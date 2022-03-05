clock
Marc Harrison
https://www.deseret.com/authors/marc-harrison/rss
Opinion
Opinion: Utah will pioneer a new kind of medical education. Here’s why it matters
As our broadened practice of health care extends beyond treating the sick to include a focus on behavioral factors, providers have discovered concepts of population health through their firsthand experience treating patients.
By
Marc Harrison
and
Michael Good
May 15, 2021 5:13 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Intermountain Healthcare president: Utah should be proud of COVID-19 response
We’re not declaring victory in the pandemic. But our success is encouraging.
By
Marc Harrison
Sept 1, 2020 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Unique teamwork between Intermountain and U. Health fortifies Utah’s fight against COVID-19
Teamwork, in a relationship that’s often competitive, is how Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health are responding to COVID-19.
By
Marc Harrison
and
Michael Good
May 7, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
From the governor: Help Utah officials slow the spread of COVID-19
Guest opinion
By
Gary Herbert
,
Spencer Cox
, and 4 more
March 12, 2020 2:32 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Intermountain Healthcare CEO: Civica Rx could be a game changer for Utah patients
By
Marc Harrison
Jan 2, 2020 8 a.m. MST