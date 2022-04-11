Monday, April 11, 2022 | 

Lindsay Aerts

KSL NewsRadio
2 stripped of delegate titles after double voting at Salt Lake County GOP convention
Two men were caught trying to vote more than once in the paper ballot primary race for county clerk at the Salt Lake County GOP Convention, the county’s party chairman said.
