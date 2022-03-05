Michael Gerson

Some political choices are not just stupid or crude. They represent the return of our country’s cruelest, most dangerous passion. Such racism indicts Trump. Treating racism as a typical or minor matter indicts us.
President Trump talked about the nation’s military victories, but not much about the nation’s character. He seems to love America because it is his country and a powerful country, but not because it is a country with a calling.
In the process, evangelical leaders have placed themselves — uncritically, with open eyes — into a political coalition that is inspired by ethnic nationalism. Such are the occupational hazards of calling good evil, and evil good.
Gillibrand’s argument represents a type of ideological authoritarianism that seems fashionable in our politics. Instead of defeating other viewpoints through argument, she would rather prohibit them as illegitimate and unacceptable.
Those who see politics only as a method to defeat enemies and advance favored aims have lost sight of something important. We should honor democratic values such as civility, not only because they make our system function, but to make it noble.
Genuine Christian influence is actually needed in American politics. Trump evangelicals could be defending the civil liberties of all religious people rather than seeking the protection of their tribe alone.
The failure of Reconstruction was not just a disembodied fact but a planned and ruthless act of sabotage. This period of history involved a violent campaign to reverse the social, political and economic outcomes of the Civil War.