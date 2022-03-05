Michelle Garrett Bulsiewicz

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Shannon Hale, author of The Goose Girl and winner of the Newbery Award, plays with Maggie, her six-month-old, at home in South Jordan as she checks her email and blog on July 2, 2007. Shannon tries to spend as much time as she can with her two children and this place, next to the window is where she does most of her writting. Photo by Jennifer Ackerman/Deseret Morning News
Utah author Shannon Hale’s genre-bending book coming out after 10 years of writing
Utah author Shannon Hale’s new young adult book is a romantic comedy, musical, fantasy, contemporary with a graphic novel section.
Aug 26, 2020 8 p.m. MDT
Pinterest, sisters and anxiety: How ‘Defy’ author Sara B. Larson got inspired for her new series
Nov 1, 2019 9 a.m. MDT
‘To erase it felt like a lie’: Utah author Shannon Hale on including her religion in graphic novel series
Author Shannon Hale said she received some backlash for including her upbringing in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in her graphic novel memoir series: ‘I was a very religious kid. I prayed constantly. To erase it felt like a lie.’
Oct 4, 2019 9:27 a.m. MDT
‘More than his scars’: How a young Romanian burn survivor inspired this Utah author to write her first novel
‘The amount of love we let into our lives and give out in return can define our lives more than our tragedy.’
Sept 29, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Utah author Brandon Mull continues best-selling fantasy tale with third book in ‘Dragonwatch’
“I have no plans to return with ‘Fablehaven’,” Brandon Mull said. “But if I come up with a great story, I’ll always be willing to return to that world and those characters.”
Sept 27, 2019 11:21 a.m. MDT
This Utah author helped animate Disney’s ‘Tangled.’ Now he’s writing a novel.
In addition to “Tangled,” Dan Haring also did visual effects for “The Lion King 3D,” “The Incredible Hulk” and “Rio 2.” Now, he’s written his first novel, “The Star Shepherd,” which debuts Sept. 10.
Sept 4, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
The world’s first official ‘Downton Abbey’ escape room opened in Salt Lake City. Here’s what to expect
The new “Downton Abbey” escape room — the first one NBCUniversal has officially licensed in the world — opened in Salt Lake City on July 13 at The Gateway’s Mystery Escape Room.
July 18, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
How this Park City author shifted from romance to thriller: they’re ‘both about our most basic instincts’
After writing nearly 30 romance novels, local author Victoria Helen Stone’s former editor asked her to write a different genre.
July 6, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
They started in a barn and still have animals as neighbors. Meet Gibbs Smith, Utah’s 50 year old publishing company
On June 24, Gibbs Smith Publishing will be celebrating its 50th anniversary from when it was originally founded in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969.
June 24, 2019 9:30 a.m. MDT
‘The Rosie Project’ author: Folks with autism ‘have become a really powerful minority group’
Ahead of Graeme Simsion’s Salt Lake visit, the author discusses autism and how The King’s English is his “favorite bookstore in the whole world.”
June 2, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
After a rejection, this Utah author’s Pinocchio-inspired tale is getting its own series
Local young adult fantasy author Emily King went from having her editor reject her book to her face, to having the very same novel come out this June.
May 27, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Thanks to fan fiction, this Utah romance author is now part of a best-selling writing duo
After meeting online 10 years ago, local author Christina Hobbs and her co-author Lauren Billings are coming out with their 23rd novel about a honeymoon gone wrong in Hawaii.
May 11, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
‘C.S. Lewis would have added another 45 minutes': ‘Tolkien’ director on what did and didn’t make it into new film
Though J.R.R. Tolkien himself stated that his works were “not about modern wars,” the biopic about his life focuses heavily on the author’s experience in World War I.
May 8, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Utah author Kiersten White joins 3 YA writers to show girls there is ‘more than one way to be strong’
Shelf Queens author event at the King’s English to celebrate fierce, young adult female protagonists, featuring the authors of four books including Utah native Kiersten White.
April 27, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Veronica Roth on her new series, ‘Divergent’ fans and Utah’s Ally Condie — ‘one of the nicest people in books’
After her debut series, “Divergent,” sold millions of copies and turned into multiple major motion pictures, Veronica Roth admits that her newer series “Carve the Mark” was a bit of a disappointment.
April 6, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
Theater review: Hale Centre Theatre’s charming ‘Steel Magnolias’ is gonna wash those emotions right out of you
Though most people may have heard of the 1989 film starring Julia Roberts, Sally Field and Dolly Parton, “Steel Magnolias” was originally written by Robert Harling as a play, which is now running at the Hale Centre Theatre through June 1.
March 28, 2019 1 p.m. MDT
How an old river mining ship in Idaho inspired Ally Condie’s next dystopian novel
While on vacation in Idaho, local children’s author Ally Condie saw a rusty old mining ship abandoned in a river, and it inspired the plot of her next young adult novel.
March 23, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
TV review: BYUtv’s ‘Dwight in Shining Armor’ is pretty funny and shows good potential to be really funny
Picture a clean, kid-friendly version of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” with bad graphics, and you’ll get an approximate idea of BYUtv’s newest original series “Dwight in Shining Armor.”
March 16, 2019 7 a.m. MDT
A publisher’s rejection spurred friendship of these two authors, BYU alumna. Here’s how
While interning at Shadow Mountain publishing, Tricia Levenseller, now a young adult fantasy author, read a manuscript submission by Charlie Holmberg called “Followed by Frost.”
Feb 23, 2019 7 a.m. MST
How do you get books in the hands of kids who need them? This BYU grad hopes he’s found the answer
BYU graduate David Miles and his wife, Stephanie, have started their own publishing company where for every book purchased they will donate a book to a child in need.
Jan 15, 2019 7 a.m. MST
Ahead of Utah visit, ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’’ Holly Black shares her love for writing bad advice
Best-selling fantasy author Holly Black started her career writing about fairies with her debut book “Tithe” and later “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” and now has come full circle with her new young adult fantasy series based in the fairy world.
Jan 12, 2019 7 a.m. MST
From Argentina to Utah — how this Kaysville resident writes award-winning books in her second language
After growing up in Argentina during the military regime of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, Utah resident Marcia Maidana learned to love books as a form of escape. She never imagined that one day she’d publish a book of her own.
Dec 28, 2018 7 a.m. MST
Disney storyboard artist and resident Utahn brings the holiday spirit with a ‘Nutcracker’ retelling
Heather Dixon Wallwork loves every aspect of storytelling, from working as a lead storyboard artist for Disney to writing best-selling middle-grade novels. Her new book tackles a Christmas classic.
Nov 17, 2018 7 a.m. MST
Ahead of Utah visit, best-selling YA writer on the idea that made her career: ‘That is the stupidest thing I ever heard’
Jennifer Armentrout’s surprise best-selling young adult alien novels get a spinoff series beginning with “The Darkest Star.”
Nov 2, 2018 12 p.m. MDT
For lovers of ‘Stranger Things,’ a new mystery from Utah author Ally Condie and Brendan Reichs
Best-selling children’s authors Ally Condie, a Utah native, and Brendan Reichs have come together to write a middle grade horror novel in the vein of “Goonies” and “Stranger Things.”
Oct 8, 2018 9:30 a.m. MDT
How a D.C. scandal and interning for a congressman inspired this BYU alumnus’ new spy novel
BYU alumnus Peter Stone has a new young adult spy novel based on his experience interning in Washington, D.C.
Oct 1, 2018 9:30 a.m. MDT
V.E. Schwab is coming to Utah to talk about the book that ‘nearly killed’ her
The No.1 New York Times best-selling fantasy author Victoria (V.E.) Schwab is showing her range this fall with the release of both a middle grade horror story and an adult science fiction novel.
Sept 22, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
This Utah author is helping kids learn Spanish through his bilingual books
After growing up in the culturally diverse Bay Area of Northern California, Utah author Karl Beckstrand came to understand the importance of the importance diversity.
Sept 11, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
Utah ‘American Ninja Warrior’ vet and gym owner out to conquer the nearly impossible
Utahn Karson Voiles has made it through Stage 1 in the Las Vegas Finals of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” three times now. In the past, he’s always fallen on the second to last obstacle in Stage 2.
Sept 7, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
Looking for some book club help? KUED’s Book Club in a Box has your back
In conjunction with PBS’ “The Great American Read,” KUED is presenting Book Club in a Box to book clubs across Utah.
Sept 1, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
