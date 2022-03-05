Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Michael Smith

#UtahMovies was a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Utah
Utah-themed hashtags continues on Twitter with #UtahMovies
By Michael Smith
Aug 22, 2013 7:20 a.m. MDT
The hashtag #UtahBands on Tuesday night was trending on Twitter, allowing users to poke fun at Utah's culture while making plays on words of famous band names.
Utah
Twitter users poke fun at Utah stereotypes with the hashtag #UtahBands
By Michael Smith
Aug 21, 2013 8:45 a.m. MDT
Archaeologists in Turkey say they have found a piece of the cross that was used to crucify Jesus Christ.
U.S. & World
Archaeologists say they may have found piece of Jesus’ cross
By Michael Smith
Aug 2, 2013 12 p.m. MDT
Stan Lockhart speaks to the delegates as he was running for State Republican Party chairman during the State GOP Convention at the South Town Expo Center in Sandy. Lockhart was one of nine GOP donors to sign a letter urging congress to pass immigration re
Utah
Immigration reform a ‘moral obligation,’ signers of GOP letter to Congress say
Former state GOP Chairman Stan Lockhart said Tuesday it’s time for Republicans in Congress to pay attention to their moral obligation to enact immigration reform.
By Michael Smith and Lisa Riley Roche
July 30, 2013 6:25 p.m. MDT
Utah ranked 43rd in the nation in an honesty experiment conducted by Honest Tea.
Utah
Social experiment shows Utah one of least honest states in country (+ video)
By Michael Smith
July 23, 2013 2:40 p.m. MDT
A 55-year-old woman has filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Health after she says the doctor informed her that she suffers from "ghetto booty."
U.S. & World
Doctor tells patient with back pain she suffers from ‘ghetto booty’
By Michael Smith
July 16, 2013 10:50 a.m. MDT
A restaurant called Bacon Bacon in San Francisco that was shut down after neighbors complained about the smell emitting from the building can reopen after a City Hall meeting voted in favor of the restaurant Thursday night.
U.S. & World
Bacon restaurant can reopen after neighbors complained over smell
By Michael Smith
July 12, 2013 1 p.m. MDT
Booking shot of Justin Carter, 19, who has been held at the Comal County Jail in Texas since February after making "terroristic" threats on Facebook. An anonymous person donated $500,000 to cover the teenager's bail.
Media & Books
Anonymous bail donation frees teen from jail accused of making ‘terroristic’ threats on Facebook
A 19-year-old Texas male who was jailed for making “terroristic” threats on Facebook is out of the slammer today after an anonymous person donated $500,000 to cover the teenager’s bail.
By Michael Smith
July 12, 2013 12 p.m. MDT
A Texas man has been arrested after accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the chest after aiming the gun at his ex-girlfriend.
Utah
Man accidentally shoots girlfriend while aiming gun at ex-girlfriend
By Michael Smith
July 9, 2013 12:05 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Video: Teacher wears same outfit in every school photo since 1973
For 40 years, the newly retired elementary gym teacher from Texas wore the same outfit in every school picture.
By Michael Smith
July 5, 2013 9:40 a.m. MDT
In an effort to increase its social media presence, the Bureau of International Information Programs — part of the U.S. State Department — spent $630,000 to increase the number of 'likes' it had on its official Facebook page.
Utah
Branch of the State Department spent $630,000 on Facebook ‘likes’
By Michael Smith
July 3, 2013 12:05 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after falling during show’s finale
A Cirque du Soleil perfomer died over the weekend after an accident during a performance of the show “Ka” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
By Michael Smith
July 1, 2013 10:15 a.m. MDT
A 37-year-old Georgia woman was in for a big surprise when she picked up a copy of her birth certificate she needed to renew her driver's license: it listed her as male.
U.S. & World
Georgia woman was mistakenly labeled a man on birth certificate
By Michael Smith
June 27, 2013 10 a.m. MDT
Sports
Blackhawks should be appreciated more than other champions because of league they play in
Blackhawks should be appreciated for winning more than other teams because of the makeup of the league and the sport itself.
By Michael Smith
June 25, 2013 7:14 a.m. MDT
Sports
Blackhawks win Stanley Cup with thrilling 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Boston
The Chicago Blackhawks win their second Stanley Cup in the last four seasons with a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. Patrick Kane was named the Conn Smythe winner as playoff MVP.
By Michael Smith
June 24, 2013 10:10 p.m. MDT
Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, June 18, 2013 in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
U.S. & World
Alleged robber killed by man waiting in line for LeBron James’ new shoes
A man waiting in line to buy the new LeBron James sneakers shot and killed an alleged robber who was reportedly attempting to steal from a group of customers Saturday morning in Atlanta.
By Michael Smith
June 24, 2013 11:10 a.m. MDT
This undated image provided by Hostess Brands LLC shows a box of Twinkies. Twinkies will be back on shelves by July 15, 2013, after its predecessor company went bankrupt after an acrimonious fight with unions last year. The brands have since been purchase
Family
Twinkies will be back on shelves July 15
Hostess has announced that Twinkies and other snack cakes will be back on shelves starting on July 15.
By Michael Smith
June 24, 2013 7:50 a.m. MDT
Sports
Stanley Cup Finals: Blackhawks edge Bruins 3-1 in Game 5 to take 3-2 series lead
The Chicago Blackhawks are now one win away from winning their second Stanley Cup in three years after defeating the Boston Bruins 3-1 in Game 5 in Chicago. Patrick Kane had two goals for the Blackhawks, and David Bolland added an empty-netter.
By Michael Smith
June 22, 2013 10:20 p.m. MDT
A Parisian woman has been arrested for allegedly dressing up as her 19-year-old daughter and taking an exam in her place.
U.S. & World
Mother disguises herself as daughter to take test in her place
By Michael Smith
June 22, 2013 12 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Food Network fires Paula Deen over use of racial slur
The Food Network announced on Friday that it will not renew the contract of Paula Deen after it was made public that she admitted using a racial slur in the past.
By Michael Smith
June 22, 2013 10:10 a.m. MDT
Sports
Blackhawks even series with 6-5 overtime victory over Bruins
The Blackhawks finally got their offense clicking and erupted for six goals and defeated Boston 6-5 in OT in a back-and-forth thriller. The series is now tied at two heading back to Chicago.
By Michael Smith
June 19, 2013 11:15 p.m. MDT
In this Thursday, May 6, 1999 file photo, George Zimmer, second from left, gestures to Andy Dolich prior to a meeting, in Oakland, Calif. Men's Wearhouse Inc. says it has dismissed Zimmer, its founder and executive chairman.
Business
Men’s Wearhouse fires founder and current executive chairman George Zimmer
Men’s Wearhouse has fired founder and current executive chairman George Zimmer, 40 years after he founded the clothier.
By Michael Smith
June 19, 2013 11:10 a.m. MDT
Gawker reports that Cap'n Crunch, everyone's beloved cereal captain, may not, in fact, be a captain.
U.S. & World
Cap’n Crunch refutes claims he’s not actually a captain
By Michael Smith
June 18, 2013 3:55 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant sued by disgruntled ex-employees
Gordon Ramsay, the fiery British chef known to Americans for being the demanding bully on “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares,” is being sued by four ex-employees, Yahoo! TV reports.
By Michael Smith
June 18, 2013 10:08 a.m. MDT
Sports
Boston Bruins dominate Blackhawks in Game 3 to nab 2-1 series lead
Boston had more shots (35-28), more hits (31-25), more takeaways (6-2) and won 24 more faceoffs than the Chicago Blackhawks, and thus claimed a 2-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals.
By Michael Smith
June 18, 2013 1 a.m. MDT
Randy Zipperer allegedly stabbed his brother following an argument over missing macaroni and cheese.
U.S. & World
Man allegedly stabs brother over missing macaroni and cheese
A 49-year-old Florida man is accused of stabbing his brother following an argument the two had over missing macaroni and cheese.
By Michael Smith
June 17, 2013 11:40 a.m. MDT
Utah
Video: Miss Utah USA flubs answer at Miss USA pageant, takes 4th
Miss Utah USA Marissa Powell became flustered during a question posed to her Sunday at the Miss USA pageant.
By Michael Smith
June 17, 2013 11:30 a.m. MDT
President Barack Obama waves as he walks from the White House in Washington, Friday, May 18, 2012. President Obama will be in Northern Ireland Monday and Tuesday for the G8 Summit.
U.S. & World
Secret Service agents to pose as farmers at G-8 summit, The Sun reports
British tabloid The Sun reports U.S. Secret Service agents will pose as farmers Monday and Tuesday at the G-8 summit in Northern Ireland.
By Michael Smith
June 17, 2013 10:59 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Teen from Steubenville rape case classified as sex offender
On Friday, a judge in Steuebenville, Ohio, classified one of the teenagers convicted in the Steubenville rape case as a sex offender.
By Michael Smith
June 16, 2013 11:30 a.m. MDT
