Saturday, March 5, 2022 
Ladd Brubaker

Utah
Farmington siblings plan fun run to raise money for Peru
Three siblings, ages 12 through 19, are working to organize a Cinco de Mayo fun run in Farmington.
By Ladd Brubaker
April 28, 2012 10:40 p.m. MDT
Cottonwood High School's head football coach Josh Lyman has been "relieved of duty" pending criminal and administrative investigations Thursday, April 19, 2012. Granite School District administrators said a female student went to them and complained that
Utah
Cottonwood coach Josh Lyman ‘distraught’ over allegations of improper relationship, attorney says
Cottonwood High School football coach Josh Lyman feels blindsided by allegations that he had an improper relationship with a female student, his lawyer said Friday.
By Dennis Romboy and Ladd Brubaker
April 20, 2012 7:53 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utahns mark annual U.S. Holocaust Remembrance Day
Gabi Cheng, a slightly built eighth-grader with close-cropped dark hair and strong Asian features, stood before a few hundred people and read his sonnet honoring Holocaust rescuer Andree Geulen.
By Ladd Brubaker
April 19, 2012 6:59 p.m. MDT
Utah
World responds to Kearns family’s needs
By Ladd Brubaker
April 18, 2012 8:20 p.m. MDT
Business
Fillmore woman sues Intermountain Healthcare over amputated hand
By Ladd Brubaker
April 18, 2012 3:46 p.m. MDT
Utah
Shakeout: Utah students join thousands of others to ‘drop, cover and hold’
The massive drill at 10:15 a.m. also included around 120,000 participants at 48 colleges and universities, 55,000 at 485 businesses, 15,000 at 119 medical facilities and many others.
By Ladd Brubaker
April 17, 2012 7:28 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah GOP convention going electronic, but not without controversy
Delegates will be greeted by the usual flurry of banners, booths and buttons Saturday at the Republican state convention. They will also be handed a small electronic keypad — their ballot — the only one they will need all day.
By Ladd Brubaker
April 16, 2012 9:47 p.m. MDT
Utah
50-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ogden collision
A motorcyclist was killed Friday after colliding with a car making a left turn in front of him at 12th Street and 1200 West in Marriott-Slaterville west of Ogden.
By Ladd Brubaker
April 13, 2012 6:45 p.m. MDT
839029.jpg
Utah
Cleanup from Manila chemical spill could take 2-4 weeks
A hazardous material spill on a road between Vernal and Manila could take two to four weeks to clean up, officials said Friday.
By Ladd Brubaker
April 13, 2012 6:27 p.m. MDT
Utah
Group supporting Matthew Stewart decries ‘war on drugs’ tactics in Jan. 4 shootout
By Ladd Brubaker
April 12, 2012 10:49 p.m. MDT
Utah
Key witness in FLDS trials spoke out ‘for those who have no voice’
Former sister wife details ‘constant state of fear’ at FLDS ranch
By Ladd Brubaker
April 11, 2012 10:46 p.m. MDT
Utah
4.3 Temblor shakes up Garfield County, but no damage
By Ladd Brubaker
April 11, 2012 10:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Small dog may have led to Idaho crash killing Ogden woman
Alcohol, speed and a small dog in the car that distracted the driver may all have been factors in a one-vehicle rollover that killed an Ogden woman Monday evening.
By Ladd Brubaker
April 10, 2012 8:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
2nd District GOP candidates agree to agree in debate
GOP hopefuls for seat in U.S. House stress backgrounds at debate
By Ladd Brubaker
April 10, 2012 10:16 a.m. MDT
Utah
4-year-old Draper girl is run over by the family van
A 4-year-old girl was rushed by helicopter to Primary Children’s Medical Center after she was accidentally run over by the family van.
By Ladd Brubaker
April 9, 2012 11:41 p.m. MDT
Utah
2nd District GOP candidates agree to agree in debate
Seven Republican candidates for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District sought to set themselves apart Monday from each other by emphasizing their different backgrounds.
By Ladd Brubaker
April 9, 2012 11:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Border Patrol needs more leeway on federal lands, Rep. Rob Bishop says
Warm spring weather in the Sonoran Desert brings organized public tours to an area of the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, which is normally closed to visitor access.
By Ladd Brubaker
April 1, 2012 11:41 p.m. MDT
Utah
Border Patrol needs more leeway on federal lands, Bishop says
By Ladd Brubaker
April 1, 2012 4:13 p.m. MDT
Utah
Syracuse family ‘celebrates’ one year after near-fatal accident
Andrew Roush and his family opened their house Saturday and served up food to friends, family, neighbors and others to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the head-on collision that almost killed him.
By Ladd Brubaker
March 31, 2012 8:10 p.m. MDT
As part of Trolley SquareÕs renovation, the historic archway bearing Trolley SquareÕs name will be relocated just west of the current location January 5, 2009. The archway was originally located downtown Salt Lake City at the Capitol Theater and was move
Utah
Salt Lake man charged with making Trolley Square bomb threat
A Salt Lake City man dressed up as a security guard and called 911 to make bomb threats to Trolley Square and the police station because “it was a high or a rush,” according to charges filed in Third District Court Thursday.
By Ladd Brubaker
March 30, 2012 10:45 a.m. MDT
Veanuia Vehekite
Utah
Suspect in Jordan River killing facing additional charges
A man arrested in connection with the killing of a 15-year-old Riverton girl whose body was found in the Jordan River on March 11 now faces new charges in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred the day before.
By Ladd Brubaker
March 29, 2012 9:21 p.m. MDT
Utah
Provo school locked down as police search and find suspects in chase
A Provo elementary school was locked down Wednesday as police searched nearby for the driver of a vehicle who had rammed a police vehicle during a traffic stop and then led police on a chase.
By Ladd Brubaker
March 29, 2012 7:52 p.m. MDT
Utah
Second suspect charged with murder for smoke shop killing
By Ladd Brubaker
March 28, 2012 6:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Driver charged with crashing into fence, killing three dogs
A man who police say killed three dogs when he fled officers and crashed a stolen vehicle through the fence of a west Salt Lake residence, has been charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal.
By Ladd Brubaker
March 27, 2012 10:53 p.m. MDT
Utah
Corrections officer charged for sexual activity with parolee
A female corrections officer was charged Tuesday with custodial sexual misconduct for allegedly engaging in sexual activities with a female resident of a correctional facility.
By Ladd Brubaker
March 27, 2012 9:53 p.m. MDT
Utah
Carbon monoxide scare at Heber City elementary school
Seventeen students and a teacher were treated at a local hospital Tuesday after a carbon monoxide scare at Heber Valley Elementary School.
By Ladd Brubaker
March 27, 2012 8:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Courtroom scuffle leads to civil suit in Utah adoption case
Robert Manzanares, the former Colorado resident whose fight to be declared the parent of his biological daughter went to the Utah Supreme Court, is suing the child’s would-be adoptive father after a courtroom scuffle last week.
By Ladd Brubaker
March 27, 2012 8:47 p.m. MDT
Kathy Lynn Tarrant Martin, the cousin of Jennifer Graves, has been reported missing. Graves is the sister of Josh Powell.
Utah
Missing Syracuse woman found in Salt Lake City homeless shelter
By Ladd Brubaker
March 27, 2012 10:37 a.m. MDT
Utah
3 ‘Iraqi Mafia’ charged with kidnapping daughter/sister
A woman’s father and two brothers, who police say are “Iraqi Mafia” gang members, have been charged with kidnapping for allegedly forcing the woman into a car, and chasing down and assaulting her boyfriend.
By Ladd Brubaker
March 26, 2012 9:42 p.m. MDT
Utah
Syracuse woman is missing, family seeking help to find her
An adult cousin of Jennifer Graves, the outspoken sister of Josh Powell, has gone missing and her family is seeking the public’s help to find her.
By Ladd Brubaker
March 26, 2012 9:22 p.m. MDT
