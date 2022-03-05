clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Maile Marriott
https://www.deseret.com/authors/maile-marriott/rss
InDepth
Sexual harassment happens in elementary, middle and high schools. But not much is being done about it
The requirements for addressing sexual harassment are the same for K-12 and college campuses, but K-12 schools are behind when it comes to protecting students.
By
Maile Marriott
and
Erica Evans
Jan 17, 2019 10 p.m. MST
InDepth
6 air quality myths about Utah
How much do you know about Utah’s air quality? Take our short quizzes below to find out.
By
Erica Evans
and
Maile Marriott
Oct 17, 2018 10 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Consumers’ choice could help save Hawaii’s coral reefs
With Hawaii banning the sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate, the word is out that these chemicals are toxic to coral. But will tourists make the sunscreen switch in large enough numbers to make a difference?
By
Maile Marriott
June 11, 2018 6:39 p.m. MDT