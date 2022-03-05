Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Michael De Groote

Media & Books
Book review: Biography shares the taming of Joan of Arc
Kathryn Harrison’s book “Joan of Arc: A Life Transfigured” is as full and rich as the life of Joan of Arc herself. It mesmerizes and can even irritate. But it is inventive and fresh in a sea of mundane biographies of the teenager who saved France.
By Michael De Groote
Feb 28, 2015 12:43 a.m. MST
Family Life
All aboard: How to win the budget battle with a reluctant spouse
A budget can make a family more peaceful and make dollars go further, but what do you do when a spouse is not on board?
By Michael De Groote
Aug 23, 2014 8:10 a.m. MDT
Walk down a street in New York and odds are, one in 25 of those people you see are a millionaire.
Red Box Roundup
Say what? 1 in 25 New Yorkers are millionaires
One in 25 New Yorkers are millionaires making the total around 389,100 people.
By Michael De Groote
Aug 5, 2014 6:41 p.m. MDT
Family Life
Stay-at-home CEOs: The pros and cons of balancing family and work in a home-based business
Having a home-based business has its perks and its challenges. Finding the proper balance between family demands and demanding clients can be tricky.
By Michael De Groote
Aug 4, 2014 6:55 a.m. MDT
Red Box Roundup
Airbnb squatter defiantly refuses to leave rented home, says he’d do it again
A woman who rented her condo is stuck in a nightmare with a squatter who was supposed to stay for only 44 days refuses to leave her home.
By Michael De Groote
Aug 2, 2014 11:40 p.m. MDT
Red Box Roundup
There’s a video for that: How YouTube brings DIY savings to everybody
People can save money by watching video tutorials on YouTube and doing a fix themselves instead of throwing things out.
By Michael De Groote
July 27, 2014 11:56 p.m. MDT
Restaurants are clever and try to get people to order much more than what's affordable.
Red Box Roundup
Sneaky tricks restaurants use to make you spend more money
Menus at restaurants are full of clever ways to get people to spend more money and to buy the most profitable items.
By Michael De Groote
July 25, 2014 7:41 p.m. MDT
Family Life
Closet clutter: How having fewer, better-quality clothes can bring style and happiness
People have so many clothes they sometimes don’t know what to do with them. But cutting back on fast fashion and focusing on quality and classic styles can save money and make life easier.
By Michael De Groote
July 22, 2014 7:39 p.m. MDT
In this June 13, 2012 file photo, Maria Wilt, center, talks to a recruiter at a job fair expo in Anaheim, Calif.
Red Box Roundup
Optimism on the rise for job seekers
More Americans believe this is the best time to find a quality job since anytime before the recession.
By Michael De Groote
July 19, 2014 4:05 a.m. MDT
Moneywise
Boomer vs. millennial: A tale of 2 job recoveries
Baby boomers and millennials have had different experiences in the recovery from the recession.
By Michael De Groote
July 17, 2014 6:32 p.m. MDT
Seniors play video slot machines in a casino in Wendover, Nevada.
Moneywise
Gray gambling: How gaming impacts seniors
Casinos are a favorite stop for seniors and can build their sense of control and self-concept. But are there other problems with gambling that should be considered?
By Michael De Groote
July 11, 2014 4:09 p.m. MDT
Red Box Roundup
More part-time jobs not a good sign, some economists say
The surge in part-time jobs — both voluntary and “involuntary” — is not necessarily a good sign for the economy.
By Michael De Groote
July 10, 2014 8:21 p.m. MDT
Business
Wage theft: How employers steal millions from American workers every week
Robbers at gas stations and convenience stores could learn something from many American employers about how to make money against the law. Wage and overtime violations by employers cost Americans billions.
By Michael De Groote
June 24, 2014 6 a.m. MDT
Red Box Roundup
Ikea may have learned lesson after angering its biggest fans
Ikea at first tried to shut down the website of one of its biggest fans, but now is backing down. Maybe.
By Michael De Groote
June 22, 2014 7:25 a.m. MDT
Student loan debt can often feel like it's shackling one down, making the decision between life and debt a difficult one.
Moneywise
Life and debt: Pay off student loans and get your life back
Student loan debt can be a binding chain on financial success, but there are ways to tackle the loans that can give people hope.
By Michael De Groote
June 16, 2014 4:15 a.m. MDT
Hotels can eat up a vacation budget.
Travel
Tips to save money on hotels this summer
Hotels can be the most expensive item in a vacation, but there are ways to lessen the impact and save cash this summer.
By Michael De Groote
June 15, 2014 11:18 a.m. MDT
Red Box Roundup
Americans want fair taxes — even if it is bad for the economy
A survey by WalletHub finds that fairness and equality are the biggest factors Americans think about when it comes to taxes.
By Michael De Groote
June 10, 2014 11:50 p.m. MDT
Red Box Roundup
Regulators rat out hamster dancer and other disability fraudsters
There are many cases of alleged disability fraud that state and federal investigators across the country uncover annually. “Fraudulently collecting disability ... disrespects legitimately injured” workers, according to an insurance commissioner.
By Michael De Groote
June 8, 2014 8:40 a.m. MDT
Moneywise
How an entry-level job could write your future
Some entry-level jobs have a better present and future than other entry-level jobs. Taking multiple factors into account may make that first job out of college a better experience.
By Michael De Groote
June 5, 2014 10:25 p.m. MDT
In this April 15, 2011 file photo, Jestina Clayton, a part-time cosmetologist braids the hair of her daughter, Esther Clayton, 5, at her home. Many believe the legality behind licensing for such occupations is becoming restrictive.
Red Box Roundup
Loopy licensing: Why it can be quicker to become a lawyer than a cosmetologist
The left and right are beginning to criticize occupational licensing — saying it restricts freedom and hurts lower-income workers and consumers.
By Michael De Groote
June 4, 2014 6:36 p.m. MDT
Dave Ramsey talks faith, finances and fame in exclusive Q&A
There is something deeper going on behind Dave Ramsey’s ideas, a spiritual side he says is vital to how he found financial peace.
By Michael De Groote
June 2, 2014 4:10 a.m. MDT
A new poll suggests that almost half of the unemployed have given up looking for work — yet they still hope to find a job in the next six months.
Red Box Roundup
Nearly half of unemployed have ‘completely given up looking for work’
A new poll suggests that almost half of the unemployed have given up looking for work — yet they still hope to find a job in the next six months.
By Michael De Groote
May 27, 2014 2:04 a.m. MDT
Some argue cutting off unemployment benefits leads to more employment.
Red Box Roundup
Cutting off unemployment benefits may lead to employment
Some argue that extending unemployment benefits too long hurts people’s chances of becoming employed.
By Michael De Groote
May 26, 2014 12:33 a.m. MDT
World & Nation
Military personnel worried about their jobs
Military personnel struggle with finances, new polls say, and are worried about possible defense budget cuts.
By Michael De Groote
May 21, 2014 5:15 a.m. MDT
Moneywise
Are workplace loans the new payday loans?
Workplaces are beginning to offer loans that have some of the features of payday loans — but do they also have some of the same problems?
By Michael De Groote
May 20, 2014 8:25 p.m. MDT
More homebuyers are buying with cash to avoid the situation of a mortgage.
Red Box Roundup
Mortgages down: Using cash to buy homes is on the rise
The percentage of houses being bought with cash is on the rise, making it difficult for those who have to rely on mortgages to get a new home.
By Michael De Groote
May 19, 2014 10:58 p.m. MDT
Business
Nothing to it: The secrets of zero percent credit card offers
In the wake of the recession, credit card companies are fighting for the best customers by offering 0 percent introductory interest cards — some that are at 0 percent interest for as long as 18 months. But what’s the catch?
By Michael De Groote
May 16, 2014 7:16 p.m. MDT
A realtor sign is shown in front of a home for sale in San Francisco, Monday, March 17, 2014.
Qualifying quandary: The fear that keeps people from buying homes
A new study finds that close to half of potential home buyers are so afraid they will not qualify for a mortgage that they do not even try.
By Michael De Groote
May 13, 2014 4 a.m. MDT
Family
Chore wars: How to get kids to do their chores, or else
Getting kids to do chores can be a pain, but there are ways that might make it easier for kids and parents.
By Michael De Groote
May 11, 2014 11:50 p.m. MDT
Over-indulging extravagant purchasing lifestyles can quickly lead to inescapable debt, reports say.
Red Box Roundup
How ‘lifestyle inflation’ is holding people back from getting ahead
When people get raises, they find they still can’t seem to get out of debt or save money. Why? Blame something called “lifestyle inflation.”
By Michael De Groote
May 11, 2014 2:20 p.m. MDT
Load More