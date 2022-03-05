Megan McNulty

Following a two-game win streak on the road, Real Salt Lake is gearing up to take on a tough opponent in the LA Galaxy on Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium. Although RSL has momentum in its favor, it now has to prepare to face Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Jefferson Savarino has made an impact in his second season for Real Salt Lake just in time for the playoffs. In RSL’s most recent match against the Colorado Rapids, he stole the spotlight by scoring two of the team’s six goals and logging an assist.
Albert Rusnak had the performance of his career with two record-setting goals in stoppage time against Houston. The young Slovakian player is establishing himself as an emerging leader for Real Salt Lake.
Following a devastating 2-0 loss to L.A. FC, Real Salt Lake will move on to its next road game against the Houston Dynamo Saturday night. This will be the second of three games in eight days for the young RSL seeking a postseason berth.
Real Salt Lake will face a tough road stretch after coming off a 1-1 draw against the Montreal Impact. It will begin a three-game road stretch by facing off against the L.A. FC on Wednesday night at Banc of California Stadium.
The MLS trade deadline officially ended today and Real Salt Lake has officially made no trades. RSL’s next opponent, Montreal Impact, made quite a few moves late in the game to make headlines. Here’s what we know.
Real Salt Lake will take on the Chicago Fire Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium in the team’s first-ever home whiteout. RSL’s mains focus will be finding a way to score three points against Chicago — a team that has played seven games in 21 days.
Albert Rusnak, Real Salt Lake’s starting midfielder, will return to play following a non-contact neck injury. Fans should expect to see him on the field Saturday night when RSL takes on the Chicago Fire at Rio Tinto Stadium.
Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke will sit out during Saturday night’s match against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup. Assistant coach Freddy Juarez will now be in the spotlight as RSL’s head man as RSL tries to retain the Cup.
Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke faces a $10,000 fine and two-game suspension for an outburst following Saturday’s match against Minnesota United. Meanwhile, the team prepares for the Rocky Mountain Cup.
Tuesday night’s international exhibition game against Eintracht Frankfurt gave several Real Monarchs players a chance to shine at Rio Tinto Stadium. As the sun set over the mountains, Andrew Brody of the Real Monarchs scored RSL’s lone goal.
The Utah men’s lacrosse team is gearing up for the final transition from a club team into an NCAA-sanctioned sport. Beginning July 1, the Utes will compete as Div. I sport — one of just the three NCAA-sanctioned teams west of the Mississippi.
Scott Rogers, a professional Utah sculptor of 28 years, recently completed the monumental bronze statue “FOOTBALL, circa 1890.” Rogers hosted an open house of the work at the Metal Arts Foundry in Lehi.
Alex Morgan, who struggled to find her stride offensively in the first half of the USWNT versus China friendly match, came out aggressively in the second half to finish a goal and seal the 1-0 victory.
The U.S. women’s national soccer team will take on China PR in a pair of friendlies starting Thursday night at Rio Tinto Stadium and ending June 12 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The first match in Sandy is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.