, 2013. Salt Lake City and Orem-Provo have been listed by Forbes as some of the best cities for jobs.
Business
Utah ranks 13th in best states to do business survey
Utah did fairly well in this survey by Chief Executive magazine focusing on best states in which to do business.
By Kirby Brown
May 13, 2014 12 a.m. MDT
High Water Sign in Flooded Neighborhood
Business
Take care with catastrophe insurance bonds
Investors should only enter this segment of the fixed income market with appropriate knowledge and understanding of the risks of these CAT bonds.
By Kirby Brown
May 6, 2014 9:54 p.m. MDT
In this Thursday, March 15, 2012, file photo, traders work at the Goldman Sachs posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. According to the McKinsey Global Institute, a research unit associated with the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, the Unit
Business
Global trade activity reflects increasing connectedness
In a recent study released by the McKinsey Global Institute, a research unit associated with the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, the United States was ranked third among all nations for its connectedness to the rest of the globe.
By Kirby Brown
April 29, 2014 12 a.m. MDT
In this Monday, April 18, 2011, file photo, Max Martinez, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, tries to alert motorists on the final day to file taxes.
Business
U.S. ‘tax freedom day’ is 3 days later than in 2013
The Tax Foundation estimates the average person will work until April 21 before his or her income is sufficient to pay estimated taxes for the year.
By Kirby Brown
April 15, 2014 8:14 p.m. MDT
In this Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2011 file photo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. There are fewer and fewer traders on the NYSE floor because of the dominance of computer trading of securities -
U.S. & World
Effects of high-frequency trading may not be all bad
Concerns about the fairness of high-frequency trading are not new to the stock markets. With faster computers and faster fiber optic lines, high-frequency trading will continue to be a point of contention among market participants.
By Kirby Brown
April 8, 2014 12 a.m. MDT
According to a recent report released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Center for Women in Business, Utah ranks third highest for the percentage of self-employed workers who are women.
Utah
Utah ranks 3rd in US for most self-employed women
According to a recent report released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Center for Women in Business, Utah ranks third highest for the percentage of self-employed workers who are women.
By Kirby Brown
April 1, 2014 7 a.m. MDT
Zions Bank building on University Ave. and 200 South in downtown Provo, Friday, March 26, 2010.
Business
All but one bank pass Federal Reserve’s annual stress test
While stress testing cannot anticipate all future economic challenges, these results indicate a material increase in the overall financial health of the U.S. banking industry over the past several years.
By Kirby Brown
March 25, 2014 7 a.m. MDT
In this Oct. 27, 2010, file photo, the Tesla Model S electric sedan is shown during the unveiling of the new Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif.
Business
New Jersey’s ban on direct sales of Tesla’s electric cars attempts to stifle market evolutions
Motivation for prohibiting the direct sale of Tesla vehicles is attributed to several goals. One goal is the protection of consumers. Another concern is that Tesla’s business model introduces too much competition into the car sales process.
By Kirby Brown
March 18, 2014 7 a.m. MDT
In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Visa credit card is tendered. Although delinquency rates have trended down for most household debt categories over the past several years, student loan delinquencies are on the rise.
Business
Households adding debt at fastest rate since 2007
Although delinquency rates have trended down for most household debt categories over the past several years, student loan delinquencies are on the rise.
By Kirby Brown
March 4, 2014 7 a.m. MST
Price inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, is important not only for the effect on personal spending but also because of the inflation indication provided to the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Business
Latest measure of U.S. inflation remains low
Price inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, is important not only for the effect on personal spending but also because of the inflation indication provided to the U.S. Federal Reserve.
By Kirby Brown
Feb 25, 2014 6 a.m. MST
President Barack Obama sign an executive order mandating that federal contractors be required to raise the minimum wage they pay their workers to $10.10, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, at the end of an appearance at the US Steel's Mon Valley Works in West Miff
Business
Proposed higher minimum wage for federal contract workers affects us all
Given the very divergent economies, demographics and resources in the 50 states, minimum wages should reflect the supply and demand for workers and their skills.
By Kirby Brown
Feb 11, 2014 12:04 p.m. MST
In this photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, a woman counts U.S. dollar and Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey.
Business
Emerging market currencies reveal weaknesses
With widespread talk of rising interest rates in the U.S. and some other developed countries, the relative value of many emerging currencies is generally expected to fall.
By Kirby Brown
Feb 4, 2014 7 a.m. MST
In this Oct. 12, 2013 file photo International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks in Washington. Recently, Lagarde indicated her concern about the increasing threat of global deflation. She indicated a particular worry about th
Business
Deflation latest topic for international monetary leaders
While the historically low interest rates in the U.S. and many other developed economies have been the source of ongoing concerns about future inflation, an increasing threat of deflation is receiving global attention.
By Kirby Brown
Jan 20, 2014 6:05 p.m. MST
Contemporary apparel brand Vince CEO Jill Granoff, center, applauds as her company's stock begins trading during its IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 22, 2013.
Business
Company bond characteristics can differ for each issuance
Low interest rates, relatively narrow credit spreads and persistent investor demand all spurred U.S. corporations to issue more than $1 trillion of rated debt in 2013.
By Kirby Brown
Jan 14, 2014 9 a.m. MST
In this Friday, May 31, 2013 file photo, trader Robert Moran, right, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Business
U.S. stocks show strong 2013 returns
U.S. equities recorded relatively positive price returns in 2013.
By Kirby Brown
Jan 7, 2014 7 a.m. MST
The WIPO, an agency of the United Nations, along with several other entities has published the Global Innovation Index that seeks to assess and rank innovation abilities and innovation results among the countries of the world.
Business
Global innovation key to increasing prosperity
The WIPO, an agency of the United Nations, along with several other entities has published the Global Innovation Index that seeks to assess and rank innovation abilities and innovation results among the countries of the world.
By Kirby Brown
Dec 17, 2013 7 a.m. MST
The Investment Company Institute reported a 2.3 percent increase in overall mutual fund assets for the month of October.
Business
Individual investors moving funds to stocks following market run-up
The Investment Company Institute reported a 2.3 percent increase in overall mutual fund assets for the month of October.
By Kirby Brown
Dec 10, 2013 7 a.m. MST
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in this Monday, Sept. 16, 2013, file photo. Investors cite a wide range of overall strategies motivating the allocation to bonds in their investment portfolios.
Business
Allocations to bonds are not all created the same
Investors cite a wide range of overall strategies motivating the allocation to bonds in their investment portfolios.
By Kirby Brown
Nov 26, 2013 8:30 a.m. MST
Credit Suisse, a global bank headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, recently released its 2013 Report on Global Wealth. Overall, global wealth is reported to have increased by 4.9 percent from last year and now totals approximately $241 trillion.
Business
Global wealth creation continues positive trend
Credit Suisse, a global bank headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, recently released its 2013 Report on Global Wealth.
By Kirby Brown
Nov 18, 2013 4:20 p.m. MST
Bond investors face a range of risks. One variable that can result in a declining market value of a fixed-rate bond investment is increasing interest rates. As rates rise, the prices of fixed coupon bonds fall.
Business
Corporate credit defaults for 2013 tracking 2012 levels
Bond investors face a range of risks. One variable that can result in a declining market value of a fixed-rate bond investment is increasing interest rates. As rates rise, the prices of fixed coupon bonds fall.
By Kirby Brown
Nov 11, 2013 5:39 p.m. MST
Hillsborough Sheriff deputy patrols outside the gate of JP Morgan Chase annual stockholders meeting held Tuesday, May 15, 2012, in Tampa, Fla.
Business
Fines levied against banks and brokers
JP Morgan was recently levied a potential fine totaling $13 billion, likely to consist of both a cash payment to regulators and partial mortgage debt relief to certain homeowners.
By Kirby Brown
Nov 5, 2013 7 a.m. MST
Load More