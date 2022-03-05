clock
Mack Jones
https://www.deseret.com/authors/mack-jones/rss
http://twitter.com/Mackey_Jones
Utah
Group says its efforts have helped save the lives of more than 4,000 Utahns
Over 4,000 Utahns have been saved from an opioid overdose thanks to Utah Naloxone’s efforts to get the antidote into the hands of individuals and communities that need it most.
By
Mack Jones
Aug 15, 2020 6 p.m. MDT
Utah
Families of undocumented workers tell of being ‘left out’ of $154 million in coronavirus aid
A recent report by Voices for Utah Children and Comunidades Unidas shows that 79,000 undocumented workers in Utah were left out of $154.4 million in coronavirus aid.
By
Mack Jones
July 28, 2020 2:16 p.m. MDT
Utah
Farmers Feeding Utah donates food to 800 families in west Salt Lake
By
Mack Jones
July 27, 2020 8:22 p.m. MDT
Utah
For some, a different routine on Pioneer Day as COVID-19 cancels events
Hundreds of Utahns visited This Is the Place Heritage Park to remember their Latter-day Saint ancestors and celebrate Pioneer Day.
By
Mack Jones
July 24, 2020 6:06 p.m. MDT
Utah
Truck runs off road in Big Cottonwood Canyon, causing delays
By
Mack Jones
July 20, 2020 3:51 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake County hiring initiative aimed at providing jobs during COVID-19 economic downturn
By
Mack Jones
July 16, 2020 5:53 p.m. MDT
Utah
Anti-mask crowd fills Utah County meeting on mask mandate exemption request; meeting rescheduled due to health concerns
Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee addressed an anti-mask protest ahead of a scheduled commission meeting where the members would vote on a mask exemption letter for K-12 schools in the county.
By
Mack Jones
July 15, 2020 5:16 p.m. MDT
Utah
Commissioner wants Utah County students exempt from mask mandate
Governor says he has no plans to grant such requests from counties or school districts
By
Mack Jones
July 14, 2020 6:28 p.m. MDT
Utah
Black Lives Matter board vandalized with hate speech in Provo neighborhood
A Black Lives Matter message board was stolen and vandalized with hate speech in a Provo neighborhood while Millcreek police investigate a string of other sign thefts.
By
Mack Jones
July 13, 2020 5:54 p.m. MDT
Utah
With help from EPA, Utah can again monitor lakes for dangerous algal blooms
By
Mack Jones
July 10, 2020 3:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police and protesters clash after D.A. declares police shooting justified
Gov. Gary Herbert announced a state of emergency shortly after the protest escalated, closing the Capitol building and grounds until July 13.
By
Mack Jones
July 9, 2020 10:26 p.m. MDT
Utah
Millcreek house catches fire for second time, damages homes next to it
By
Mack Jones
July 9, 2020 7:28 p.m. MDT
Utah
Zion National Park firetruck burns up in garage
By
Mack Jones
July 8, 2020 9:43 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake County to resume free drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week
By
Mack Jones
July 7, 2020 5:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Tax filings lag ahead of July 15 deadline
By
Mack Jones
July 6, 2020 5:51 p.m. MDT
Utah
The New Fourth: Utahns gather at local parks to watch fireworks amid COVID-19
By
Mack Jones
July 4, 2020 9:21 p.m. MDT
Utah
U.S. sees sharp decline in travel due to COVID-19, according to AAA forecast
Travel forecast predicts largest drop in a decade
By
Mack Jones
July 3, 2020 6 p.m. MDT
Utah
Extended deadline to file census forms gives Utah officials hope to improve survey response
By
Mack Jones
July 3, 2020 2:22 p.m. MDT
Utah
As COVID-19 numbers in Utah continue to rise, businesses are left to make their own mask policies
By
Mack Jones
June 25, 2020 5:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Fire officials urge caution, fire awareness as firework sales open
By
Mack Jones
June 23, 2020 5:28 p.m. MDT
Utah
Woman on quest to find missing dog charged with stealing someone else’s dog
By
Mack Jones
June 22, 2020 3:58 p.m. MDT
Utah
One dead, another injured in fatal rollover in Carbon County
By
Mack Jones
June 16, 2020 7:09 p.m. MDT
Utah
Man facing charges after violent home invasion
By
Mack Jones
June 16, 2020 9 a.m. MDT
Utah
6-year-old boy in critical condition after BB gun accident
By
Mack Jones
June 15, 2020 10:22 p.m. MDT
Utah
Man charged after police say he pointed gun at owner of Frisbee that hit his van
By
Mack Jones
June 15, 2020 9:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
2 fires burning near Spanish Fork; 1 caused by target shooter
By
Mack Jones
June 15, 2020 8:39 p.m. MDT
Utah
COVID-19 changing the conversation about reusable bags
Cities that have banned plastic bags are grappling with what this means for the movement moving forward.
By
Mack Jones
June 13, 2020 9 a.m. MDT
Utah
Charges: Trio accused of defacing Utah Capitol during protests
By
Mack Jones
June 12, 2020 10:31 p.m. MDT
Utah
Rep. Ben McAdams ‘outraged’ over Treasury Department’s refusal to disclose paycheck protection loan information
By
Mack Jones
June 12, 2020 6:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police arrest man accused of hitting kids on scooters
By
Mack Jones
June 12, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
