Saturday, March 5, 2022 

Matt Gephardt

KSL-TV
LuAnn Lukenbach, owner of LuAnn’s Cupcakes &amp; Delights in Park City.
Utah
Utah restaurants fighting food delivery apps over unauthorized listings
If you find yourself ordering from a delivery app and you are frustrated by the restaurant not being responsive, food being cold, or items not being available — it may be out of the restaurant’s hands.
