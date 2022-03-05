Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Mike Ackerlow

A rendering of a possible development in Draper.
Opinion
Old prison site should include affordable housing
Utah citizens should realize a public benefit for the land use through housing for the workforce that will work and provide services in, around and to this area.
By Mike Ackerlow and Janice Kimball
Nov 22, 2021 2:22 p.m. MST