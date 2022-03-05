Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
23029..0.jpg

Landon Hemsley

Sports
Complete high school football playoff streaming schedule through Nov. 16
The first three championship games of the six divisions in Utah high school footbal are upon us, and DeseretNews.com is the place to watch them all.
By Landon Hemsley
Nov 16, 2013 10:35 a.m. MST
Pine View's Kody Wilstead throws the ball as Juan Diego's Harrison Jones rushes as Pine View High School defeats Juan Diego 48-42 in overtime of the State 3AA High School semi-final football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013, in Salt Lake City.
Sports
Video: These are the plays that sent the 3AA semifinal between Pine View and Juan Diego into overtime
Thursday afternoon in Rice-Eccles Stadium, Kody Wilstead, Triston Duran and Jake Bangerter of Pine View High School made a pair of unbelievable plays that got Pine View to overtime in its 3AA semifinal game. Here are those plays.
By Landon Hemsley
Nov 14, 2013 5:45 p.m. MST
Herriman's Beau Bequette spins and twists during a run as Lehi and Herriman play Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013 in Lehi.
Sports
Complete high school sports streaming schedule through Nov. 2
Volleyball tournaments and the first round of the Utah high school football playoffs will dominate the next two days of streaming events on DeseretNews.com
By Landon Hemsley
Nov 1, 2013 3:50 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utes live blog: USC salting the game away, driving down the field
Deseret News web sports producer Landon Hemsley is posting updates from today’s Pac-12 game between the Utes and the USC Trojans.
By Landon Hemsley
Oct 26, 2013 1:55 p.m. MDT
Lehi's Deryke Terrell makes a touchdown catch over Westlake's Tyler Aldstadt as Westlake and Lehi play Friday, Sept. 13, 2013 at Westlake High.
Sports
Complete schedule of high school streams through Saturday, Oct. 19
In all, DeseretNews.com will stream more than 20 high school athletic contests from around the states of Utah and Wyoming this week.
By Landon Hemsley
Oct 18, 2013 6:21 p.m. MDT
Jim McMahon Sr. is all smiles, as is his son, who threw the winning touchdown. (Photo by Tom Smart, Deseret News Archives)
Sports
10 moments that made BYU and NFL quarterback Jim McMahon famous — and infamous
The “Punky QB” and the prowler of the BYU backfield has had his moments. His antics over the course of his career as a BYU and NFL quarterback have earned him fame, not to mention more than his fair share of infamy. Here are 10 of those moments.
By Landon Hemsley
Oct 16, 2013 9:28 a.m. MDT
Sports
Landon Hemsley: Where are all the detractors of BYU quarterback Taysom Hill’s arm now?
A number of criticisms of the BYU quarterback’s passing ability have a number of things in common. Among them is the fact that they are far less common as of late.
By Landon Hemsley
Oct 13, 2013 11:42 p.m. MDT
1232680.jpg
Sports
Utah football: What the players had to say following the upset of No. 5 Stanford
Following Utah’s massive win over the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, the players from both teams addressed the media.
By Landon Hemsley and Amy Donaldson
Oct 12, 2013 9:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
Red and White live blog: Utes stun Stanford, upset the No. 5 Cardinal at home, 27-21
Deseret News web sports producer Landon Hemsley is posting updates from today’s Pac-12 game between the Utes and the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal in addition to posting commentary from social media.
By Landon Hemsley
Oct 12, 2013 7:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
Complete schedule for high school, college sports streams through Saturday, Oct. 12
In all, DeseretNews.com will stream more than 20 different high school athletics contests from around the states of Utah and Wyoming this weekend.
By Landon Hemsley
Oct 12, 2013 10:50 a.m. MDT
Sports
From 1 to 33: Ranking the basketball teams in the Pac-12, MWC and West Coast conferences
With local colleges BYU, Utah and Utah State already beginning practice for the upcoming season, we rank the teams from their three conferences, from 1 to 33, to see what the Cougars, Utes and Aggies will face this season.
By Brandon Judd and Landon Hemsley
Oct 11, 2013 8:31 a.m. MDT
Sports
Matt Wells: Keeton’s knee gives us a chance to show football is ‘the greatest team sport ever invented’
The dynamic playmaker who chose to make Logan his home following USU’s win over BYU in 2010 went down injured in the first quarter of Friday’s football game. Keeton was taken to a hospital for an MRI, but no official news on his status was released.
By Landon Hemsley
Oct 5, 2013 12:07 p.m. MDT
Sports
Pac-12 live blog: Wilson throws his sixth interception on final drive to end the game
Deseret News web sports producer Landon Hemsley is at Rice-Eccles stadium posting updates from tonight’s Pac-12 game between the Utes and the No. 12 UCLA Bruins in addition to posting commentary from social media.
By Landon Hemsley
Oct 3, 2013 10:50 p.m. MDT
Utah State quarterback Chuckie Keeton (16) runs past San Jose State cornerback Chris Hill during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, in San Jose, Calif.
Sports
How BYU, Utah and USU’s opponents fared in week 5: Wyoming, Wisconsin fall; Oregon State, Arizona State surging
The early conference season has had its number of nail-biters and shocking upsets, particularly in the Mountain West. Join us as we take a look at how each of the teams on the schedules of BYU, Utah and Utah State fared.
By Landon Hemsley
Sept 30, 2013 1:05 a.m. MDT
Sports
Instarecap: Real Salt Lake, victorious in Vancouver, ascends to the top of the Western Conference table
Deseret News web sports producer Landon Hemsley is posting updates from tonight’s western conference match between RSL and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
By Landon Hemsley
Sept 28, 2013 7:15 p.m. MDT
Jared Norris and the Utah defense prepare to stop the BYU offense as the BYU Cougars play the Utah Utes in football, Sept. 21, 2013, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
Sports
Utah football video: Jared Norris becoming a leader in Utes’ linebacking corps
Jared Norris exploded onto the scene in Saturday’s win over the BYU Cougars. Now we’ll see if he can follow it up in Pac-12 play.
By Landon Hemsley
Sept 26, 2013 9:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Video: Utah QB Travis Wilson hitting his stride one-third through the season
Wilson, a sophomore from San Clemente, Calif., completed 24 of 35 passes for 273 yards and no interceptions in leading Utah to a 20-13 victory over BYU, the fourth-straight win over their in-state rival
By Landon Hemsley
Sept 23, 2013 7:30 p.m. MDT
Karl Williams heads for the endzone
Sports
Video: The BYU-Utah game in less than five minutes
BYU hosted Utah at LaVell Edwards stadium. If you missed the game, here are all the highlights.
By Landon Hemsley
Sept 22, 2013 7:57 a.m. MDT
Sports
BYU-Utah rivalry live blog: Utah wins 20-13, using strong defensive effort to hold on for victory
Deseret News web sports producer Landon Hemsley is at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Along with Deseret News web sports senior writer Brandon Judd, he is posting updates from tonight’s rivalry game between BYU and Utah.
By Landon Hemsley and Brandon Judd
Sept 21, 2013 7:45 p.m. MDT
Colorado Buffaloes running back Tony Jones (26) runs against Colorado State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday Sept. 1, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Sports
How BYU, Utah and USU’s opponents fared in week three
Week three of the college football season has come and gone. So what took place with the local teams and their opponents?
By Justin GilesWhitney O’Bannon, and 1 more
Sept 16, 2013 1:40 a.m. MDT
Sports
Orange and Red live blog: Mannion threads the needle for the winning overtime touchdown
Deseret News web sports producer Landon Hemsley is at Rice-Eccles stadium to post live updates from today’s game between Utah and Oregon State.
By Landon Hemsley
Sept 14, 2013 7:30 p.m. MDT
1208955.jpg
Sports
Have you seen this? Brazilian team trainer sends his soccer club to the league semifinals
A team trainer employed by Aparecidense was the deciding factor in a two-leg playoff series between the Brazilian fourth-division soccer club and its playoff rival Tupi.
By Landon Hemsley
Sept 10, 2013 2:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
How BYU, Utah and USU’s opponents fared in week two
Much of a team’s place in the college football landscape isn’t determined by what a team does on its own. The performance of a team’s opponents is a huge factor as well.
By Landon Hemsley
Sept 9, 2013 1:20 a.m. MDT
Sports
VIDEO: Utes Wilson, Poole, Anderson discuss opening win over Weber State
James Poole, Travis Wilson, and Dres Anderson talk about the week two win over the Wildcats.
By Landon Hemsley
Sept 7, 2013 7:53 p.m. MDT
Sports
Purple and Red live blog: Utah rolls with a 70-7 win over Weber State
Deseret News web sports producer Landon Hemsley is at Rice-Eccles stadium to post updates from today’s game between Utah and Weber State in addition to posting commentary from social media.
By Landon Hemsley
Sept 7, 2013 12 p.m. MDT
FILE ૼ A coach gives high fives to his player as Pleasant Grove plays Timpview in high school football played in Provo, Aug. 30, 2013. The Vikings will take on the unbeaten Timpanogos Timberwolves at home in a match of unbeatens.
Sports
Complete high school football streaming schedule for Sept. 6
Week three of high school football is here. Here is what the Deseret News is streaming for Sept. 6, 2013.
By Landon Hemsley
Sept 6, 2013 7:04 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU basketball: Former Cougar Brandon Davies signs with the L.A. Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers announced Thursday that former BYU forward Brandon Davies has signed a contract to play professionally for the team. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
By Landon Hemsley
Sept 6, 2013 10:30 a.m. MDT
Sports
How BYU, Utah and USU’s opponents fared in Week 1
Much of a team’s place in the college football landscape isn’t determined by what a team does on its own. The performance of a team’s opponents is a huge factor as well. Here’s a look at how opponents of local teams fared.
By Brandon JuddLandon Hemsley, and 1 more
Sept 4, 2013 2:34 a.m. MDT
Sports
Video: ‘Mini BYU Campus’ to air during BYU football season on national TV
BYU today released its latest promotion on YouTube. Titled “Mini BYU Campus,” the video takes the viewer through a virtual tour of Brigham Young University’s campus and athletic facilities.
By Landon Hemsley
Aug 30, 2013 6:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
Battle of the Brothers live blog — USU takes on Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium
Deseret News web sports producer Landon Hemsley is at Rice-Eccles stadium to post updates from tonight’s game between Utah and Utah State in addition to post commentary from social media.
By Landon Hemsley
Aug 29, 2013 6 p.m. MDT
Load More