6 job-hunting tips to get your dream job in 2019
This article offers six tips to help you get ready to get out there and find that job you’re resolved to snag.
By KSL Jobs
Jan 11, 2019 9 a.m. MST
7 careers in high demand in Utah
The Department of Workforce Services has slipped us a list of seven of the most in-demand jobs in Utah.
By KSL Jobs
Sept 14, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
5 tips from hiring managers to job seekers
Recruiters and hiring managers consider the way a resume is written to writing a timely thank-you note. Here are some tips they want you to know so you can be as successful as possible in your job hunt.
By KSL Jobs
Aug 20, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
8 weird questions you might be asked in your next job interview
Even a straightforward interview is stressful, but then there are those hiring managers who like to throw you a curveball during your interview to see how well you think on your feet.
By KSL Jobs
July 26, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
Need a new gig? 10 entry-level job openings that pay $15-plus/hour
We found 10 listings on KSL Jobs for full-time entry-level jobs that pay at least 15 bucks an hour.
By KSL Jobs
July 2, 2018 7:48 a.m. MDT
Don’t let social media ruin your career: 17 do’s and don’ts
Up to 93 percent of employers say they check out candidates on social media at some point during the interview process. Learn how to make sure your accounts help you land a job rather than lose it.
By KSL Jobs
June 26, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
6 tips for college students entering the job market
Here are a few tips we gathered for making the transition from college into professional life a little less painful.
By KSL Jobs
June 1, 2018 10:26 a.m. MDT
Looking for a new job? 13 companies hiring at more than $13/hour
The 13 jobs below pay at least $13 an hour and don’t require much formal experience. They are perfect for college students, new professionals and those simply looking for a change of scenery.
By KSL Jobs
May 2, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
Considering a tech career? Utah’s 5 most in-demand tech jobs
Utah has become a prime location for new tech companies to park their supercomputers. That means it’s a great place for those of the digital persuasion to get a well-paying new job. Read here for more.
By KSL Jobs
April 4, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
10 high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
This story is sponsored by KSL Jobs. Look forward to Monday. Find your dream job.
By KSL Jobs
March 2, 2018 9 a.m. MST
Need a new job? 12 local companies hiring for $12/hour or more
The 12 jobs included below are full-time, pay at least 12 bucks an hour and don’t require much formal experience — perfect for those currently working on a degree/technical skill. Many of these jobs also offer potential commissions and advance
By KSL Jobs
Feb 21, 2018 9:35 a.m. MST
Top 8 workplace cultures in Utah
Creating a positive culture requires people in charge to make decisions that prioritize people over profit, and some places are definitely better to work than others. Here, in no particular order, are eight of the best workplace cultures in Utah.
By KSL Jobs
July 13, 2017 10:02 a.m. MDT
What is a travel nurse and is it the career for you?
You’ve heard of nursing? You’ve heard of travel? There you go. End of article...just kidding. See if this is a career for you.
By KSL Jobs
June 15, 2017 9:11 a.m. MDT
Nailed it! 7 sample interview questions from local employers
You’ve finally had it. You’ve turned in your envelope-wetting sponge/rice counter/monkey suit and you’re off to find your dream job! The only thing that stands in the way? The Interview.
By KSL Jobs
June 1, 2017 9 a.m. MDT
Top 10 fastest growing occupations in Utah
Here are the top 10 occupations in Utah, from highest to lowest projected growth (growth, not salary).
By KSL Jobs
May 15, 2017 9:20 a.m. MDT
8 of the most unique jobs on KSL Jobs
Were you born to dance? Do your friends always remark on your sense of style? Do you want to be able to say you save lives? Or do you just want to try something new and different?
By KSL Jobs
July 30, 2015 12 a.m. MDT
20 ways to make yourself more likable at work
The average American employee spends 47 hours a week working, according to Gallup. That means a lot of time with co-workers. Here are 20 things you can do to be your best self at work and get along better with others.
By KSL Jobs
March 2, 2015 2:21 p.m. MST
Want to land your dream job? 4 must-do things
If you’re still looking for your dream job in this post-recession era, you need to do all you can to prepare yourself. Here are four ways to get yourself in the game.
By KSL Jobs
Feb 23, 2015 2 p.m. MST
Out of richest countries, U.S. provides the fewest vacation days for workers
While U.S. workers aren’t guaranteed any paid days off by the government, most Europeans can count on at least four weeks per year of paid vacation days and holidays.
By KSL Jobs
Feb 12, 2015 10 p.m. MST
Getting the most from LinkedIn
Looking for a job in the middle of this sluggish economic recovery can be tricky. See how online resources like LinkedIn help millions of people land new and better jobs everyday.
By KSL Jobs
Oct 28, 2013 7:40 a.m. MDT
Five great reasons to hire veterans
Veterans bring a sense of discipline, self-confidence and maturity to the workplace. That’s just three of the five good reasons to hire vets.
By KSL Jobs
Sept 25, 2013 3:25 p.m. MDT