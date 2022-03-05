Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Lisa Christensen

Contributor
Entertainment
‘I don’t like writing about confrontation and murders’: Alexander McCall Smith keeping things light in latest mystery book
In a genre known for murders and grittiness, Alexander McCall Smith’s “No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” series remains a constant source of cozy mysteries
By Lisa Christensen
Oct 28, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Faith
‘You know I’m not a trained actress, right?’ How this Christian author and speaker ended up in the new movie ‘Overcomer’
When the Christian filmmaking Kendrick Brothers first contacted Priscilla Shirer about appearing in their 2011 film “Courageous,” she turned them down.
By Lisa Christensen
Aug 21, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
How the Vietnam War draft lottery still haunts Pulitzer Prize-winner Richard Russo
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo will read from his new book, “Chances Are...” next week at The King’s English. The novel examines friendship, loss and the shades of war in a group of aging men solving a 40-year-old disappearance.
By Lisa Christensen
Aug 13, 2019 9:30 a.m. MDT