Marc Hansen
Contributor
Opinion
We are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases. That might not be a bad thing
By
Marc Hansen
July 8, 2020 1 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Effectively reopening schools this fall will require herd immunity, targeted isolation
By
Marc Hansen
June 2, 2020 1 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: A return to normalcy — not social distancing — may be key to overcoming COVID-19
The data clearly indicate that a major transition in managing coronavirus is warranted — including an end to broad economic lockdown and social distancing.
By
Marc Hansen
May 2, 2020 11 a.m. MDT