Leah Libresco Sargeant
https://www.deseret.com/authors/leah-libresco/rss
Perspective
Perspective: The Olympics should be about celebrating bodies, not destroying them
Competitions should never lose sight of the human beings performing the feats.
By
Leah Libresco Sargeant
Feb 11, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
Perspective: The state can’t remain neutral on contentious issues like abortion
Arguments against Roe v. Wade aren’t just religious. Atheists have a stake in the case, too.
By
Leah Libresco Sargeant
Jan 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST