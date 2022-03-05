Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Matt Crossman

50_river_above.jpg
Perspective
Hiking, biking and canoeing my way out of a midlife crisis
I’m 50, and no, I won’t live forever. But I want to keep my focus on what still lies ahead.
By Matt Crossman
Oct 29, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
roadschooling_horz_f.jpg
Education
Why some homeschooling families hit the road during the pandemic
The pandemic revealed what veteran homeschoolers knew all along: There is more than one way to teach a child.
By Matt Crossman
Sept 13, 2021 10 p.m. MDT