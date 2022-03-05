Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Marianne Holman Prescott

Students walk past BYU's new Engineering Building, part of the Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering, on the school's campus in Provo on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Faith
A ‘new season’ — and building — for BYU engineering
Located on the southeast corner of the BYU campus, a new 200,000-square-foot complex of two buildings — the engineering building and an adjacent research laboratory — house the Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Dec 4, 2018 8:46 p.m. MST
Faith
Vending machines open around the globe to help #LightTheWorld
For the second year in a row, bright red “giving machines” join the Christmas décor in the lobby of the downtown Joseph Smith Memorial Building as part of the #LightTheWorld campaign for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Nov 28, 2018 6:11 p.m. MST
Faith
New church website helps victims of abuse
The release of a new website on Thursday — abuse.lds.org — is just one of several recent efforts from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help in preventing, identifying and responding to abuse.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Oct 25, 2018 9:14 p.m. MDT
Faith
Church News: The unexpected moment that taught Elder Gong the eternal importance of learning
Knowledge helps in connecting with others and opens up conversations in the “language of the heart,” Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said during a BYU campus devotional.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Oct 16, 2018 3:30 p.m. MDT
Attendees walk to the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
Faith
Church News: 7 General Authority Seventies released and given emeritus status
Seven General Authority Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were released and given emeritus status during the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference held in the Conference Center on Oct. 6.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Oct 6, 2018 3:04 p.m. MDT
Bishop Gérald Caussé and Nicolas Giusti play a piano duet for LDS Business College students during a devotional at Assembly Hall on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Giusti composed the duet.
Faith
Church News: The unexpected piano performance Bishop Caussé gave in Salt Lake’s Assembly Hall
Presiding bishop, General Authority Seventy, businessman and — concert pianist?
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Sept 25, 2018 6:36 p.m. MDT
Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president
Faith
Church News: ‘Enticement’ goes both ways, Primary general president says at BYU Education Week
Enticements, both positive and negative are real, Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, taught during the annual Campus Education Week devotional at Brigham Young University.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Aug 22, 2018 9:17 a.m. MDT
Elder Brent H. Nielson, a General Authority Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during Brigham Young University summer commencement in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
Utah
‘Look beyond yourself,’ BYU grads told
Speaking to the 2,095 graduates and their supporters in the BYU Marriott Center, Elder Brent H. Nielson, a General Authority Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, expressed the need to look outward and help others.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Aug 16, 2018 9:46 p.m. MDT
BYU professor Eric D. Huntsman speaks during a campus devotional at Brigham Young University on August 7, 2018.
Faith
Church News: BYU professor calls for love, understanding on issues of doubt, LGBT members, equality within church
Listeners heard an uncommon ending to a campus devotional at Brigham Young University on Tuesday, when audience members clapped as Eric D. Huntsman, religion professor at BYU, finished his address.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Aug 8, 2018 10:34 a.m. MDT
Faith
Church News: What you didn’t know about the fathers who raised the First Presidency
The fathers of President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring had a great impact on the lives of their sons.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
June 17, 2018 11:26 a.m. MDT
Faith
Church News: President Nelson invites youth to enlist in the Lord’s battalion by doing 5 specific things
The youth of the Church have the opportunity to “be part of something big, something grand, something majestic,” said President Russell M. Nelson, during a special youth devotional on June 3.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
June 3, 2018 10:02 p.m. MDT
Youth from the Jordan River Utah Temple district perform in the Jordan River Utah Temple Cultural Celebration at the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Faith
Church News: Youth in Jordan River Utah Temple district show they are ‘ready’ for their temple to open again
Youth in the Jordan River Utah Temple district gathered for a “once in a lifetime experience” in the Conference Center on Saturday, May 19, to sing, dance, and show they are “ready” — the theme for the event — for their temple to be open again.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
May 19, 2018 7:59 p.m. MDT
Utah
Elder Holland warns BYU grads of allowing public ambition to become more important than personal integrity
During commencement, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave the keynote address, and former Utah Governor Michael O. Leavitt received an honorary doctorate degree.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
April 27, 2018 9:22 a.m. MDT
Church News
How one mother’s example helped her son to graduate from college
Commencement exercises held on April 21 for BYU-Hawaii grads honored 221 students — from 29 countries and 21 states — earning degrees.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
April 24, 2018 6:06 p.m. MDT
Church News
The prophet’s global tour summed up: ‘The temple’
President Russell M. Nelson concludes his world tour with a devotional held in Laie, Hawaii, on April 22.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
April 24, 2018 6:06 p.m. MDT
Apostle Elder Neil L. Andersen shares more insight on call to ‘minister’
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shares more insight about “ministering in a holier way,” as President Nelson described.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
April 12, 2018 3:15 p.m. MDT
Church News
New apostle, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Relief Society general presidency to speak at BYU Women’s Conference
New apostle, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, and the Relief Society general presidency will be among the featured speakers at BYU Women’s Conference on May 3-4.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
April 9, 2018 1:50 p.m. MDT
Meet the new Young Women general presidency
Church members sustained a new Young Women general presidency during the 188th Annual General Conference held on March 31 — Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, president; Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor; and Sister Becky Craven, second counselor.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
April 5, 2018 12:56 p.m. MDT
President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘Behold the Man!’
Speaking during the final session of the 188th Annual General Conference held on Easter Sunday, Elder Uchtdorf focused his remarks on “the greatest day in history.”
By Marianne Holman Prescott
April 1, 2018 9:24 a.m. MDT
Elder Larry Y. Wilson, General Authority Seventy
Elder Larry Y. Wilson: ‘Take the Holy Spirit as your guide’
“It is an extraordinary privilege to have the Holy Spirit for our guide,” said Elder Larry Y. Wilson, General Authority Seventy, during the Sunday morning session of general conference on April 1.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
April 1, 2018 4:26 a.m. MDT
New Young Women general presidency, Primary counselor sustained
A new Young Women general presidency and a new counselor in the Primary general presidency have been called by the First Presidency during the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Annual General Conference of the Church.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
March 31, 2018 8:50 a.m. MDT
Apostle brings surprise visitor to missionary meeting in Melbourne, Australia
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits the Pacific Area.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
March 22, 2018 4:28 p.m. MDT
Learning how to ‘embrace the plan’ Heavenly Father has for you: Elder Kim B. Clark speaks to BYU students
Elder Kim B. Clark encouraged students at Brigham Young University listening to a campus devotional on March 20 held in the Marriott Center to “embrace the plan” God has for each one of them.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
March 22, 2018 2:10 p.m. MDT
Living with ‘integrity of heart': Elder Ronald A. Rasband shares lessons from his mentor, Jon M. Huntsman
Recognizing students are in a time where they are learning skills that will help them establish traditions in their homes, families and work, Elder Rasband spoke during a campus devotional at BYU of the need for integrity in all areas of life.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
March 15, 2018 5:31 p.m. MDT
The young women are ready: Changes to camp provide leadership opportunities
A new Young Women Camp Guide, which will be available this spring, is based on leadership principles.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
March 13, 2018 9:50 a.m. MDT
Faith
In expanded devotional, Elder Uchtdorf guides LDS young single adults in ‘adventure of mortality’
“Now is the time to commit to Christ and follow his path,” Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the LDS Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told young adults of the faith during a worldwide devotional Sunday night.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Jan 14, 2018 9:41 p.m. MST
Faith
BYU President Kevin J Worthen welcomes students to campus during first devotional of semester
BYU President Kevin J Worthen and his wife, Sister Peggy Worthen, welcome students to campus during the first devotional of semester.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Jan 9, 2018 7:27 p.m. MST
Faith
President Dieter F. Uchtdorf dedicates LDS Church’s 158th temple in Meridian, Idaho
A new temple in the “Treasure Valley” of Southwest Idaho will serve as a spiritual “meridian” for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the area.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Nov 20, 2017 6:12 a.m. MST
Faith
LDS Church dedicates 44th Deseret Industries, the latest in Riverton
A new Deseret Industries facility brings work and opportunities to the Riverton area. LDS Presiding Bishop GÉrald CaussÉ dedicated the newest Deseret Industries store Wednesday evening.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Oct 25, 2017 9:40 p.m. MDT
Faith
See our photos from the Saturday morning session of general conference
Thousands of Church members met in the Conference Center — and in other locations around the world — for the 187th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
Sept 30, 2017 1:05 p.m. MDT
