Mike Anderson

The 800 Block apartment complex in Logan is under construction.
Utah
USU students scramble for housing after apartment construction delays
An email sent out to USU students who planned to live at 800 Block said they can’t move in because the Logan project has unfortunately been experiencing continuous construction delays due to COVID-19 and the tremendous shortage of building supplies.
By Mike Anderson
Aug 11, 2021 11:55 a.m. MDT
Grasshoppers swarm on farmland in northern Utah on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Utah
Grasshopper invasion adding to plight of Utah farmers
In addition to the drought, the grasshoppers hatched early and in big numbers, making it tough to get on top of the problem. Some farmers in Box Elder County question whether there’s anything they can do to stop them.
By Mike Anderson
July 8, 2021 6:40 p.m. MDT
merlin_2866273.jpg
Utah
Weber County firefighters hone their skills for swift-water rescues
Although the drought has left Utah’s streams and rivers running low, firefighters are preparing for the spring and summer months as recreationists head to the great outdoors.
By Mike Anderson
April 21, 2021 12:39 p.m. MDT
merlin_2859020.jpg
Utah
Teen who survived gunshot to the head gets new robotic device for paralyzed arm
Deserae Turner, a Cache Valley teenager who survived a bullet wound to the head in February 2017, is learning how to use what she calls her “expensive new toy.”
By Mike Anderson
March 16, 2021 3:07 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2021_03_01_at_6.03.16_PM.png
Utah
Utah grocery store owner shot and killed in store remembered as man with ‘really big heart’
An Ogden grocery store owner was shot and killed at his store by an unknown gunman late Sunday.
By Pat Reavy and Mike Anderson
March 1, 2021 6:20 p.m. MST
28043319.jpeg
Utah
Help arrives after Morgan County snowplows destroyed in fire
By Mike Anderson
Dec 18, 2020 12:53 p.m. MST
Fernwood_Missing3.jpg
Utah
Lost hiker shares valuable lessons after spending night on mountain
By Mike Anderson
Aug 12, 2020 11:42 a.m. MDT
merlin_2810005.jpg
Utah
Slain officer’s funeral will likely be on his 5th wedding anniversary, mother says
She describes Nathan Lyday as “gentle giant”; neighbor reports frightening history with gunman.
By Mike Anderson and Jed Boal
May 31, 2020 10:37 a.m. MDT
merlin_2776272.jpg
Utah
5-year-old caught driving on Utah freeway takes safer luxury spin a day later
Boy who clocked in at 32 mph said he was traveling to California to buy a Lamborghini.
By Annie Knox and Mike Anderson
May 5, 2020 5:30 p.m. MDT
Bruce_w_taylor_fam.jpg
Utah
Bruce Bruce the goose’s new prosthetic a honkin’ success
By Mike Anderson
March 13, 2020 8:02 p.m. MDT
hug2.jpg
Utah
‘Hug someone today’: Friends’ simple message resonates in northern Utah
By Mike Anderson
Jan 25, 2020 8 p.m. MST
merlin_943579.jpg
Utah
Weber County firefighters take plunge into icy waters to brush up on rescue skills
By Mike Anderson
Jan 22, 2020 5:35 p.m. MST
RoyBodyCam1.jpg
Utah
‘The stars aligned’: Roy family credits police officers with fire rescue
By Mike Anderson and Gretel Kauffman
Nov 5, 2019 9:19 p.m. MST
Carlos_Produce1.jpg
Utah
Utah family to close produce stand after more than 90 years in business
By Mike Anderson
Oct 27, 2019 1:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_15727.jpg
Utah
A fishery was severely damaged by a fire that burned more than 68,000 acres. Here’s how biologists are working to revitalize the affected river
By Mike Anderson
Oct 24, 2019 6:42 p.m. MDT
merlin_14238.jpg
Utah
Utah farmers short on pumpkins after freeze
By Gretel Kauffman and Mike Anderson
Oct 16, 2019 6:21 p.m. MDT
merlin_7743.jpg
Utah
Romantic day turns rocky: Boyfriend helps rescue Logan woman injured in rockslide
By Mike Anderson
Sept 12, 2019 7:04 p.m. MDT
Utah
Community rallies to help Utah business destroyed after truck plowed through building
Garden City residents have banded together to help the family that owns the store that was destroyed when a truck driver lost control and plowed through the building.
By Mike Anderson
April 17, 2019 3:47 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah woman survived week stuck in snow thanks to preparedness
Preparedness may have saved Michelle Richan’s life after her SUV got stuck March 19 in mud and snow en route from Eureka, Nevada, to Heber City. She was missing for a week before a snow plow driver found her in Box Elder County.
By Ashley Imlay and Mike Anderson
March 26, 2019 8:50 p.m. MDT
Students at Heart of Jesus preschool gesture while singing a song in Lima, Peru on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. LDS Charities donated three prefab class rooms, tables and chairs and other school supplies.
Faith
The 30 most touching photos from President Nelson’s tour of South America
Deseret News photographer Jeffrey Allred was there to capture some incredible moments from President Nelson’s tour to South America — these are our favorite 30.
By Mike Anderson
Oct 30, 2018 9 p.m. MDT
A waitress who was being a good Samaritan by driving an intoxicated customer back to his hotel became the victim of a kidnapping at gunpoint, police say.
Utah
Man stabbed in face during home robbery, police say
A man was stabbed in the face during a robbery Thursday morning.
By Mike Anderson
Aug 24, 2018 9:20 a.m. MDT
A man was found dead outside a Murray apartment complex Thursday morning.
Police/Courts
Police investigating Ogden man’s death as homicide
Police have opened a homicide investigation after a body was found Monday in an alley in Ogden.
By Annie Knox and Mike Anderson
July 16, 2018 1:03 p.m. MDT
Utah
Logan nurse pulls patient from burning bed
A nurse has been hailed as a hero after pulling a patient from a burning bed at Cache County skilled nursing facility.
By Mike Anderson
July 10, 2018 3:15 p.m. MDT
Banh Mi Time
Entertainment
10 of Utah’s most out-of-the-box food trucks
Utahns have always had unique taste when it comes to food (think fry sauce and Jell-O salad), and food trucks in the Beehive State are no exception.
By Mike Anderson
April 27, 2018 10:30 a.m. MDT
A traditional holiday fruitcake.
Entertainment
It’s National Fruitcake Day. Here are 5 with positive reviews online
Known for its long shelf life, fruitcake can last for years while remaining edible, particularly when it is pickled or aged and stored properly. In the United States, Dec. 27 is recognized as National Fruitcake Day.
By Mike Anderson
Dec 27, 2017 2:13 p.m. MST
Each year the Utah Board of Education releases grades for elementary and high schools across the state based on factors such as language arts, math and science proficiency.
Utah
Grading Utah schools, 2017: 20 highest scoring elementary and secondary schools
Take a look at these top-ranked schools in Utah.
By Mike Anderson
Dec 26, 2017 9:40 p.m. MST
Mack Wilberg conducts during the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, at the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
Entertainment
Top 12 most-viewed Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas songs on YouTube
Check out which Christmas songs by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are the most popular on YouTube.
By Mike Anderson
Dec 21, 2017 3:53 p.m. MST
2e159e2972
Sports
20 of the best quotes from Bill Walton during the BYU-Utah broadcast
Bill Walton has been entertaining viewers on and off the court for years. See his top moments from his call of the BYU vs. Utah basketball game.
By Mike Anderson
Dec 21, 2017 12:20 p.m. MST
f6a22a5241
Entertainment
15 family-friendly Christmas movies you can find on Netflix, Amazon this holiday season
Love cozying up by the fire with your favorite Christmas flick? Then take a look at our list of Christmas movies available on Netflix, Amazon and iTunes.
By Mike Anderson
Dec 20, 2017 10:56 p.m. MST
Pentatonix recently released their new Christmas album. Here are their top 12 most-viewed Christmas songs on YouTube of all-time.
Entertainment
These Christmas songs are Pentatonix’s most-viewed on YouTube
Pentatonix recently released their new Christmas album. Here are their top 12 most-viewed Christmas songs on YouTube of all-time.
By Mike Anderson
Dec 20, 2017 8:59 p.m. MST
