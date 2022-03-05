clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Leslie Corbly
https://www.deseret.com/authors/leslie-corbly/rss
U.S. & World
Department of Education seeks to harness video games for learning
Video games are known for capturing the attention of children. A recent initiative from the Department of Education seeks to harness this powerful tool for education.
By
Leslie Corbly
April 28, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Universities seek alternatives to expensive textbooks
With the rising cost of college tuition and debt, many students skip purchasing textbooks to cut costs, risking poor academic performances.
By
Leslie Corbly
April 25, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Education
Robot Milo helps children with autism learn social skills
Meet Milo, the social robot helping autistic children learn social skills.
By
Leslie Corbly
April 18, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Education
College degree does little to resolve income inequality, study says
A new study suggest more college degrees would benefit the poorest Americans, but would do little to change the circumstances of the middle class.
By
Leslie Corbly
April 12, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Education
Stanford change in financial aid policy benefits lower income students
Stanford has revised its financial aid policy, reducing the financial burden on lower income students. However, such policies are not available to all universities.
By
Leslie Corbly
April 7, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
Education
Study suggests excess studying could harm middle-school academic performance
Homework is an important part of learning, but now researchers are looking at how much is too much for middle school students.
By
Leslie Corbly
April 4, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Education
Arkansas first state to mandate computer science offerings
Arkansas leads the way in computer science education with the passage of a bill requiring high schools to offer computer science courses.
By
Leslie Corbly
March 27, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
Education
Don’t snooze, you lose: How inadequate sleep holds students back
Lack of sleep is a well-known struggle in college life. Final exams often leave students pulling the dreaded “all-nighter” in hopes of acing their exams, but research shows such a strategy could backfire.
By
Leslie Corbly
March 26, 2015 2 p.m. MDT
Education
Robot allows online teachers more personal connection with students
By
Leslie Corbly
March 22, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
First Islamic college in United States granted accreditation
Zaytuna, a small Muslim liberal arts college in Berkeley, California, was recently granted accreditation.
By
Leslie Corbly
March 18, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Utah
New study sheds light on effects of Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act
A study from the University of Connecticut shows more kids choose fruit, but fewer vegetables, at school cafeterias.
By
Leslie Corbly
March 9, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Kansas state Senate passes bill banning teachers from including ‘harmful materials’ in curriculum
The Kansas state Senate passed a bill banning the teaching of ‘harmful materials.’ The bill, now being considered by the Kansas House, addresses inappropriate content in public schools.
By
Leslie Corbly
March 4, 2015 12:34 p.m. MST
Education
Smartphone app anonymity causes concerns on college campuses
The popular smartphone app Yik Yak shows the danger of anonymity on social media
By
Leslie Corbly
Feb 28, 2015 5:30 a.m. MST
Family
The Internet and depression: How seeking community can cause harm
Teens documenting their struggle with depression have experts questioning how to lead suffering teens down a path of recovery.
By
Leslie Corbly
Feb 24, 2015 5 a.m. MST
Education
American millennials rank low on global skills test
More Americans than ever are pursuing higher education, but a new study suggests young Americans still lag behind global competitors when their skills are put to the test.
By
Leslie Corbly
Feb 23, 2015 7:30 a.m. MST
Education
New report shows decrease in college foreign language enrollment
In an increasingly global world, a new study from the Modern Language Association shows a sharp decrease in the study of foreign languages.
By
Leslie Corbly
Feb 22, 2015 9 a.m. MST
Education
College administrators struggle to curb binge drinking among students
Dartmouth rolls out new regulations in an attempt to curb binge drinking and sexual assaults among college students.
By
Leslie Corbly
Feb 17, 2015 12:30 p.m. MST
Education
Study finds teacher bias discourages girls from STEM courses and careers
A new study suggest the biases of elementary school teachers has an impact on the likelihood of young girls to pursue STEM subjects.
By
Leslie Corbly
Feb 12, 2015 8 a.m. MST
Education
Think you’re ready for the job you want after college? Think again
Standing out among the masses may be hard, but the right internship can place students on a fast track to success.
By
Leslie Corbly
Feb 4, 2015 10 a.m. MST