Matthew Piper

Those charged with addressing Utah’s creeping housing crisis fear that the not-in-my-backyard resistance is awaking to the extent of their referendum powers at the worst possible moment in the state’s history.
Decades after most urban rooming houses and flophouses were torn down or repurposed — after being stigmatized as crime-ridden and dirty — state and city leaders think similar dorm-style housing could fill a dire need.
While girls pedal harder, highly anxious boys may simply give up and shut down. But some of them say that mentors — sports figures and musicians and others who tell their own anxious tales — can make a big difference.
New estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Utah’s drug overdose deaths fell amid a nationwide increase, which experts credit to a coordinated effort to crack down on prescription drugs and reverse fatal overdoses.
The Utah Inland Port Authority is open for business, after a false start and some rejiggering in a special session of the Legislature. Amid the routine action, there was no mention of a looming threat that some believe might undo the new board.
The burden of preventing suicide — and the heartache of failing to do so — still falls inordinately to educators who lack specialized training and recommended levels of support from mental health professionals.
You’re not alone. That was the idea behind Wednesday night’s free screening of “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” at Fort Herriman Middle School, the second of two screenings sponsored this week by the Deseret News.
Teacher walkouts in Arizona and Colorado are the latest in a series, as educator pay has yet to return to pre-Recession levels in many states. Teachers have had some success. But will the momentum carry on past the midterm elections?
Provo is disputing allegations that it was negligent in hiring former Police Chief John King, or that it failed to respond properly to two internal allegations of sexual misconduct in the years before King was dismissed for a third.
A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Utah’s leading school suicide programs haven’t been “rigorously evaluated” for their effectiveness. Their response: We want to be studied. But we need help.
Provo city officials learned about complaints of sexual misconduct by former Police Chief John King more than a year before a rape allegation brought about King’s resignation, according to a new lawsuit and interviews with those close to the case.
Weeks after 2,300 Intermountain Healthcare billing employees learned that their jobs will be outsourced to a for-profit company with a checkered past, other nonclinical employees have been told that their departments will soon be reorganized.
Synthetic opioids and other dangerous illegal drugs are unlike what many local law enforcement and public health agencies have encountered, and Utah is one of many states overlaying all available data to get a grip on the trend.
It might mean $70 million in savings that Intermountain Healthcare can pass on to patients. It might mean hundreds of new jobs for Utahns. Or it might, from the perspective of outgoing Intermountain employees, be a “kick in the teeth.”
Police officer shortages have been reported nationwide in recent years, the result of low unemployment, low public opinion among target demographics and diminished pensions — once one of the profession’s most attractive lures.
If not legally revelatory, exactly, what does the practical precedent of Cliven Bundy’s dismissed charges mean for the future of the long-complicated working relationship between ranchers and the feds?