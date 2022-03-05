clock
Last year we committed to ensuring trust in police — now we’re checking in
We learned of a trust gap about police between residents who are white and residents who are black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) and a trust gap with millennials.
By
Mike Caldwell
and
Ken Wallentine
May 18, 2021 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
As local leaders, we will work to improve community trust in law enforcement
By
Mike Mendenhall
,
Mike Caldwell
, and 4 more
June 22, 2020 12:30 p.m. MDT