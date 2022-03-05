Mandy Morgan

Stepfamilies are common, and the challenges that come for them are understood by many. There are community courses and resources with guidance to benefit these families and help with the transitions and challenges these families may face.
Soon students will trade in textbooks for diplomas, along with a lot of debt also. The daunting task of paying off student loans, which total about $1.2 trillion in America, tests whether students’ decisions to pursue a degree is worth the cost.
Knowing how to maneuver the world of college, spaces between classes, optional reading, living independently and grocery shopping are all part of the new lifestyle college freshmen have to take on. Parents, administrators and counselors can help.
Losing a job can be stressful and scary for anybody, but especially so for those supporting a family and children. Here are tips for talking to spouses, children, extended family and friends about unemployment, one of the most stressful parts.
Families with more children report having higher life satisfaction, according to how parents ranked the factors of resilience, social support and self-esteem among family members in a recently released study.
Though being there for a partner when times are tough is important, it could be more impactful for a marriage when partners enthusiastically react to good news and good times for their spouse, according to a new study.
According to recent Gallup research, those with four-year degrees are hardly more likely than those with a high school diploma or less education to continue with lifelong learning. Those with postgraduate degrees are much more likely to do so.
A study released by Pediatrics found that many mothers report receiving inaccurate and conflicting advice on caring for a new baby, and often don’t receive much advice from doctors at all — specifically pertaining to sleeping positions and pacifiers.
Experts, as well as millennials themselves, are finding that young people are seeking out jobs that allow creativity or anything besides typical, 9-to-5 factory work, even if those jobs start with lower pay and require more experience.
Recent surveys have found women in the millennial generation are more likely to plan for pauses in their careers and professional lives, as opposed to entirely giving up working or choosing to work full-time, the main options for past generations.
A study found that having a pet fish to feed helped children with Type 1 diabetes remember to check their glucose and take shots daily. Pets have also been found to help prevent getting allergies and can help autistic children interact better.
A new study has found that millennial parents are more likely to report their children are their best friends and decision-making in their family is more shared between parents and kids, instead of a traditional system of hierarchy.
It’s that time when families jump into cars, RVs and planes to head around the nation and world for several days or weeks of fun away from home. And then there are those families who choose extended travel: months or even years in a faraway place.
A recent BYU study found that children can recognize pride in others by the age of 4, but it takes until age 5 to recognize it in themselves. Complex emotions like pride and optimism take longer for children to understand, as their brain develops.
Nothing is harder for kids to adjust to than moving into the teenage years. Adding to the emotional rollercoaster of puberty and changing bodies and minds, kids have to move from elementary school life to middle school. So how do parents help?
According to a recent study, when children do chores they learn to be more empathetic, they better understand the importance of contributing to family and are well-adjusted. But it isn’t just about telling kids to do chores — it’s teaching them how.
Recent studies have found that parents spending quality time with kids is more important than how much time they spend together. However, other data indicate parents only spend a few minutes each day deliberately communicating with children.
Memory was portrayed accurately in “Inside Out,” and one aspect was that of memory retention. Children’s brains often haven’t developed enough to retain all memories, which is why adults often can’t recall many specific childhood memories.
When kids are told they are “smart” or a “math person” and perform well early on in brain development, they are less likely to challenge themselves later in life and are more vulnerable when it comes to failure later in life.
Recently, Madonna released a new music video where she is acting like her old (or should we say young?) self. There have been questions lately regarding how to handle age in the media, and if age discrimination is a real issue.
Brad Wilcox and Nicholas Zill look at how race and ethnicity play into the makeup of stable families with different political orientation, finding that some racial groups do better in certain states, and Asian-Americans have the most stable families.
Technological advances, which have changed the way everyone communicates, and a growing popularity among college students to learn American Sign Language have removed even more obstacles to the deaf community and the hearing community connecting.