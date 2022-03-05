Michelle Garrett Bulsiewicz

Author Shannon Hale said she received some backlash for including her upbringing in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in her graphic novel memoir series: ‘I was a very religious kid. I prayed constantly. To erase it felt like a lie.’
Though most people may have heard of the 1989 film starring Julia Roberts, Sally Field and Dolly Parton, “Steel Magnolias” was originally written by Robert Harling as a play, which is now running at the Hale Centre Theatre through June 1.
Best-selling fantasy author Holly Black started her career writing about fairies with her debut book “Tithe” and later “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” and now has come full circle with her new young adult fantasy series based in the fairy world.
After growing up in Argentina during the military regime of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, Utah resident Marcia Maidana learned to love books as a form of escape. She never imagined that one day she’d publish a book of her own.