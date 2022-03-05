Marianne Holman Prescott

Located on the southeast corner of the BYU campus, a new 200,000-square-foot complex of two buildings — the engineering building and an adjacent research laboratory — house the Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology.
For the second year in a row, bright red “giving machines” join the Christmas décor in the lobby of the downtown Joseph Smith Memorial Building as part of the #LightTheWorld campaign for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The release of a new website on Thursday — abuse.lds.org — is just one of several recent efforts from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help in preventing, identifying and responding to abuse.
Knowledge helps in connecting with others and opens up conversations in the “language of the heart,” Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said during a BYU campus devotional.
Seven General Authority Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were released and given emeritus status during the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference held in the Conference Center on Oct. 6.
Speaking to the 2,095 graduates and their supporters in the BYU Marriott Center, Elder Brent H. Nielson, a General Authority Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, expressed the need to look outward and help others.
Youth in the Jordan River Utah Temple district gathered for a “once in a lifetime experience” in the Conference Center on Saturday, May 19, to sing, dance, and show they are “ready” — the theme for the event — for their temple to be open again.
During commencement, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave the keynote address, and former Utah Governor Michael O. Leavitt received an honorary doctorate degree.
Church members sustained a new Young Women general presidency during the 188th Annual General Conference held on March 31 — Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, president; Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor; and Sister Becky Craven, second counselor.
A new Young Women general presidency and a new counselor in the Primary general presidency have been called by the First Presidency during the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Annual General Conference of the Church.
Recognizing students are in a time where they are learning skills that will help them establish traditions in their homes, families and work, Elder Rasband spoke during a campus devotional at BYU of the need for integrity in all areas of life.
“Now is the time to commit to Christ and follow his path,” Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the LDS Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told young adults of the faith during a worldwide devotional Sunday night.