Saturday, March 5, 2022
Marc A. Thiessen
Columnist
https://www.deseret.com/authors/marc-a-thiessen/rss
Marc A. Thiessen is a Washington Post columnist.
Opinion
Trump ordered the raid that killed Baghdadi. Would Biden have done the same?
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Oct 31, 2019 4:39 p.m. MDT
Opinion
The partisan nature of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry will backfire
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Oct 27, 2019 1 p.m. MDT
Opinion
There is nothing wrong with quid pro quos. It just depends what the quo is.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Oct 24, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Warren’s nomination would turn the election into an existential threat to the economy
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Oct 21, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Eight debate questions Joe Biden should be required to answer
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Oct 15, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
Trump’s cry that America is fighting ‘endless wars’ is a canard
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Oct 11, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Democrats were outraged at how Trump handled the Mueller probe. Now they’re acting the same way.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Oct 4, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The rough transcript makes it clear that Democrats got ahead of the evidence
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Sept 27, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Democrats’ double standard on Ukraine
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Sept 26, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Democrats want to impeach Kavanaugh? Go for it!
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Sept 21, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The smearing of Brett Kavanaugh continues
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Sept 20, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
CNN tries to blame Trump for the Obama administration’s leaks
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Sept 13, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Trump’s Taliban invite is one of the most shameful moments of his presidency
Obama’s decision to pull out American troops was catastrophic, but even he was not dumb enough to seek a photo op with terrorists.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Sept 11, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Trump and Biden have the same message: You may not like me, but you must vote for me
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Aug 30, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The Trump administration’s inability to defend the defensible
This self-defeating pattern is undermining the Trump presidency.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Aug 29, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Trump’s idea of buying Greenland is far from absurd
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Aug 25, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: China does not have the upper hand in Hong Kong. Trump does.
Trump should make clear that the cost of military intervention will be capital flight, brain drain and the end of Hong Kong’s preferential trade status, as well as any hopes of a trade deal.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Aug 18, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Assange is a spy, not a journalist. The Justice Department is right to indict him.
Julian Assange is not a journalist. He is a spy. The fact that he gave stolen U.S. intelligence to al-Qaida, the Taliban, China, Iran and other adversaries via a website rather than dead-drops is irrelevant. He engaged in espionage against the U.S.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
May 30, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Trump’s Iran sanctions are working. But it’ll take more to topple the regime.
President Trump’s Iran policy appears to be careening between diplomacy and belligerence but there is a method to the madness.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
May 22, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Marc A. Thiessen: Bernie Sanders needs Fox News to court Trump voters
Sanders’ appearance on Fox News was a calculated move to boost his presidential prospects: He needs Fox viewers to win the White House.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
April 19, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Kiss horrified the elites which is why Americans loved them
Kiss loves America because they have lived the American Dream.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
April 12, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Michael Cohen was supposed to provide ‘bombshell’ testimony. It didn’t explode.
His testimony was certainly embarrassing for the president, but Cohen offered no evidence to advance the cause of impeachment.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
March 2, 2019 10 a.m. MST
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Schultz is calling Democrats out for how radical their party has become
Democrats are furious at former Starbucks chief executive Howard Schultz for announcing that he may launch an independent campaign for president.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Feb 2, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Trump’s top 10 successes of 2018
In his second year in office, the list of extraordinary things President Trump has done, for good and ill, continued to grow.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Jan 3, 2019 11 a.m. MST
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: I was arrested for having nunchucks in New York; I’m glad the law was overturned
When news broke last week that a federal judge had ruled a New York law banning possession of nunchucks was unconstitutional, I felt vindicated.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Dec 28, 2018 10 a.m. MST
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: On Saudi Arabia, Trump is channeling his inner George H.W. Bush
There is one area where Trump is channeling his inner George H.W. Bush — and not in a good way.
By
Marc A. Thiessen
Dec 14, 2018 10 a.m. MST