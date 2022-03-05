Michael De Groote

Kathryn Harrison’s book “Joan of Arc: A Life Transfigured” is as full and rich as the life of Joan of Arc herself. It mesmerizes and can even irritate. But it is inventive and fresh in a sea of mundane biographies of the teenager who saved France.
Robbers at gas stations and convenience stores could learn something from many American employers about how to make money against the law. Wage and overtime violations by employers cost Americans billions.
There are many cases of alleged disability fraud that state and federal investigators across the country uncover annually. “Fraudulently collecting disability ... disrespects legitimately injured” workers, according to an insurance commissioner.
In the wake of the recession, credit card companies are fighting for the best customers by offering 0 percent introductory interest cards — some that are at 0 percent interest for as long as 18 months. But what’s the catch?