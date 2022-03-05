Mike Anderson

An email sent out to USU students who planned to live at 800 Block said they can’t move in because the Logan project has unfortunately been experiencing continuous construction delays due to COVID-19 and the tremendous shortage of building supplies.
In addition to the drought, the grasshoppers hatched early and in big numbers, making it tough to get on top of the problem. Some farmers in Box Elder County question whether there’s anything they can do to stop them.
Preparedness may have saved Michelle Richan’s life after her SUV got stuck March 19 in mud and snow en route from Eureka, Nevada, to Heber City. She was missing for a week before a snow plow driver found her in Box Elder County.
Known for its long shelf life, fruitcake can last for years while remaining edible, particularly when it is pickled or aged and stored properly. In the United States, Dec. 27 is recognized as National Fruitcake Day.