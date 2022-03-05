Megan Christensen

In a new YouTube video released by the Mormon Channel, Sister Linda S. Reeves, second counselor in the General Relief Society president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, warns against the evil of pornography.
The Ice Bucket Challenge is a social movement designed earlier this summer to enhance awareness and raise money for ALS, and has since raised money for ALS, breast cancer and a camp for kids who have lost their fathers to war.
The Broadway cast of “Aladdin” honored Robin Williams after a performance by singing “Friend Like Me”, a song originally sung by Williams as The Genie in Disney’s original film. The audience joined in.
Junior Reyes was the only young man in his church congregation in 2010 until he invited other young men to join him at church. Four years later, six of those men have served full-time missions, while a few others are preparing to leave this year.
VidAngel, a company dedicated to censoring movies via YouTube, created a YouTube video to demonstrate the effect of profane language on families. In the video, a family gets shot with thousands of paintballs in just five seconds to prove a point.