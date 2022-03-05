clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Megan McArdle
Columnist
https://www.deseret.com/authors/megan-mcardle/rss
Megan McArdle is a Washington Post columnist. Follow Megan McArdle on Twitter, @asymmetricinfo.
Opinion
The most notable fact about the GM strike is how little it mattered to most Americans
By
Megan McArdle
Oct 30, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The WeWork story is so bizarre we can’t even get outraged about it
By
Megan McArdle
Oct 29, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Why the Senate might actually remove Trump from office
By
Megan McArdle
Oct 27, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
On health care, Warren sounded like a student who hadn’t done her reading
By
Megan McArdle
Oct 22, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
It’s Democratic voters, not candidates, who might want to reassess
By
Megan McArdle
Oct 20, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Opinion
What’s behind the rise of radicalism? Here are some theories.
By
Megan McArdle
Oct 13, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Conservatives say ‘I do.’ Liberals say ‘Why bother?’ And that’s a problem.
By
Megan McArdle
Oct 12, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
One day, the Trump superpower of his shameless self-regard may fail him
By
Megan McArdle
Oct 7, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Please don’t make it too hard for Republicans to get on the impeachment train
By
Megan McArdle
Oct 5, 2019 6 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Impeachment might be the best thing for the country — but it won’t be easy
By
Megan McArdle
Sept 30, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The irony in Democrats’ impeachment position
By
Megan McArdle
Sept 29, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Latest General Motors saga is déjà vu all over again
By
Megan McArdle
Sept 24, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Face it, there will never be any certainty about the Kavanaugh allegations
By
Megan McArdle
Sept 22, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Why conservatives feel threatened by the illiberal left
No one ever won hearts and minds by pointing out the best way to lose, no matter how empirically or logically impeccable the arguments for surrender.
By
Megan McArdle
Sept 15, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Opinion
WeWork is latest tech ‘unicorn’ to lose some of its magic
By
Megan McArdle
Sept 9, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Boris Johnson is presiding over Britain’s craziest hour
Though they share a title and a political party, Johnson is no Churchill.
By
Megan McArdle
Sept 7, 2019 9:53 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Chicagoans, welcome to ‘later’
Chicago politicians are only the current, most vivid example of where we’ll all eventually end up when “later” becomes “now.”
By
Megan McArdle
Sept 3, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Woke capitalism sells out conservatives. It can sell out their opponents, too.
By
Megan McArdle
Sept 1, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
It’s hard to argue against firms looking beyond investors. But let me try.
By
Megan McArdle
Aug 25, 2019 5 a.m. MDT
Opinion
When will Trump supporters finally say, ‘OK, this is not normal’?
This is not normal. And I don’t mean that as in, “Trump is violating the shibboleths of the Washington establishment.” I mean that as in, “This is not normal for a functioning adult.”
By
Megan McArdle
Aug 24, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Uber and Lyft are everything we love about capitalism — and everything we hate
Uber and Lyft were about as different as two companies in fundamentally the same business could be. But at this point, from the customer perspective, they’re barely different.
By
Megan McArdle
Aug 20, 2019 4:24 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Megan McArdle: The NRA and the media need to reevaluate guns and mass shootings
Just as new organizations need to remember their role as stewards of the public trust, the NRA needs to recover its role as a public safety organization.
By
Megan McArdle
Aug 18, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Megan McArdle: The problem with making ‘yes means yes’ the standard for sexual assault
The idea behind affirmative consent sounds harmless enough; make sure your partner is actively interested rather than passively going along. But legal systems cannot be run on harmless generalities.
By
Megan McArdle
Aug 15, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Megan McArdle: How to fight mass shootings: First, let’s define the problem
I fervently believe that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to own firearms. Which is exactly why I think it’s so urgent to address mass shootings.
By
Megan McArdle
Aug 9, 2019 4:30 p.m. MDT