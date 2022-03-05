Kylie Lewis

There are times of stress and struggles that each of us face in our lives. But if we would take the time to step back and reflect on those struggles, we would see that things always have a way of working out somehow.
South Jordan resident BreAnn Thorpe has been watching game shows of all sorts ever since she was little. You name it, most likely she’s seen it. So it was no surprise that when the opportunity of going on one arose, she was filled with excitement.
Looking for some new ideas to get your family excited for LDS general conference? Thanks to Pinterest, there are plenty of ideas to keep little ones entertained and adults engaged throughout the conference sessions.
Jamie Hartley, a Mormon from Alpine, has a rare skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa. Even through daily challenges, she continues to be an inspiration for kids and teenagers struggling with EB.
The Utah Opera will perform “The Magic Flute,” a classic German opera written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The performance will be held on March 16, 18, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on March 24 at the Capitol Theatre.
A season-long performance cycle of Felix Mendelssohn’s five symphonies performed by the Utah Symphony will come to an end with a concluding concert on Feb. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. in Abravanel Hall, according to a news release.
In 2012, the Little Heroes Foundation was able to install clean water machines in 25 boarding schools located in Zhongwei, China. It is estimated an additional 30,000 children a year will have access to safe drinking water from the machines.
In “An Ordinary Hero,” a film to be featured in the LDS Film Festival, the inspiring true story of Joan Trumpauer Mulholland is told. Joan Mulholland was one of the few Southern white females who became a civil rights activist.
In his story, Edwin Smith has trouble finding essential parts needed to build a bridge crane. After searching over and over again for the misplaced parts which were planned to ship in two days, Smith did the only thing he felt was left to do: pray.
Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD) of Utah will host its annual conference, “Organizational Skill Deficits and Interventions for Children with ADHD,” on Jan. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Davis High School.