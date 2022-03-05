Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Mercedes White

Business
Where have all the entrepreneurs gone?
This article examines data that shows rates of entrepreneurship in America are low compared to other industrialized nations. We explore possible explanations for this trend and examine a different theory for interpreting the numbers
By Mercedes White
Sept 8, 2015 10:05 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Should we make it easier for people with criminal records to find work?
The pros and cons of ban the box legislation, prohibiting employers from asking job candidates about their criminal history in the early stages of the application process.
By Mercedes White
Aug 23, 2015 1:32 p.m. MDT
Health
Should we pay people to quit smoking?
A new study shows that paying people may be the most effective way to help them quit smoking. Critics of this approach, however, argue that paying people to do things that are good for them may have a corrupting effect.
By Mercedes White
June 13, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Business
A reason why Americans don’t save
When it comes to savings, America is dead last. Why and what can we do about it?
By Mercedes White
May 12, 2015 2 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Test anxiety: How cold feet are ruining your grades
Feeling cold feet around finals week? You aren’t alone. Test anxiety impacts 25-40 percent of people and has a surprisingly large impact on performance. Learn more about how test anxiety impacts grades, disrupts cognition and what to do about it.
By Mercedes White
March 29, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Do superintendents matter?
Superintendents don’t get a lot of attention in discussions about education reform, that’s a big oversight according to Becca Bracy Knight, executive director of the Broad Center which runs superintendent training programs.
By Mercedes White
March 4, 2015 12:12 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Why the U.S. lost the war on poverty
Article examines liberal and conservative perspectives on why the war on poverty failed to end poverty. Also includes more novel perspective that the war on poverty actually is working.
By Mercedes White
Jan 16, 2014 4 a.m. MST
Bangladeshi children enjoy Grameen Danone's fortified yogurt.
U.S. & World
Comment boards, diapers and faith in humanity
If my only metric for measuring the state of humanity was comment boards, I’d be concerned, to say the least. Luckily, it’s not.
By Mercedes White
Jan 2, 2014 9:05 a.m. MST
Business
From poverty to prosperity: How the Jeremiah Program helps single moms reach their potential
The Jeremiah Program is helping single mothers and their children emerge from poverty through education and employment.
By Mercedes White
Dec 21, 2013 4 a.m. MST
Family Life
How the struggle to pay for diapers impacts low-income families and how nonprofits are trying to help
New study documents widespread diaper need among low-income families and accompanying physical, emotional and financial issues. Diaper banks are discussed as a method of relief. Experts weigh in on cost-saving potential of cloth diapers.
By Mercedes White
Nov 7, 2013 1:55 p.m. MST
Education
Are standardized tests leading to more ADHD diagnoses?
A new study looks a the link between high stakes testing and rates of ADHD diagnosis.
By Mercedes White
Oct 8, 2013 10:30 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
How food stamps keep families in a cycle of poverty
Since 2007, the number of Americans on SNAP has exploded, going from approximately 22 million people at the start of the recession in 2008 to more than 45 million in 2013.
By Mercedes White
Sept 6, 2013 6 a.m. MDT
A prison guard places an inmate in solitary confinement at the Beto Unit prison in Tennessee Colony, Texas, in this 2001 file photo. Crime rates have been decreasing over the past 25 years, but there is no consensus on why.
U.S. & World
What explains falling crime rates?
Extensive media coverage of the George Zimmerman trial and the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary leave the public with the perception that America is an increasingly dangerous place. But is that perception real?
By Mercedes White
Aug 13, 2013 6 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
FBI rescues 105 children from prostitution over the weekend
By Mercedes White
July 31, 2013 10:32 p.m. MDT
Education
Are colleges doing enough to recruit low-income students?
By Mercedes White
July 31, 2013 7:25 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Report: There’s massive disparity in child well-being by race and immigration status
By Mercedes White
July 31, 2013 5:45 p.m. MDT
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder impacts nearly nine percent of American children, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Utah
Is Ritalin hurting your kids’ grades?
ADHD medications have been shown to both improve focus and lower students grades. This article examines these seemingly contradictory findings.
By Mercedes White
July 28, 2013 9:35 p.m. MDT
Food for the Utah Food Bank is donated at Wal-Mart in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012. Hunger Action Month in Utah culminated with this statewide food drive at Wal-Mart locations throughout the state.
Family
Food insecurity plagues single-parent families
A new Gallup report shows that one-third of single-parent households struggle to feed their families.
By Mercedes White
July 23, 2013 5 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
57 widows getting help in India
A flood in northern India left 57 women widows. A group has stepped in to assist with the support and care of these women and their children. Plight of widows in India and other countries is examined.
By Mercedes White
July 17, 2013 9:11 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Things you don’t hear about on TV: 1 in 6 Americans receive food stamps
By Mercedes White
July 17, 2013 6:50 p.m. MDT
World & Nation
Can the poor save?
There is hope for the poor in the form of an innovative program called an Individual Development Account.
By Mercedes White
July 16, 2013 6:25 p.m. MDT
Parenting
How to relaunch a career after being a stay-at-home parent
Stay-at-home moms can face some big challenges if they attempt to enter or re-enter the work force.
By Mercedes White
July 13, 2013 8:20 a.m. MDT
In this photo taken Wednesday, May 13, 2009 and reviewed by the U.S. military, a U.S. trooper in uniform enters the Guantanamo detention facility at dawn, inside Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba.
U.S. & World
Doctors oppose force-feeding Guantanamo hunger strikers
U.S. officials have been force-feeding detainees in response to a hunger strike at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Physicians worry about the physical and ethical implications.
By Mercedes White
July 12, 2013 5:02 p.m. MDT
In this April 21, 2011 photo, a man carries five sacks of rice at the La Saline Market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Soaring food prices aren't new in Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere and heavily dependent on imports. In 2011, prices are o
U.S. & World
How food aid hurts developing economies
While aid workers have been critical of these policies for many years, world leaders have only recently admitted that trade barriers exacerbated hunger and reduced economic development in Haiti and elsewhere, according to the Huffington Post.
By Mercedes White
July 10, 2013 3:55 p.m. MDT
Education
Website helps teachers acquire needed supplies
Jim Bentley, a fifth-grade teacher at Foulks Ranch Elementary School in the Sacramento area, was struggling to come up with history lessons that would engage his students; a diverse group that included non-English speakers.
By Mercedes White
July 9, 2013 6:55 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Report notes shortage of high-quality STEM teachers
By Mercedes White
July 4, 2013 11:15 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
How the whole foods movement hurts the poor
Narratives about the importance of whole foods dominate discussions about food, but these orientations may actually hurt those most at risk for obesity — the poor.
By Mercedes White
June 25, 2013 11:04 p.m. MDT
Education
When cheating in school is fair
Chinese students protested after a government crack down on cheating in the educational system.
By Mercedes White
June 25, 2013 6:40 p.m. MDT
Family
Out-of-wedlock births among blacks spurs debate
Analysis of data on out-of-wedlock birth in America based on analysis from Ta-Nehisi Coates for the Atlantic.
By Mercedes White
June 25, 2013 5:51 p.m. MDT
Student Mariatou Samou, left, speaks with her teacher, Kayla Morrow. Teacher preparation programs do not adequately prepare new teachers like Morrow for the rigors of the classroom, according to a new report from the National Coalition of Teacher Quality.
U.S. & World
Report: US teacher training programs are mediocre
Teacher training programs in the United States are mediocre, according to new report, but critics suggest the report is unreliable because the research is incomplete and inaccurate.
By Mercedes White
June 25, 2013 3:35 p.m. MDT
