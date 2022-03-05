Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Mandy Morgan

Stepfamilies are common, and the challenges that come for them are understood by many. There are community courses and resources with guidance to benefit these families and help with the transitions and challenges these families may face.
Utah
Having trouble meshing your stepfamily? Utah community classes offer help
By Mandy Morgan
Oct 12, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
How to reap the financial benefits of your degree
Soon students will trade in textbooks for diplomas, along with a lot of debt also. The daunting task of paying off student loans, which total about $1.2 trillion in America, tests whether students’ decisions to pursue a degree is worth the cost.
By Mandy Morgan
May 2, 2016 6 a.m. MDT
Family
Intuition: The sweet spot between helicopter and free-range parenting
Could a new type of parenting — “Intuitive Parenting” — be the answer for a balance experts want parents to find between the two intense sides of helicopter parenting and free-range parenting?
By Mandy Morgan
Aug 28, 2015 7:30 a.m. MDT
Education
How to thrive in college: A freshman survival guide
Knowing how to maneuver the world of college, spaces between classes, optional reading, living independently and grocery shopping are all part of the new lifestyle college freshmen have to take on. Parents, administrators and counselors can help.
By Mandy Morgan
Aug 27, 2015 1 p.m. MDT
Family
Parents using infertility treatment to determine sex of their child
Using IVF and other procedures typically used to help those with infertility issues, parents are choosing to pay big bucks for the ability to decide the sex of their babies.
By Mandy Morgan
Aug 25, 2015 7:15 a.m. MDT
Business
Tips for talking to friends and family about losing a job
Losing a job can be stressful and scary for anybody, but especially so for those supporting a family and children. Here are tips for talking to spouses, children, extended family and friends about unemployment, one of the most stressful parts.
By Mandy Morgan
Aug 25, 2015 6:45 a.m. MDT
Family
Good news for families with four or more children
Families with more children report having higher life satisfaction, according to how parents ranked the factors of resilience, social support and self-esteem among family members in a recently released study.
By Mandy Morgan
Aug 21, 2015 6:45 a.m. MDT
Family
Want to strengthen your marriage? Don’t forget to celebrate the good times
Though being there for a partner when times are tough is important, it could be more impactful for a marriage when partners enthusiastically react to good news and good times for their spouse, according to a new study.
By Mandy Morgan
Aug 20, 2015 7:10 a.m. MDT
Family
How to know if a child (or a parent) is addicted to screens
Recent data say that some children spend up to seven hours a day looking at computer or phone screens. So how can parents know if their child is addicted to screens?
By Mandy Morgan
Aug 5, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
According to recent Gallup research, those with four-year degrees are hardly more likely than those with a high school diploma or less education to continue with lifelong learning. Those with postgraduate degrees are much more likely to do so.
Education
Many factors could lead to lifelong learning, but a college degree isn’t really one of them
By Mandy Morgan
Aug 3, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
Family
The app that incentivizes kids to work around the house
ChoreMonster, an application for the web and smartphones, could be what parents need to incentivize kids to do their chores around the house.
By Mandy Morgan
Aug 1, 2015 7:43 p.m. MDT
Family
Think twice about where you get your baby advice
A study released by Pediatrics found that many mothers report receiving inaccurate and conflicting advice on caring for a new baby, and often don’t receive much advice from doctors at all — specifically pertaining to sleeping positions and pacifiers.
By Mandy Morgan
July 31, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Business
Why the 9 to 5 factory work isn’t working for millennials
Experts, as well as millennials themselves, are finding that young people are seeking out jobs that allow creativity or anything besides typical, 9-to-5 factory work, even if those jobs start with lower pay and require more experience.
By Mandy Morgan
July 31, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
Recent surveys have found women in the millennial generation are more likely to plan for pauses in their careers and professional lives, as opposed to entirely giving up working or choosing to work full-time, the main options for past generations.
Family
Millennial working women more likely to pause career for families
By Mandy Morgan
July 30, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
A study found that having a pet fish to feed helped children with Type 1 diabetes remember to check their glucose and take shots daily. Pets have also been found to help prevent getting allergies and can help autistic children interact better.
Family
Pet fish help diabetic children remember to take their insulin
By Mandy Morgan
July 29, 2015 6:30 a.m. MDT
Family
Millennial parents more likely to say their children are their best friends
A new study has found that millennial parents are more likely to report their children are their best friends and decision-making in their family is more shared between parents and kids, instead of a traditional system of hierarchy.
By Mandy Morgan
July 26, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
Family
Ever imagine taking a year-long vacation? For some families, it’s not a daydream
It’s that time when families jump into cars, RVs and planes to head around the nation and world for several days or weeks of fun away from home. And then there are those families who choose extended travel: months or even years in a faraway place.
By Mandy Morgan
July 20, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Family
Children recognize pride in others before themselves
A recent BYU study found that children can recognize pride in others by the age of 4, but it takes until age 5 to recognize it in themselves. Complex emotions like pride and optimism take longer for children to understand, as their brain develops.
By Mandy Morgan
July 19, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Family
The benefits of marrying in your early 20s
Brett and Kate McKay married in their early 20s, and 10 years later they wrote about the advantages of tying the knot earlier in life rather than later.
By Mandy Morgan
July 18, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Family
6 ways to prepare your tween for the scary new world of junior high
Nothing is harder for kids to adjust to than moving into the teenage years. Adding to the emotional rollercoaster of puberty and changing bodies and minds, kids have to move from elementary school life to middle school. So how do parents help?
By Mandy Morgan
July 16, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Family
It’s not just about getting your kids to do chores — it’s teaching them how
According to a recent study, when children do chores they learn to be more empathetic, they better understand the importance of contributing to family and are well-adjusted. But it isn’t just about telling kids to do chores — it’s teaching them how.
By Mandy Morgan
July 15, 2015 6:30 a.m. MDT
Family
There’s more to spending quality time with your kids than you think
Recent studies have found that parents spending quality time with kids is more important than how much time they spend together. However, other data indicate parents only spend a few minutes each day deliberately communicating with children.
By Mandy Morgan
July 14, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Family
What empty nesters need to consider after their babies have flown the coop
Some couples may be dreading it. Others may count down the days. No matter whether good or bad anticipation, there are big decisions for couples to make once all of their children have left the house.
By Mandy Morgan
July 14, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Memory was portrayed accurately in "Inside Out," and one aspect was that of memory retention. Children's brains often haven't developed enough to retain all memories, which is why adults often can't recall many specific childhood memories.
Family
The real reason you can’t remember your childhood memories
By Mandy Morgan
July 13, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
Family
How overbearing parents can hurt their kids’ college careers
Helicopter parenting continues to have the effect many studies have already found: severe anxiety and even depression among children when they are thrown into the adult world in college.
By Mandy Morgan
July 10, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Family
Think again before telling your kids they’re smart
When kids are told they are “smart” or a “math person” and perform well early on in brain development, they are less likely to challenge themselves later in life and are more vulnerable when it comes to failure later in life.
By Mandy Morgan
July 9, 2015 6:30 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Why aging women have a hard time finding work in Hollywood
Recently, Madonna released a new music video where she is acting like her old (or should we say young?) self. There have been questions lately regarding how to handle age in the media, and if age discrimination is a real issue.
By Mandy Morgan
July 8, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
The new ruling that gives abused children a voice in court
On June 18, the Supreme Court ruled that indirect testimonies of children can be used in abuse cases.
By Mandy Morgan
July 7, 2015 7 a.m. MDT
Family
One factor that impacts family stability in red and blue states
Brad Wilcox and Nicholas Zill look at how race and ethnicity play into the makeup of stable families with different political orientation, finding that some racial groups do better in certain states, and Asian-Americans have the most stable families.
By Mandy Morgan
July 6, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
Family
Technology breaking down barriers between deaf and hearing communities
Technological advances, which have changed the way everyone communicates, and a growing popularity among college students to learn American Sign Language have removed even more obstacles to the deaf community and the hearing community connecting.
By Mandy Morgan
July 6, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
