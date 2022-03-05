clock
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Opinion
Seeking refuge from COVID-19-induced isolation? Try bibliotherapy
The art of using books for therapeutic purposes precedes the COVID-19 pandemic, but it finds particular application now
By
Madison Sowell
Feb 26, 2021 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
We are living in Dante’s Inferno. Here’s our way out
Dante, author of The Divine Comedy, died 700 years ago this year. His writings are particularly applicable today.
By
Madison Sowell
Jan 18, 2021 10 p.m. MST