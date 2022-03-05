Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Mary Tipton

Contributor
Opinion
Why the COVID-19 vaccine should be administered by primary physicians
Physicians who know their patients are better equipped to administer the vaccine than anyone else, writes a doctor in South Jordan.
By Mary Tipton
Feb 4, 2021 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
No, Republicans aren’t going after people with pre-existing conditions
“Republicans are working diligently to make health care reform a reality, despite Democratic obstructionism.”
By Mary Tipton
Oct 20, 2020 1 p.m. MDT