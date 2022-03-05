Ladd Brubaker

Delegates will be greeted by the usual flurry of banners, booths and buttons Saturday at the Republican state convention. They will also be handed a small electronic keypad — their ballot — the only one they will need all day.
Andrew Roush and his family opened their house Saturday and served up food to friends, family, neighbors and others to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the head-on collision that almost killed him.
A Salt Lake City man dressed up as a security guard and called 911 to make bomb threats to Trolley Square and the police station because “it was a high or a rush,” according to charges filed in Third District Court Thursday.
A man arrested in connection with the killing of a 15-year-old Riverton girl whose body was found in the Jordan River on March 11 now faces new charges in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred the day before.
A man who police say killed three dogs when he fled officers and crashed a stolen vehicle through the fence of a west Salt Lake residence, has been charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal.
Robert Manzanares, the former Colorado resident whose fight to be declared the parent of his biological daughter went to the Utah Supreme Court, is suing the child’s would-be adoptive father after a courtroom scuffle last week.
A woman’s father and two brothers, who police say are “Iraqi Mafia” gang members, have been charged with kidnapping for allegedly forcing the woman into a car, and chasing down and assaulting her boyfriend.