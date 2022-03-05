Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Lane Anderson

Business
What Rachel Parcell wore to the pandemic
The social media sensation had an early vision for online shopping. Here’s how she shifted from blogger to businesswoman.
By Lane Anderson
April 26, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
InDepth
If money can’t buy happiness, what actually can?
America is still the richest country in the world, but it’s not one of the happiest. How much is too little? How much is too much?
By Lane Anderson
Sept 19, 2016 4:43 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
The Instagram effect: How the psychology of envy drives consumerism
Social media envy is driving consumerism in ways never seen before. Fame and fortune have replaced faith and family as the core of the American Dream, according to research by marketing firm JWT.
By Lane Anderson and Amanda Taylor
Sept 19, 2016 4:15 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Everything we think we know about sex trafficking could be wrong
Teens are brutalized by violent pimps and forced into sex slavery, right? Not so fast -- new research paints a different picture, and tests our commonly held myths about sex trafficking.
By Lane Anderson
July 24, 2016 11 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Saving ‘Throwaway Kids.’ In Los Angeles, sex trafficking doesn’t look like it does in the movies
Sex trafficking in the US is nothing like the movies. Look no further than the streets of Los Angeles to find America’s sexually exploited kids. Over 70 percent of children under 18 rescued here are born and raised in the U.S.
By Lane Anderson
Dec 31, 2015 9:20 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
How abused teen girls are treated like criminals — and how to help
Underage girls detained for running away, truancy and prostitution are often trying to escape abuse and exploitation, study says. Instead of getting help, they are put behind bars.
By Lane Anderson
Aug 12, 2015 8 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
How government policy created ghettos, according to one historian
Many black people still live in segregated ghettos in the country’s metropolitan areas. Richard Rothstein, a research associate at the Economic Policy Institute, says those ghettos didn’t happen by accident.
By Lane Anderson
Aug 3, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
Job insecurity is the new normal. Here’s how it’s affecting your family life
A “one-way honor system” beholdens workers to their employers, while employers have little responsibility to employees. Researchers believe it’s reshaping our family lives.
By Lane Anderson
Aug 1, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Parenting
Most children in the world are happy, even when they have less
Around the world, children under the age of 12 are happy, but that can change dramatically as they grow up.
By Lane Anderson
July 31, 2015 6:30 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Why fair legal representation remains elusive for the poor
Is lack of access to fair representation eroding the U.S. justice system? A new report says that for low-income Americans, it may be.
By Lane Anderson
July 30, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Family
How working around the clock hurts families
Maybe lack of family leave time isn’t the problem for parents — maybe working 24/7 is the problem for parents.
By Lane Anderson
July 29, 2015 7 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Money doesn’t make the rich happier, but poverty makes the poor sadder
Does money make rich people happier? Not really. But not having enough money can make a person sad.
By Lane Anderson
July 16, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
Why people who use payday loans aren’t ‘financially stupid’, just desperate
The payday lending industry earns $8.7 billion a year in exorbitant interest rates and fees. But without them, where will low-income borrowers go?
By Lane Anderson
July 9, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
In this photo, a man leaves the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. In rulings filed Wednesday, March 11, 2015, two San Francisco federal judges said juries will have to decide whether former drivers for Uber and Lyft were independent contractors, or e
U.S. & World
The blurry line between contract work and employment
Employers look to tactics to take workers off formal payrolls and lower costs.
By Lane Anderson
July 8, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Why working-class citizens are struggling to recover from the housing crisis
While wealthy communities have rebounded, some working-class neighborhoods remain underwater.
By Lane Anderson
July 7, 2015 6:30 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Why we may have the homeless count all wrong
Homeless counts have decreased since 2007 — or have they? New reports show counting methods may be leaving out families and youth.
By Lane Anderson
July 3, 2015 6:30 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Even the smallest criminal record can be a life sentence of poverty
Between 70 million and 100 million Americans — almost one in three — have some kind of criminal record. Criminal background checks can make it hard for them to find a place to live and get a job.
By Lane Anderson
July 2, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
How charity fraud happens — and how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you
This month, authorities cracked down on four cancer charities that bilked millions. Here’s how to make sure your giving gets into the right hands.
By Lane Anderson
June 27, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Poverty solutions that actually work
New data, published after a nine-year, six-country study, offers resounding evidence for poverty strategies that work — and some that don’t.
By Lane Anderson
June 24, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
Faith
A message about the family and faith is getting lost in the pope’s climate message
Catholic leaders say that at the center of Pope Francis’ encyclical is a message about caring for “human ecosystems,” especially our communities and families.
By Lane Anderson
June 21, 2015 1 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
This is what affects your overall well-being more than income
Research has found that social integration is more important for well-being than income, and also decreases poverty.
By Lane Anderson
June 20, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
The housing problem that is making city living even harder
Residents need to make $33 an hour, or over $68,000 a year, to afford the average apartment in Los Angeles County.
By Lane Anderson
June 20, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
This is how much half of Americans nearing retirement have saved for it
Baby boomers are facing fewer pensions than previous generations. In 1975, most workers with pensions had a guaranteed lifetime benefit, but today, most retirement plans, like 401(k)s, are based on a worker’s contributions.
By Lane Anderson
June 13, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
NATIONAL/Home
The graduation gap: Why poor kids aren’t getting through college
Poor kids have a hard time getting into college. They have an even harder time graduating.
By Lane Anderson
June 12, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Red Box Roundup
Unemployment has sunk, but paychecks still aren’t growing
The economy is in recovery. So why don’t workers see that in their paychecks?
By Lane Anderson
June 9, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
A man with two children sits in the rubble of the earthquake damaged Cathedral during a mass in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday Jan. 12, 2011, one year after Haiti's magnitude-7.0 earthquake devastated the capital and is estimated to have killed more tha
U.S. & World
The Red Cross coming under fire for work in Haiti
It seems that after emergency food, blankets and shelter had been handed out, the organization, which outfundraised many others, had lots of money but little know-how to finish the job.
By Lane Anderson
June 8, 2015 6:30 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
The scarcity mindset: What happens when you have too little
When people don’t have enough time, money or even friendship, they start doing dumb things within minutes, researchers say.
By Lane Anderson
June 7, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Red Box Roundup
Millions now have bank accounts thanks to the Internet, says World Bank
According to the World Bank, Sub-Saharan Africa has 98 million registered mobile money accounts as of last year— more than twice the number of Facebook accounts in the region.
By Lane Anderson
June 5, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Number of hungry people in the world drops below 800 million
For the first time, the number of hungry people in the world has dropped below 800 million. In South America, less than 5 percent of the population now faces hunger — a whopping 50 percent reduction since 1990.
By Lane Anderson
June 2, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Red Box Roundup
The unintended consequences of maternity leave
European countries have much more generous maternity leave policies, but have companies responded by paying women less and skipping them for management?
By Lane Anderson
May 30, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
