Megan Christensen

Utah
Former student sends letter of apology, money for stolen books to school decades later
A former Riverton Elementary School student recently atoned for past mistakes decades after the student stole paperback books from sixth-grade teachers.
By Megan Christensen
Dec 11, 2015 12:42 p.m. MST
Faith
Partially paralyzed LDS runner completes Boston Marathon, preparing for New York City Marathon
Wendy Garrett lives by one mantra: “Life is tough, but I am tougher.” And if anyone knows how to be tough, it’s Garrett.
By Megan Christensen
Oct 29, 2014 6:41 p.m. MDT
Faith
LDS Church will give ‘Standing for Something’ award to film executive-turned-philanthropist
Leslie Moore, a senior missionary for LDS Church Public Affairs in Sydney, Australia, first heard of Scott Neeson at a synagogue when a Jewish rabbi equated his story with Joseph of Egypt.
By Megan Christensen
Oct 22, 2014 5 a.m. MDT
Family
Winning cast makes CenterPoint’s ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ gripping
It’s not often science elicits positive emotion from this reviewer, but Dr. Henry Jekyll’s formula designed to separate a man’s inclination to be good from evil left me on the edge of my seat.
By Megan Christensen
Oct 6, 2014 4:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Human nature to be put to the test in CenterPoint’s ‘Jekyll and Hyde’
The good and evil of human nature will be tested within the walls of CenterPoint Legacy Theatre in “Jekyll and Hyde,” which runs Sept. 29-Oct. 25.
By Megan Christensen
Sept 27, 2014 3:15 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this image released by Starpix, TV personality Sadie Robertson from the A&E series "Duck Dynasty," poses backstage at the Sherri Hill Fashion Show in New York. Robertson is one of 13 contestants on the new season of "Dancing With the Stars," pr
Family
‘Duck Dynasty’ daughter Sadie Robertson to perform on new season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Sadie Robertson, a cast member of “Duck Dynasty,” will join other celebrities on “Dancing With the Stars” this season.
By Megan Christensen
Sept 5, 2014 3:50 p.m. MDT
Family
Maddox restaurant owner’s family discusses his ALS battle, reliance on LDS faith
Steve Maddox, former owner of Maddox Ranch House, died as a result of ALS last year. The Maddox family takes strides beyond the Ice Bucket Challenge to make a difference for ALS patients.
By Megan Christensen
Sept 4, 2014 11:30 a.m. MDT
Family
The Clean Cut: CBS News features boy with Down syndrome heading to college
Rion Holcombe, whose reaction to his college acceptance letter took the Internet by storm, is now attending Clemson University.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 27, 2014 8:33 p.m. MDT
Faith
LDS Church releases video about overcoming pornography addictions
In a new YouTube video released by the Mormon Channel, Sister Linda S. Reeves, second counselor in the General Relief Society president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, warns against the evil of pornography.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 27, 2014 2:50 p.m. MDT
Faith
‘Frozen’ star Santino Fontana discusses experience with Mormon Tabernacle Choir in behind-the-scenes video
Santino Fontana discusses his experience with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in a behind-the-scenes video recently released by the choir.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 26, 2014 9:36 p.m. MDT
Family
The Clean Cut: Beluga whale teases children at aquarium
A beluga whale at a Connecticut aquarium entertains visiting children by swimming up to the glass and playing its own form of peek-a-boo with them.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 21, 2014 8:02 p.m. MDT
Jermaine Sullivan, left, teaches David Archuleta how to step in an Instagram video.
Faith
Watch: LDS bishop featured in ‘Meet the Mormons’ teaches David Archuleta how to step dance
LDS Stake President Jermaine Sullivan, one of the six Latter-day Saints featured in the upcoming documentary “Meet the Mormons,” teaches David Archuleta how to step-dance.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 21, 2014 3:25 p.m. MDT
Family
The Clean Cut: Boy plays free piano concert in his front yard, draws a crowd
A little boy named Dylan wanted to share his talents with his community by giving a free concert in his front yard, and the event soon went viral.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 15, 2014 1:30 p.m. MDT
Faith
Utah family facing son’s rare illness finds strength in Mormon faith
Five-year-old Benjamin Buchanan is the only known case in the state of Utah with Phelan-McDermid Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 15, 2014 5 a.m. MDT
Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien, center, Chief Operating Officer Cal McNair, right, and Houston Chronicle reporter Brian Smith, left, pour ice cold water over their head after an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014, in Houston. T
Utah
Ice Bucket Challenge brings donations, awareness for ALS
The Ice Bucket Challenge is a social movement designed earlier this summer to enhance awareness and raise money for ALS, and has since raised money for ALS, breast cancer and a camp for kids who have lost their fathers to war.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 14, 2014 4:47 p.m. MDT
Family
The Clean Cut: ‘Aladdin’ Broadway cast sings ‘Friend Like Me’ with audience in remembrance of Robin Williams
The Broadway cast of “Aladdin” honored Robin Williams after a performance by singing “Friend Like Me”, a song originally sung by Williams as The Genie in Disney’s original film. The audience joined in.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 14, 2014 2 p.m. MDT
Faith
Florida teen invites dozens of friends to LDS Church, 6 serve full-time missions
Junior Reyes was the only young man in his church congregation in 2010 until he invited other young men to join him at church. Four years later, six of those men have served full-time missions, while a few others are preparing to leave this year.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 13, 2014 12:30 p.m. MDT
Family
Utah photographer donates her talents to children facing terminal illness
Jennifer Fauset is a successful Utah photographer who donates her talents to children facing terminal illness, calling it the most rewarding part of her job.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 12, 2014 7 a.m. MDT
A family of four gets shot with more than 3,000 paintballs in 5.3 seconds to prove a point — that profanity has an impact.
Family
Viral video demonstrates impact of swearing in media on families
VidAngel, a company dedicated to censoring movies via YouTube, created a YouTube video to demonstrate the effect of profane language on families. In the video, a family gets shot with thousands of paintballs in just five seconds to prove a point.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 11, 2014 11:55 p.m. MDT
Family
The Clean Cut: Utah couple married for 66 years sings ‘You Are My Sunshine’ in the hospital
Utah couple James and Colleen Pinegar, who have been married for more than 66 years, sing “You Are My Sunshine” to each other in the hospital while James suffered from a blood infection.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 11, 2014 1:45 p.m. MDT
Family
The Clean Cut: Taylor Swift surprises 6-year-old in Boston Children’s Hospital
Taylor Swift visited 6-year-old Jordan Nickerson in the Boston Children’s Hospital and surprised him with a live performance of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”
By Megan Christensen
Aug 5, 2014 9:55 a.m. MDT
Family
Couple married for 62 years die together, four hours apart
Don and Maxine Simpson were married for 62 years, and they died just four hours apart last week.
By Megan Christensen
Aug 4, 2014 1:45 p.m. MDT
Miles Scott, dressed as Batkid, right, walks with Batman before saving a damsel in distress in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 15, 2013.
Family
‘Batkid Begins’ documentary inspired by 5-year-old boy who beat cancer
As of last week, an Indigogo campaign for a documentary to be titled “Batkid Begins” went live, asking to raise $100,000 to tell the story of Miles Scott, a 5-year-old boy who beat leukemia.
By Megan Christensen
July 22, 2014 11:22 p.m. MDT
A nurse and his patient lip-synch to "Love Is an Open Door."
Family
The Clean Cut: Cancer patient sings ‘Frozen’ song with nurse
A little girl with cancer sings “Love Is an Open Door” with her nurse while waiting for a blood transfusion.
By Megan Christensen
July 22, 2014 6:05 p.m. MDT
1376896.jpg
Faith
Boxing champion sisters refuse to train on Sundays
Caroline and Lani Daniels are sisters and boxers who train every day of the week apart from the Sabbath. The two were raised as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Megan Christensen
July 22, 2014 12:25 p.m. MDT
Family
Mormon Tabernacle Choir sings ‘Happy’ medley with actor from ‘Frozen’
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir experienced a first last weekend when Santino Fontana, known for his role as Hans in “Frozen,” led them in a medley that included Pharell William’s song “Happy.”
By Megan Christensen
July 22, 2014 11:55 a.m. MDT
Family
The Clean Cut: 12 siblings audition for ‘America’s Got Talent’ with ‘Sound of Music’ song
The 12 Willis siblings, ranging from ages 3 to 21, auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” with their own rendition of “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music.”
By Megan Christensen
July 21, 2014 3:29 p.m. MDT
Family
The Clean Cut: Short film depicts special relationship between grandmother and grandson
There’s a unique bond between a grandmother and her grandson, and a new short film portrays that relationship.
By Megan Christensen
July 18, 2014 2:15 p.m. MDT
Family
BYU-Idaho students, Rexburg residents embrace opportunities to serve following flood
A severe rainstorm caused major flooding in Rexburg, Idaho, but community residents and BYU-Idaho students rallied to bail water out of apartments and houses.
By Megan Christensen
July 17, 2014 9 a.m. MDT
Family
The Clean Cut: BYU-Idaho students sing ‘Called to Serve’ while bailing water out of apartments
When a severe thunderstorm caused flooding in Rexburg, Idaho, Brigham Young University-Idaho students bailed water out of apartment buildings while singing “Called to Serve.”
By Megan Christensen
July 16, 2014 9:35 p.m. MDT
