Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Michael Good

Medicine students and staff at the University of Utah are spearheading a new medical education initiative.
Opinion
Opinion: Utah will pioneer a new kind of medical education. Here’s why it matters
As our broadened practice of health care extends beyond treating the sick to include a focus on behavioral factors, providers have discovered concepts of population health through their firsthand experience treating patients.
By Marc Harrison and Michael Good
May 15, 2021 5:13 p.m. MDT
COVID_Saturday_0418_sh_05.jpg
Opinion
Unique teamwork between Intermountain and U. Health fortifies Utah’s fight against COVID-19
Teamwork, in a relationship that’s often competitive, is how Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health are responding to COVID-19.
By Marc Harrison and Michael Good
May 7, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
AP20072775802041.jpg
Opinion
From the governor: Help Utah officials slow the spread of COVID-19
Guest opinion
By Gary HerbertSpencer Cox, and 4 more
March 12, 2020 2:32 p.m. MDT