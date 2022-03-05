Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Megan McArdle

Columnist

Megan McArdle is a Washington Post columnist. Follow Megan McArdle on Twitter, @asymmetricinfo.

AP_19289630002590.jpg
Opinion
The most notable fact about the GM strike is how little it mattered to most Americans
By Megan McArdle
Oct 30, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
AP_19289034693949.jpg
Opinion
The WeWork story is so bizarre we can’t even get outraged about it
By Megan McArdle
Oct 29, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
AP_19296650729198.jpg
Opinion
Why the Senate might actually remove Trump from office
By Megan McArdle
Oct 27, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Opinion
On health care, Warren sounded like a student who hadn’t done her reading
By Megan McArdle
Oct 22, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
AP_19289031863314.jpg
Opinion
It’s Democratic voters, not candidates, who might want to reassess
By Megan McArdle
Oct 20, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Yellow vest protesters gather for a demonstration Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in Marseille, southern France. Yellow vest protesters are holding scattered demonstrations around Paris and the rest of France amid waning support for their movement.
Opinion
What’s behind the rise of radicalism? Here are some theories.
By Megan McArdle
Oct 13, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
The conservative is more likely to be married.
Opinion
Conservatives say ‘I do.’ Liberals say ‘Why bother?’ And that’s a problem.
By Megan McArdle
Oct 12, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
AP_19277579040825.jpg
Opinion
One day, the Trump superpower of his shameless self-regard may fail him
By Megan McArdle
Oct 7, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
impeach_trump.jpg
Opinion
Please don’t make it too hard for Republicans to get on the impeachment train
By Megan McArdle
Oct 5, 2019 6 p.m. MDT
AP_19270024320902.jpg
Opinion
Impeachment might be the best thing for the country — but it won’t be easy
By Megan McArdle
Sept 30, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
AP_19267692937396.jpg
Opinion
The irony in Democrats’ impeachment position
By Megan McArdle
Sept 29, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
AP_19262723389387.jpg
Opinion
Latest General Motors saga is déjà vu all over again
By Megan McArdle
Sept 24, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
A small group of protestors gather at the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City to protest the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018.
Opinion
Face it, there will never be any certainty about the Kavanaugh allegations
By Megan McArdle
Sept 22, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
It’s difficult to argue persuasively that someone else should abandon the benefits of mainstream life in defending their convictions.
Opinion
Why conservatives feel threatened by the illiberal left
No one ever won hearts and minds by pointing out the best way to lose, no matter how empirically or logically impeccable the arguments for surrender.
By Megan McArdle
Sept 15, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
David Fano, WeWork chief growth officer, speaks at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Opinion
WeWork is latest tech ‘unicorn’ to lose some of its magic
By Megan McArdle
Sept 9, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
Boris Johnson, right, leaves his office in London on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Opinion
Boris Johnson is presiding over Britain’s craziest hour
Though they share a title and a political party, Johnson is no Churchill.
By Megan McArdle
Sept 7, 2019 9:53 a.m. MDT
AP_19179673142274.jpg
Opinion
Chicagoans, welcome to ‘later’
Chicago politicians are only the current, most vivid example of where we’ll all eventually end up when “later” becomes “now.”
By Megan McArdle
Sept 3, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
The Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday March 23, 2010.
Opinion
Woke capitalism sells out conservatives. It can sell out their opponents, too.
By Megan McArdle
Sept 1, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
AP_081024017550.jpg
Opinion
It’s hard to argue against firms looking beyond investors. But let me try.
By Megan McArdle
Aug 25, 2019 5 a.m. MDT
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Thursday, July 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Opinion
When will Trump supporters finally say, ‘OK, this is not normal’?
This is not normal. And I don’t mean that as in, “Trump is violating the shibboleths of the Washington establishment.” I mean that as in, “This is not normal for a functioning adult.”
By Megan McArdle
Aug 24, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
This Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, photo taken in Newark, N.J., shows smartphones displaying Uber car availability in New York.
Opinion
Uber and Lyft are everything we love about capitalism — and everything we hate
Uber and Lyft were about as different as two companies in fundamentally the same business could be. But at this point, from the customer perspective, they’re barely different.
By Megan McArdle
Aug 20, 2019 4:24 p.m. MDT
Wayne LaPierre, left, executive vice president of the National Rifle Association, speaks during the annual meeting of members at the NRA convention Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. At right is Jim Porter, NRA president.
Opinion
Megan McArdle: The NRA and the media need to reevaluate guns and mass shootings
Just as new organizations need to remember their role as stewards of the public trust, the NRA needs to recover its role as a public safety organization.
By Megan McArdle
Aug 18, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
AP_233006234108.jpg
Opinion
Megan McArdle: The problem with making ‘yes means yes’ the standard for sexual assault
The idea behind affirmative consent sounds harmless enough; make sure your partner is actively interested rather than passively going along. But legal systems cannot be run on harmless generalities.
By Megan McArdle
Aug 15, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
A pedestrian passes a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of a mass shooting that occurred in the Oregon District early Sunday morning, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Opinion
Megan McArdle: How to fight mass shootings: First, let’s define the problem
I fervently believe that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to own firearms. Which is exactly why I think it’s so urgent to address mass shootings.
By Megan McArdle
Aug 9, 2019 4:30 p.m. MDT