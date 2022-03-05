Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Koster Kennard

Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez enjoy some Cheesy Tots at lunch.
Media & Books
Stars of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ reunite to reintroduce Burger King’s ‘Cheesy Tots’
One of the most quotable scenes in “Napoleon Dynamite” comes when Jon Heder’s character rejects a peer’s plea for Tater Tots. In a new Burger King commercial, Heder is looking to eat some Tots again, but this time Efren Ramirez (Pedro) has them.
By Koster Kennard
Nov 30, 2016 4:40 p.m. MST
A cappella group "Eclipse 6" released a parody Wednesday of "Hamilton: An American Musical" that retells the story of Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer. In the video, the characters are dressed like colonial patriots but with antlers and sing about Rudolph t
Media & Books
UTubers: Utah State alums combine ‘Hamilton’ and ‘Rudolph’ for hilarious parody
After the Broadway musical’s phenomenal success, you probably know “Hamilton,” but do you recall the most famous a cappella reindeer story of all?
By Koster Kennard
Nov 28, 2016 5:20 p.m. MST
Sports
BYU football gives boy without ability to walk or talk a chance to score a touchdown
Usually, little boys with cerebral palsy don’t line up in a Division I football team’s backfield.
By Koster Kennard
Nov 18, 2016 7:55 p.m. MST
Students walk between classes.
Faith
BYU-Idaho names first female vice president
BYU-Idaho’s President Clark Gilbert named student development managing director Amy Labaugh as a vice president of student life Tuesday.
By Koster Kennard
Nov 15, 2016 5:20 p.m. MST
Utah
What is the best Halloween candy in Utah?
We’ve scoured the internet to collect a smorgasbord of resources to help with this critical decision — knowing which treat is best to pass out on Halloween.
By Koster Kennard
Oct 31, 2016 2:05 p.m. MDT
Faith
76ers CEO speaks at BYU, advising students to find good mentors
Scott O’Neil, 76ers CEO and recent convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, believes in investing in people. He says he knows he wouldn’t be where he is today without others investing in him.
By Koster Kennard
Oct 19, 2016 10:40 a.m. MDT
Stephanie Nielson speaks at BYU-Idaho.
Faith
LDS blogger, burn survivor Stephanie Nielson speaks at BYU-I, reveals Elder Holland’s advice to her
Mormon Blogger Stephanie Nielson spoke in BYU-Idaho’s devotional Tuesday. In the talk Nielson told the story of the 2008 plane crash that burned 80 percent of her body and the trials she endured as a result.
By Koster Kennard
Oct 12, 2016 2:25 p.m. MDT
Cosmo the Cougar surprised fans by joining the Cougarettes to dance on the field.
Media & Books
UTubers: BYU’s Cosmo dances with Cougarettes, video viewed over 1.2 million times
BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar and the Cougarettes bust a movie in a video that has gone viral.
By Koster Kennard
Oct 6, 2016 4:15 p.m. MDT