Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
Mary McIntyre
The West
A race against time on the Bonneville Salt Flats
On the Bonneville Salt Flats, racing records have been set and reset. But all that while, the salt was disappearing.
By
Mary McIntyre
Sept 14, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
The West
How an old dance is healing new wounds
How one Navajo photographer passed down a history of healing and brought his family closer together.
By
Mary McIntyre
June 8, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
InDepth
How ski resorts across the West are responding to the pandemic
The resort — a place that has normally felt like a magical respite from “everyday life” is now beholden to the same COVID-19 restrictions.
By
Mary McIntyre
Dec 31, 2020 10 p.m. MST