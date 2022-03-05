Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Lauren Schofield

From left: Marcus, Lisa and Mitchell Mathews.
Sports
One year ago, former BYU football players remembered a ‘true’ team mother
One year ago this week, Dick Harmon of the Deseret News wrote about Lisa Mathews, who died April 13, 2017, at age 53 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, and the impact she had on the BYU football team.
By Lauren Schofield
April 21, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this June 18, 2010 file photo the U. S. Air Force Thunderbirds practice a maneuver during a rehearsal in preparation for a weekend air show, in Oklahoma City.
Utah
Air Force Thunderbirds, scheduled for June air show in Utah, resume training following pilot’s death
The Air Force Times reported Thursday that the United States Air Force Thunderbirds have returned to training following the death of a pilot April 4 in a training exercise.
By Lauren Schofield
April 20, 2018 6 p.m. MDT
Claire Crosby's performance on NBC's "Little Big Shots."
Faith
Throwback Thursday: How 5-year-old Claire Crosby became a YouTube phenomenon
In five short years, Claire Crosby has accumulated millions of views on YouTube and more than 900,000 subscribers on her channel.
By Lauren Schofield
April 19, 2018 5:27 p.m. MDT
b98ed45326
Faith
Twitter reacts to the ‘retiring’ of LDS home teaching and visiting teaching programs
President Russell M. Nelson announced significant changes to the structure of the Home and Visiting Teaching programs in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Saturday, inspiring a number of reactions from people on Twitter.
By Lauren Schofield
April 19, 2018 5:25 p.m. MDT
Conferencegoers stand and sing as they attend the Sunday afternoon session of the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Faith
Twitter reacts to announcement of seven new LDS temples
President Russell M. Nelson announced seven new temples to be built for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, inspiring a number of reactions from people on Twitter.
By Lauren Schofield
April 19, 2018 3:09 p.m. MDT
Dawn Armstrong
Faith
Throwback Thursday: ‘Homelessness has a face, and it’s mine’
One year ago this week, the Deseret News featured Dawn Armstrong’s blog post about her experience with homelessness.
By Lauren Schofield
April 19, 2018 3:08 p.m. MDT
Fotolia
Family
A look back at the ‘reproductive crisis’ affecting young American men
One year ago today, the Deseret News published a story about a potential threat to the fertility of American men.
By Lauren Schofield
April 19, 2018 3:06 p.m. MDT
Lauren Hardman was featured in the New York Times after planning her wedding in five days.
Faith
Throwback Thursday: LDS bride who planned wedding in five days
Utah couples commonly have shorter engagements than the rest of the nation, although they aren’t normally five days long. Last year, one LDS bride planned her entire wedding in a mere five days, according to an article from The New York Times.
By Lauren Schofield
April 16, 2018 11:37 p.m. MDT