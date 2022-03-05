Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
InDepth
Sexual harassment happens in elementary, middle and high schools. But not much is being done about it
The requirements for addressing sexual harassment are the same for K-12 and college campuses, but K-12 schools are behind when it comes to protecting students.
By Maile Marriott and Erica Evans
Jan 17, 2019 10 p.m. MST
Fog and an inversion obscure the Salt Lake skyline on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.
InDepth
6 air quality myths about Utah
How much do you know about Utah’s air quality? Take our short quizzes below to find out.
By Erica Evans and Maile Marriott
Oct 17, 2018 10 p.m. MDT
A coral reef is an oasis in an ocean. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, coral reefs cover less than 1 percent of the ocean floor but house nearly a quarter of ocean life.
InDepth
Consumers’ choice could help save Hawaii’s coral reefs
With Hawaii banning the sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate, the word is out that these chemicals are toxic to coral. But will tourists make the sunscreen switch in large enough numbers to make a difference?
By Maile Marriott
June 11, 2018 6:39 p.m. MDT