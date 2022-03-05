clock
Michelle Singletary
Columnist
https://www.deseret.com/authors/michelle-singletary/rss
Opinion
One child, two stimulus payments: The weird way divorced families are double-dipping without even trying
By
Michelle Singletary
May 13, 2020 2 p.m. MDT
Opinion
The coronavirus is tanking the stock market. Here’s what not to do
By
Michelle Singletary
Feb 28, 2020 11:52 a.m. MST
Family
If you’re borrowing money from your elderly parents, you owe them a look inside your finances
Michelle Singletary shares several tips for when an adult child is borrowing from their elderly parents
By
Michelle Singletary
Oct 30, 2019 9:27 a.m. MDT
Family
When family and friends in your social network lack good financial judgment, do you butt in or butt out?
Three times Michelle Singletary advises to butt in when your friends, family and colleagues lack good financial judgment
By
Michelle Singletary
Oct 23, 2019 8:24 a.m. MDT
Family
It’s not just the cost of tipping that upsets customers — it’s the lack of price transparency
By
Michelle Singletary
Oct 16, 2019 8:59 a.m. MDT
Family
It’s maddening, but here’s why your credit score may drop after paying off debt
There is so much we don’t know about how exactly credit scoring works
By
Michelle Singletary
Oct 9, 2019 9:20 a.m. MDT
Family
No, you do not have to be in debt to have a good credit score
What’s key to a good credit score is handling your debt responsibly — month after month after month
By
Michelle Singletary
Oct 2, 2019 10:12 a.m. MDT
Opinion
‘Degree inflation’ is also contributing to the student-loan crisis
By
Michelle Singletary
Sept 29, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
Family
The fight over shutting down the CFPB consumer complaint database is over. It’s staying.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has decided it won’t remove from public view a complaint database that consumers use to ask for help in resolving financial issues.
By
Michelle Singletary
Sept 25, 2019 8:25 a.m. MDT
Family
Average FICO credit score hits new high
The national average credit score has hit an all-time high of 706, according to FICO, the company that created the scoring model used by most lenders. But having a perfect FICO score hasn’t changed Michelle Singletary’s life.
By
Michelle Singletary
Sept 18, 2019 10:23 a.m. MDT
Family
I’m not impressed with the Apple Card cash-back reward. Here’s why
By
Michelle Singletary
Sept 11, 2019 9:18 a.m. MDT
Family
No, splitting a check is not being cheap. And yes, it’s wrong to shame someone for leaving a tiny tip
By
Michelle Singletary
Sept 4, 2019 8:23 a.m. MDT
Family
What does it mean to ‘max out’ your retirement plan?
By
Michelle Singletary
Aug 28, 2019 10:46 a.m. MDT
Family
Dear millennials — If you’re hosting a party, your guests don’t pay — even if you’re broke
By
Michelle Singletary
Aug 21, 2019 9:34 a.m. MDT
Family
Michelle Singletary: Were you blindsided by your 2018 taxes? The IRS has a new withholding tool that will help you pay the right amount of taxes for 2019
By
Michelle Singletary
Aug 14, 2019 10:14 a.m. MDT