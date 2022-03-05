Michael Smith

A restaurant called Bacon Bacon in San Francisco that was shut down after neighbors complained about the smell emitting from the building can reopen after a City Hall meeting voted in favor of the restaurant Thursday night.
In an effort to increase its social media presence, the Bureau of International Information Programs — part of the U.S. State Department — spent $630,000 to increase the number of ‘likes’ it had on its official Facebook page.
The Chicago Blackhawks win their second Stanley Cup in the last four seasons with a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. Patrick Kane was named the Conn Smythe winner as playoff MVP.
The Chicago Blackhawks are now one win away from winning their second Stanley Cup in three years after defeating the Boston Bruins 3-1 in Game 5 in Chicago. Patrick Kane had two goals for the Blackhawks, and David Bolland added an empty-netter.