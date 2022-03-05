Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Megan McNulty

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando celebrates his team's goal against the Colorado Rapids during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Sports
Confident Real Salt Lake prepares to face LA Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Following a two-game win streak on the road, Real Salt Lake is gearing up to take on a tough opponent in the LA Galaxy on Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium. Although RSL has momentum in its favor, it now has to prepare to face Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 31, 2018 9 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino celebrates a goal against the Colorado Rapids during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Sports
Jefferson Savarino makes an impact in Colorado, voted top-rated Audi Index Player
Jefferson Savarino has made an impact in his second season for Real Salt Lake just in time for the playoffs. In RSL’s most recent match against the Colorado Rapids, he stole the spotlight by scoring two of the team’s six goals and logging an assist.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 29, 2018 3:30 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) dribbles past Los Angeles FC defender Laurent Ciman (23) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Sports
After record-setting performance in Houston, RSL prepares to face Colorado Rapids
Real Salt Lake’s next road match against the Colorado Rapids Saturday night will be crucial to stay in playoff positioning. The two teams will also compete for the coveted Rocky Mountain Cup.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 24, 2018 11:39 a.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) scores on a penalty kick against FC Dallas during MLS soccer in Sandy on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Sports
‘He’s a big player': Real Salt Lake’s Albert Rusnak distinguishes himself as a leader
Albert Rusnak had the performance of his career with two record-setting goals in stoppage time against Houston. The young Slovakian player is establishing himself as an emerging leader for Real Salt Lake.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 22, 2018 4:27 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman (5) tries for a header against FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez (1) during MLS soccer in Sandy on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Sports
Real Salt Lake heads to Houston after big road loss to L.A. FC
Following a devastating 2-0 loss to L.A. FC, Real Salt Lake will move on to its next road game against the Houston Dynamo Saturday night. This will be the second of three games in eight days for the young RSL seeking a postseason berth.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 17, 2018 6:27 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (6) heads the ball against Montreal Impact in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Real tied Montreal 1-1.
Sports
Real Salt Lake faces tough road stretch starting with L.A. FC
Real Salt Lake will face a tough road stretch after coming off a 1-1 draw against the Montreal Impact. It will begin a three-game road stretch by facing off against the L.A. FC on Wednesday night at Banc of California Stadium.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 14, 2018 6:13 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Murray Spartans 2018 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Murray Spartans football team heading into the 2018 season.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 12, 2018 7:07 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman (5) argues with Referee Baldomero Toledo as Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Sports
Real Salt Lake looks to keep stride against retooled Montreal Impact
After coming off a stellar home performance resulting in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Fire, Real Salt Lake will look to keep its stride against the Montreal Impact.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 10, 2018 12:27 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake stays quiet during trade deadline while Montreal makes late moves
The MLS trade deadline officially ended today and Real Salt Lake has officially made no trades. RSL’s next opponent, Montreal Impact, made quite a few moves late in the game to make headlines. Here’s what we know.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 9, 2018 3:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Olympus Titans 2018 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Olympus Titans football team heading into the 2018 season.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 5, 2018 6:41 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Judge Memorial Bulldogs 2018 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Judge Memorial Bulldogs football team heading into the 2018 season.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 3, 2018 6:41 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Skyline Eagles 2018 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Skyline Eagles football team heading into the 2018 season.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 2, 2018 5:05 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake fans pt their hands on their hearts during the National Anthem before the Real Salt Lake versus Sporting KC at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Sports
Real Salt Lake prepares to take on Chicago Fire in first-ever white out
Real Salt Lake will take on the Chicago Fire Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium in the team’s first-ever home whiteout. RSL’s mains focus will be finding a way to score three points against Chicago — a team that has played seven games in 21 days.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 2, 2018 9:30 a.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake’s Albert Rusnak to return against Chicago Fire after game-ending neck spasm
Albert Rusnak, Real Salt Lake’s starting midfielder, will return to play following a non-contact neck injury. Fans should expect to see him on the field Saturday night when RSL takes on the Chicago Fire at Rio Tinto Stadium.
By Megan McNulty
Aug 1, 2018 9:54 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Jordan Beetdiggers 2018 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Jordan Beetdiggers football team heading into the 2018 season.
By Megan McNulty
July 31, 2018 6:05 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring RSL's first goal of the first half as Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Sports
RSL looks to snap three-game road losing streak against San Jose
Real Salt Lake has lost the last three games on the road, making it crucial to find a way to win Saturday night’s match in San Jose.
By Megan McNulty
July 27, 2018 1:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: West Panthers 2018 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the West Panthers football team heading into the 2018 season.
By Megan McNulty
July 26, 2018 9:42 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (6) kicks the ball ahead of Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson (4) as Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Sports
Damir Kreilach thriving in first season with RSL
Damir Kreilach has made a splash during his debut season with Real Salt Lake, scoring his fourth goal during Saturday night’s 2-2 draw against the Colorado Rapids.
By Megan McNulty
July 26, 2018 6:56 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake's Brooks Lennon (12) crosses the ball on the Seattle Sounders' Alex Roldan (16) at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Sports
Assistant Freddy Juarez to lead RSL vs. Colorado in first game of Mike Petke’s suspension
Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke will sit out during Saturday night’s match against the Colorado Rapids for the Rocky Mountain Cup. Assistant coach Freddy Juarez will now be in the spotlight as RSL’s head man as RSL tries to retain the Cup.
By Megan McNulty
July 20, 2018 4:07 p.m. MDT
Sports
RSL coach Mike Petke receives $10,000 fine and two-game suspension for behavior during, after Minnesota match
Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke faces a $10,000 fine and two-game suspension for an outburst following Saturday’s match against Minnesota United. Meanwhile, the team prepares for the Rocky Mountain Cup.
By Megan McNulty
July 18, 2018 9:28 a.m. MDT
The MountainWest Grays won the 2018 Cooperstown Dream Park tournament.
Sports
Utah youth baseball team wins national tournament
The MountainWest Grays’ Cooperstown Dream Park baseball tournament victory has revolved around community and family support.
By Megan McNulty
July 13, 2018 10:30 a.m. MDT
Sports
Real Monarchs’ Andrew Brody shines in international exhibition game against Eintracht Frankfurt
Tuesday night’s international exhibition game against Eintracht Frankfurt gave several Real Monarchs players a chance to shine at Rio Tinto Stadium. As the sun set over the mountains, Andrew Brody of the Real Monarchs scored RSL’s lone goal.
By Megan McNulty
July 10, 2018 11:14 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake is hosting German soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt: Here’s what to know
Real Salt Lake will face off against Eintracht Frankfurt for an international friendly game Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium.
By Megan McNulty
July 9, 2018 5:31 p.m. MDT
Sports
Ute lacrosse team gearing up for transition to sanctioned sport
The Utah men’s lacrosse team is gearing up for the final transition from a club team into an NCAA-sanctioned sport. Beginning July 1, the Utes will compete as Div. I sport — one of just the three NCAA-sanctioned teams west of the Mississippi.
By Megan McNulty
June 23, 2018 9:32 p.m. MDT
Women at large corporations throughout the U.S. have been sidelined due to pregnancy, according to The New York Times.
U.S. & World
Reports detail examples of pregnant women facing discrimination in the workplace
Women at large corporations throughout the U.S. have been sidelined due to pregnancy, according to The New York Times.
By Megan McNulty
June 22, 2018 4:50 p.m. MDT
A close-up of "FOOTBALL, circa 1890" by Scott Rogers.
Entertainment
Utah sculptor creates 11 big bronze ballers for Ohio football stadium
Scott Rogers, a professional Utah sculptor of 28 years, recently completed the monumental bronze statue “FOOTBALL, circa 1890.” Rogers hosted an open house of the work at the Metal Arts Foundry in Lehi.
By Megan McNulty
June 19, 2018 8 a.m. MDT
Utah Royals FC forward Amy Rodriguez (8) takes photos with fans after a match against the Orlando Pride at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Sports
Utah Royals striker Amy Rodriguez plays makes successful comeback with USWNT following ACL tear
Amy Rodriguez, a Utah Royals FC striker, took the field Thursday night with U.S. women’s soccer for the first time since April 2017 for a friendly game against China.
By Megan McNulty
June 8, 2018 2:34 p.m. MDT
Sports
Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe lead USWNT to 1-0 victory over China
Alex Morgan, who struggled to find her stride offensively in the first half of the USWNT versus China friendly match, came out aggressively in the second half to finish a goal and seal the 1-0 victory.
By Megan McNulty
June 7, 2018 11:46 p.m. MDT
Sports
USWNT to take on China at Rio Tinto Stadium
The U.S. women’s national soccer team will take on China PR in a pair of friendlies starting Thursday night at Rio Tinto Stadium and ending June 12 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The first match in Sandy is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
By Megan McNulty
June 7, 2018 2:21 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake, including Danilo Acosta (front left), celebrates after Luis Silva (20) scored a goal in second-half stoppage time to put Salt Lake up 2-0 against the Seattle Sounders at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Sports
Previously benched Danilo Acosta finds stride in first start for RSL
Danilo Acosta, a Real Salt Lake defender and Utah native, has started to make an impact in his third season for the Claret and Cobalt.
By Megan McNulty
June 3, 2018 7:01 p.m. MDT
