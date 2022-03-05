Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Faith
Utah writer contributes story in latest Chicken Soup book
There are times of stress and struggles that each of us face in our lives. But if we would take the time to step back and reflect on those struggles, we would see that things always have a way of working out somehow.
By Kylie Lewis
March 27, 2014 5 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Utahn shares experience on ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ airing Oct. 3
South Jordan resident BreAnn Thorpe has been watching game shows of all sorts ever since she was little. You name it, most likely she’s seen it. So it was no surprise that when the opportunity of going on one arose, she was filled with excitement.
By Kylie Lewis
Oct 2, 2013 5:57 p.m. MDT
Family
Cookbook review: 101 Gourmet series adds another sweet book to its collection
Utah native Wendy Paul, author of the best-selling 101 Gourmet series, continues to satisfy sweet tooths everywhere with her latest cookbook “101 Gourmet No-Bake Desserts in a Jar.”
By Kylie Lewis
June 18, 2013 5:23 p.m. MDT
Faith
Book review: ‘Second Chances’ shows how lost love can be found again
Melanie Jacobson’s fifth romantic novel titled “Second Chances” shows how a love once thought to have been lost forever can be found again — perhaps when you least expect it to be.
By Kylie Lewis
May 19, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Board games can offer many benefits for families
From learning new skills to spending quality time with family, there are many benefits when it comes to board games.
By Kylie Lewis
April 16, 2013 3:23 p.m. MDT
Faith
Deseret Book’s ‘Ladies’ Night’ scheduled for April 6
The tradition of Deseret Book’s “Ladies’ Night” continues during this April’s priesthood session of the 183rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Kylie Lewis
April 5, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
Preparing your family for conference: Tips from Pinterest
Looking for some new ideas to get your family excited for LDS general conference? Thanks to Pinterest, there are plenty of ideas to keep little ones entertained and adults engaged throughout the conference sessions.
By Kylie Lewis
April 4, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Ben Bennett, vice president of FamilySearch International, talks about how family history can be enjoyable in the class "10 Fun Family History Activities" at the RootsTech Family History and Technology Conference on Mar. 21.
Faith
RootsTech class: 10 fun family history activities
A presentation at the RootsTech Family History and Technology Conference on Thursday gave ideas for 10 family history activities meant to be fun and enjoyable, not stressful.
By Kylie Lewis
March 23, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
From ‘Toy Story’ to ‘The Croods': An evolution of animation
Pixar’s “Toy Story” debuted in 1995. The animated tale featured Woody the cowboy, Buzz Lightyear the space ranger and groundbreaking computer animation that made for a realistic visual spectacle.
By Kylie Lewis
March 21, 2013 3:25 p.m. MDT
David Archuleta in 2011.
Faith
David Archuleta to release new album
Latter-day Saint and “American Idol” pop star David Archuleta will be releasing his newest album, “No Matter How Far,” on March 26.
By Kylie Lewis
March 21, 2013 5:05 a.m. MDT
Anya Matanovic as Pamina with Robert Breault as Tamino.
Media & Books
‘The Magic Flute’ reminds us of what matters most
From enchanting music to a compelling storyline, “The Magic Flute” didn’t disappoint audience members at Utah Opera’s opening night performance March 16.
By Kylie Lewis
March 19, 2013 5:46 p.m. MDT
Faith
Close cousins surprised to be called to the same Mormon mission (+video)
No one could have predicted that cousins Josh and Stephen Pinnock would be called to the same mission as well as leave on the same day. That amazing moment was recently captured and shared on YouTube.
By Kylie Lewis
March 14, 2013 7:55 a.m. MDT
Faith
Mormon with rare skin disease paints, sings and reaches out to others
Jamie Hartley, a Mormon from Alpine, has a rare skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa. Even through daily challenges, she continues to be an inspiration for kids and teenagers struggling with EB.
By Kylie Lewis
March 11, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
Anya Matanovic as Pamina with Robert Breault as Tamino.
Utah
Audience will be captivated by breathtaking music in ‘The Magic Flute’
The Utah Opera will perform “The Magic Flute,” a classic German opera written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The performance will be held on March 16, 18, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on March 24 at the Capitol Theatre.
By Kylie Lewis
March 9, 2013 12 p.m. MST
Media & Books
How bloggers make money
Whether it’s a craft or food blog, as long as you have a passion for blogging and enjoying doing whatever you decide to blog about, you may end up making money someday when you least expect it.
By Kylie Lewis
March 5, 2013 5:58 p.m. MST
Family
Basketball player from opposing team makes dreams of student with disabilities come true (+video)
Would you give the ball to a player on the opposite team during the final seconds of a basketball game? If your name is Jonathon Montanez, you most likely would.
By Kylie Lewis
Feb 27, 2013 11:40 a.m. MST
A season-long performance cycle of Felix Mendelssohn's five symphonies performed by the Utah Symphony will come to an end with a concluding concert on Feb. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. in Abravanel Hall.
Utah
Utah Symphony bringing Mendelssohn series to a close
A season-long performance cycle of Felix Mendelssohn’s five symphonies performed by the Utah Symphony will come to an end with a concluding concert on Feb. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. in Abravanel Hall, according to a news release.
By Kylie Lewis
Feb 21, 2013 5:25 p.m. MST
The Granite Mountain Records Vault, an archive and vault owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, contains 2 million rolls of microfilm which have yet to be indexed. These rolls contain billions of names.
Faith
FamilySearch indexing: What projects are next?
Mike Judson, manager of Indexing Workforce Development of FamilySearch, gives some insight on current projects. There are many indexing plans set for this year and years to come.
By Kylie Lewis
Feb 13, 2013 5 a.m. MST
Anna Schiferl, foreground, texts her mother, Joanna, as they pose for a photograph in their LaGrange, Ill. home. Statistics from the Pew Internet & American Life Project show that, these days, many people with cell phones prefer texting over a phone call.
Media & Books
Teens and cellphones: Tips for parents
Is your teen ready to have a cellphone? Numerous articles and studies list some pros and cons, providing more insight to finding a possible answer to this dilemma.
By Kylie Lewis
Feb 12, 2013 7:45 p.m. MST
"Next Great Baker" finalist Jen Kwapinski stayed true to her LDS values throughout the competition.
Faith
‘Next Great Baker’ finalist’s Mormon faith on display
Jen Kwapinski, a finalist in TLC’s “Next Great Baker,” shares her experiences as a contestant while staying true to her LDS values throughout the show.
By Kylie Lewis
Feb 11, 2013 5 a.m. MST
Conductor Thierry Fischer leads the Utah Symphony and Mormon Tabernacle Choir in a performance of "Requiem" by Hector Berlioz on Sept. 16, 2012, in the Salt Lake Tabernacle, the latest offering in the Tanner Gift of Music series.
Utah
Utah Symphony and Utah Opera announce 2013-14 season
Music director Thierry Fischer, associate conductor Vladimir Kulenovic and principal pops conductor Jerry Steichen announced the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera’s upcoming 2013-14 season.
By Kylie Lewis
Feb 8, 2013 5:25 p.m. MST
“Here’s looking at you, kid,” Humphrey Bogart tells Ingrid Bergman in a classic line from “Casablanca.”
Family
10 timeless movies to watch on Valentine’s Day
By Kylie Lewis
Feb 7, 2013 9:56 p.m. MST
Founded in 2007 by Travis and LaRee Hansen, the Little Heroes Foundation's mission is to "improve the mental and physical well being of children throughout the world by serving, supporting and enhancing human life," according to its website.
Faith
Little Heroes Foundation provides clean water to help children live healthy lifestyles
In 2012, the Little Heroes Foundation was able to install clean water machines in 25 boarding schools located in Zhongwei, China. It is estimated an additional 30,000 children a year will have access to safe drinking water from the machines.
By Kylie Lewis
Feb 7, 2013 5 a.m. MST
Taking the audience on a musical tour through Italy is what the Utah Symphony plans to do during its performance of Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 "Italian" on Feb. 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. in Abravanel Hall.
Utah
Utah Symphony to perform Italian-themed music
Taking the audience on a musical tour through Italy is what the Utah Symphony plans to do during its performance of Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 “Italian” on Feb. 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. in Abravanel Hall.
By Kylie Lewis
Feb 2, 2013 12:30 p.m. MST
This is a mugshot of Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, who was put on death row in Parchman Penitentiary.
Media & Books
Director shares story of own mom fighting for civil rights
In “An Ordinary Hero,” a film to be featured in the LDS Film Festival, the inspiring true story of Joan Trumpauer Mulholland is told. Joan Mulholland was one of the few Southern white females who became a civil rights activist.
By Kylie Lewis
Jan 25, 2013 3:40 p.m. MST
Through her trials, Stephanie Nielson's relationship with Christ has grown stronger, she says. According to a YouTube video, she says she has learned her divine role as a mother is to teach her children about the gospel.
Faith
Video about woman burned in plane crash becomes first Mormon Message to reach 1 million views
The Mormon Channel shared Stephanie Nielson’s story through one of its many YouTube videos. The video, “My New Life,” is the first of 95 Mormon Messages to reach 1 million views.
By Kylie Lewis
Jan 23, 2013 3:01 p.m. MST
Faith
West Bountiful resident shares story in new ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul: Finding My Faith’
In his story, Edwin Smith has trouble finding essential parts needed to build a bridge crane. After searching over and over again for the misplaced parts which were planned to ship in two days, Smith did the only thing he felt was left to do: pray.
By Kylie Lewis
Jan 21, 2013 5 a.m. MST
Utah
CHADD of Utah to hold annual conference
Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD) of Utah will host its annual conference, “Organizational Skill Deficits and Interventions for Children with ADHD,” on Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Davis High School.
By Kylie Lewis
Jan 15, 2013 5:03 p.m. MST
