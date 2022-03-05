clock
Deseret News
Church News
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Mike Leavitt
InDepth
The culture war compromise
Republicans and Democrats in Congress could work together to change the Equality Act’s approach to religious freedom.
By
Mike Leavitt
Feb 21, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Opinion
Candidates for governor should start transition planning now
Utah will be better governed if the baton from Gary Herbert to his successor is passed seamlessly, with no loss of momentum.
By
Mike Leavitt
Aug 25, 2020 10:59 a.m. MDT