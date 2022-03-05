Thursday afternoon in Rice-Eccles Stadium, Kody Wilstead, Triston Duran and Jake Bangerter of Pine View High School made a pair of unbelievable plays that got Pine View to overtime in its 3AA semifinal game. Here are those plays.
The “Punky QB” and the prowler of the BYU backfield has had his moments. His antics over the course of his career as a BYU and NFL quarterback have earned him fame, not to mention more than his fair share of infamy. Here are 10 of those moments.
With local colleges BYU, Utah and Utah State already beginning practice for the upcoming season, we rank the teams from their three conferences, from 1 to 33, to see what the Cougars, Utes and Aggies will face this season.
The dynamic playmaker who chose to make Logan his home following USU’s win over BYU in 2010 went down injured in the first quarter of Friday’s football game. Keeton was taken to a hospital for an MRI, but no official news on his status was released.
Deseret News web sports producer Landon Hemsley is at Rice-Eccles stadium posting updates from tonight’s Pac-12 game between the Utes and the No. 12 UCLA Bruins in addition to posting commentary from social media.
The early conference season has had its number of nail-biters and shocking upsets, particularly in the Mountain West. Join us as we take a look at how each of the teams on the schedules of BYU, Utah and Utah State fared.
Wilson, a sophomore from San Clemente, Calif., completed 24 of 35 passes for 273 yards and no interceptions in leading Utah to a 20-13 victory over BYU, the fourth-straight win over their in-state rival
Deseret News web sports producer Landon Hemsley is at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Along with Deseret News web sports senior writer Brandon Judd, he is posting updates from tonight’s rivalry game between BYU and Utah.
Much of a team’s place in the college football landscape isn’t determined by what a team does on its own. The performance of a team’s opponents is a huge factor as well. Here’s a look at how opponents of local teams fared.