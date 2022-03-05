Matthew Jelalian

First-time parents can feel a lot of stress as they dive into parenting and all the expenses involved with it. It is especially hard when there is no good go-to rule for preparing for parenting. Here are six ideas to keep in mind for new parents.
With artists fighting for what they believe is fair compensation for their work, Jay Z’s sets up his latest business venture Tidal to be the savior of the industry. Many are doubtful that it’ll even play a role let alone solve any problems.
Companies known as “patent trolls” have made a business of buying up patents from other people and suing other companies for using technology similar to their patent. The most recent attempt to correct this practice has helped the podcast industry.
Recently, Conan O’Brien scolded one of his employees for some Twitter comments that the employee made about other late-night television hosts. This is just another example of employers watching their employees’ off-the-clock online activity.
Etsy, a company that made a name for itself as an anti-corporate business, is now a publicly traded corporation. Now Etsy merchants and investors are waiting to see whether or not Etsy can stay true to its roots and make investors money.
Most business markets are apolitical. They make pizza, install carpet or something else. But many business feel the need to take a stand due to certain RFRA laws. Those who end up suffering consequences for their policies are going to GoFundMe.
Most people go to college to get a high-paying job when they graduate. The problems is the jobs that pay a lot aren’t always the jobs hiring and the jobs hiring aren’t always the jobs that pay a lot. Here is the best of both.
Although March Madness is a great way for friends to compete against each other, billions of dollars are won and lost by universities, companies and individuals each year trying to find the perfect bracket.
The Supreme Court will rule in the next couple of months regarding whose responsibility it is to address religious accommodation needs in job interviews. Here’s what you should do as an employer in addressing the issue.
Most people believe they’re happily independent if they can pay off their debts and put money in the bank. For some, that is not enough. People who live off the grid don’t just want financial independence but independent in every other way possible.
In recent months a discussion has been created in the tech industry. The tech industry lacks women employees, it is believed. This is despite the contributions that they have made, are making and will continue to make in the field.
In January three economists published a paper finding that cutting unemployment benefits contributed a to a large amount of job growth in 2014. Other economists aren’t convinced that these findings are correct.
Recently many artists have complained that companies such as Spotify, Pandora and Amazon have not fairly compensated artists for their work. However new evidence would indicate that these companies are not completely at fault.