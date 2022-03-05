Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Mark A. Kellner

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, smiles as he speaks at his primary night rally Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
Faith
Bernie Sanders supported religious liberty in menorah dispute
As mayor of Burlington, Vt., Bernie Sanders took a decisive stand on a religious liberty question, supporting the placement of a Hanukkah menorah on public property, according to documents discovered by an Orthodox Jewish religious group.
By Mark A. Kellner
Feb 10, 2016 4:20 p.m. MST
Faith
Digital Seekers: Spiritual leaders see growth opportunity among tech’s stressed workforce
How do you kindle an interest in spiritual matters in an area of great affluence that’s a major technology center? In California’s Silicon Valley, and in Austin, Texas, religious groups are shaping their message to reach stressed-out techies.
By Mark A. Kellner
Sept 12, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Faith
To find the perfect pastor… try a headhunter
In a field where an estimated 250 pastors quit their high-stress jobs each month, a resource has arisen to assist lay leaders in finding their next spiritual shepherd: a professional search firm, colloquially known as a “headhunter.”
By Mark A. Kellner
Sept 10, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Faith
Annulment changes give Catholics hope, but some have doubts
Hope and doubt greeted the news of changes in how the Roman Catholic Church grants annulments. Pope Francis announced moves that will streamline the procedure and, potentially, make more faithful eligible to receive communion.
By Mark A. Kellner
Sept 9, 2015 11:30 a.m. MDT
Faith
California’s Catholics continue to protest Right-To-Die bill
Roman Catholics and others in California continue to oppose a bill granting so-called “death with dignity” as the measure is being reconsidered in the state Assembly. A crush of end-of-session bills or a veto by Gov. Jerry Brown may derail it.
By Mark A. Kellner
Sept 9, 2015 6:30 a.m. MDT
"Piazza Martin Lutero" is the new Italian name of this square in Rome. It will formally be named for Martin Luther, the German reformer who broke with the Roman Catholic Church, headquartered about 3.7 miles away, some 500 years ago.
Faith
Rome to name plaza after Martin Luther nearly 500 years after his ’95 Theses’
Centuries of hostility between the Roman Catholic Church and the Protestant groups that arose after Marin Luther’s 1517 exit from his religious order, thawing relations between the two camps can be seen. Rome is naming a plaza for the reformer.
By Mark A. Kellner
Sept 3, 2015 7 a.m. MDT
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, right, talks with David Moore following her office's refusal to issue marriage licenses at the Rowan County Courthouse in Morehead, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015. Although her appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court was denied, Davis
U.S. & World
Compromise could fix Kentucky’s wedding license feud, but the Supreme Court is not yet ready to decide
As a fracas over issuing same-sex marriage licenses continues in one Kentucky county, the Supreme Court isn’t yet ready to step into the issue.
By Mark A. Kellner
Sept 2, 2015 2:10 p.m. MDT
Finding a man to marry is hard, author Jon Birger said this week, not due to the "hook-up" culture, but because there are more women with advanced education than there are equivalent men. In certain faith communities, the deficit is compounded.
Faith
Why it’s so hard for women in religious communities to find men to marry
By Mark A. Kellner
Sept 2, 2015 10:50 a.m. MDT
Faith
New stock index tracks ‘Catholic Values’ in investments
Using guidelines from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, a new stock index tracks shares according to “social justice activity” and economic stewardship. It is one of several ways faith-based investors can reflect their beliefs.
By Mark A. Kellner
Aug 26, 2015 7 a.m. MDT
Faith
The new law making it harder for people in Burma to switch religions
So-called “anti-conversion” laws passed or proposed in Burma, India and Nepal are drawing fire from religious freedom experts, who say the measures hamper societal harmony.
By Mark A. Kellner
Aug 25, 2015 7:30 a.m. MDT
Faith
Want to see Pope Francis in your home? For $160, an official cutout can be yours
Pope Francis’ U.S. visit this autumn has spurred a mad dash among souvenir sellers, in keeping with previous papal visits. For $160, you can order an official, life-size “cutout” of the pontiff from the group organizing one of the events.
By Mark A. Kellner
Aug 13, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Faith
The changing religious landscape of America’s biggest cities
The evolving pattern of religious affiliation in the United States is showing new trends, recent data reveals. Being a Roman Catholic, or having no religious affiliation, are most likely in urban areas, reflecting a changing faith landscape.
By Mark A. Kellner
Aug 9, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
Faith
Pope Francis calls for compassion toward divorced and remarried Catholics, but communion remains unsettled
Remarks by Pope Francis at a Vatican ceremony this week suggest a more compassionate view towards Catholics who have been divorced and remarried without church sanction. But the call for “open doors” hasn’t settled the issue.
By Mark A. Kellner
Aug 8, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
Faith
How should faith–based charities spend taxpayer money? New federal regulations may please all sides
Proposed rules from nine federal agencies, announced by the Obama Administration on Wednesday, appear to satisfy stakeholders on all sides of the issue, interviews reveal.
By Mark A. Kellner
Aug 8, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
Pope Francis passes on vacation — third year in a row
The idea of a holiday, Roman or otherwise, seems foreign to Pope Francis, who is spending the summer working instead of taking a break at Castel Gandolfo, the historic retreat of pontiffs in recent years.
By Mark A. Kellner
Aug 6, 2015 6:30 a.m. MDT
Faith
Lessons from the missionary who survived Ebola
Physician Kent Brantly’s dramatic survival after contracting Ebola in Liberia, West Africa, in 2014 spotlighted risks missionary workers can face overseas. But Brantly, along with experts in missions, said there are ways to plan for challenges.
By Mark A. Kellner
Aug 5, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
"The government of Sudan, led by President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, continues to engage in systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of freedom of religion or belief," the <a href="http://www.uscirf.gov/" target="_blank">U.S. Commission on International
Faith
Two Sudanese pastors could face the death penalty in final hearing
The Republic of Sudan’s government is expected to hold a “final hearing” for two Christian pastors Aug. 5, media reports indicate. The case, which might result in death sentences for the pair, is the latest in a series of crackdowns on Christians.
By Mark A. Kellner
Aug 4, 2015 6:30 a.m. MDT
Faith
Russians’ views on religion are changing, and not for the better
Russians’ views on whether religion benefits them and their society are changing, and not for the better, a new poll from a state-controlled researcher reveals.
By Mark A. Kellner
Aug 2, 2015 6 a.m. MDT
Faith
Do contraceptive rules make religious groups ‘complicit in evil?’
Whether filling out a government form, or writing a letter, makes a group ‘complicit in evil’ is at the heart of a new appeal to the Supreme Court over provisions of the Affordable Care Act related to contraception.
By Mark A. Kellner
July 27, 2015 10:49 a.m. MDT
Faith
Episcopal church fights alcohol addiction, and they’re not alone
Leaders of the Episcopal Church recently voted to study the church’s engagement with alcohol in light of a December 2014 hit-and-run involving a now-defrocked bishop. But the mainline Protestant church isn’t alone in dealing with the issue.
By Mark A. Kellner
July 25, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
New documentary profiles Jewish philanthropist who built African-American schools in the South
A new documentary details the life of Julius Rosenwald, whose Reformed Jewish faith led him to donate millions to build schools for African-American children in the South during the early 1900s. Singer Marian Anderson and Rep. John Lewis are alumni.
By Mark A. Kellner
July 23, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
Faith
Pope Francis names media-savvy priest for key Los Angeles role
Father Robert Barron may be ready for his close-up. The media-savvy priest whose public television series “Catholicism” drew wide acclaim, has been named one of three new auxiliary bishops for Los Angeles, California, a major media center.
By Mark A. Kellner
July 22, 2015 5:30 a.m. MDT
This is a 1925 photo of John T. Scopes, right, conferring with his attorney John R. Kia in Dayton, Tenn.
Faith
90 years after ‘Scopes Monkey Trial’, the creation vs. evolution debate carries on
Nine decades after a Tennessee jury found John T. Scopes guilty of teaching evolution, both sides can claim victory, observers say. Scientists say the trial helped ensconce the theory in America’s classrooms. Doubters say their cause has grown.
By Mark A. Kellner
July 21, 2015 2:30 p.m. MDT
On the 100th anniversary of the death of Ellen G. White, the 18.5 million member Seventh-day Adventist Church is remembering the life of its pioneering co-founder and prolific author.
Faith
Adventists honor co-founder Ellen G. White 100 years after her death
By Mark A. Kellner
July 16, 2015 3:30 p.m. MDT
Faith
Is religion failing? The Dalai Lama has a surprising answer
One of the world’s leading spiritual thinkers, the Dalai Lama, gave cable interviewer Larry King a surprising answer to the question of how religion is faring in the modern world. He also spoke about his meetings with President Obama.
By Mark A. Kellner
July 15, 2015 1:15 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this June 25, 2015 file photo, students cheer as they hold up signs supporting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) after the Supreme Court decided that the ACA may provide nationwide tax subsidies, outside of the Supreme Court in Washington. Last mon
Faith
Circuit court rules contraception mandate doesn’t violate religious freedom
Days after the government unveiled new rules for getting religious exemptions to a mandate to provide contraceptives under the Affordable Care Act, a federal district court dealt a blow to Christian groups seeking to avoid the rules altogether.
By Mark A. Kellner
July 15, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
Pope commits to respond to critics of his views on capitalism
Pope Francis says, “If I don’t dialogue with those who criticize then I have no right to express an opinion.”
By Mark A. Kellner
July 14, 2015 6:30 a.m. MDT
Faith
Religious freedom experts worry about their First Amendment rights after marriage ruling
Religious freedom stops in public expressions by private businesses, a growing number of activists and others are claiming. The trend has developed in light of the June 26 Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage across the country.
By Mark A. Kellner
July 12, 2015 1 p.m. MDT
The Obama Administration Friday released rules about mandated health care it said would cover women\'s contraceptive needs while recognizing religious liberty concerns. Opponents decried the move as a slap against Supreme Court decisions on the issue.
U.S. & World
Contraceptive mandate rules modified again, still controversial
By Mark A. Kellner
July 10, 2015 6:50 p.m. MDT
Faith
Seventh-day Adventists affirm women in ministry, but vote down their ordination
A contentious five-year battle over the ordination of women as Seventh-day Adventist ministers ended Wednesday with a 58 percent “no” vote at the group’s quinquennial business session in San Antonio, Texas.
By Mark A. Kellner
July 9, 2015 12 p.m. MDT
