Saturday, March 5, 2022 

Melarie Wheat

Solar power entrepreneur Tony Grimshaw stands near the Utah Municipal Power Agency’s installation he helped build.
Opinion
Opinion: Here’s why Utah government should boost clean energy projects
Leaders could accomplish this by incentivizing solar, wind, existing geothermal energies, building electrification, electric transportation and responsible mining for battery elements lithium and cobalt.
By Melarie Wheat and Christi Leman
Oct 27, 2021 10:21 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Voters and politicians alike should be good sports — win or lose
Challenging the results of the election undermines our electoral system.
By Melarie Wheat and Rosalyn Eves
Jan 6, 2021 10:15 a.m. MST