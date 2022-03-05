Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Miranda Collette

Sports
Utah hockey fans celebrate Stanley Cup visit
Trevor Lewis, a Utah native and professional hockey player, brought the Stanley Cup home to celebrate the Los Angeles Kings’ victory over the New York Rangers in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 27, 2014 6:53 p.m. MDT
Utah
Students bike to collect butterflies in a hands-on learning technique
Summer has not ended for eighth-graders at the Salt Lake Center for Science Education who will be learning about the life cycle of the monarch butterfly in a unique way.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 26, 2014 5 p.m. MDT
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitos are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. With mosquito populations increasing, health officials are warning residents to comply with prevention efforts in order to avoid the spread of the W
Utah
First case of West Nile Virus reported in Salt Lake County
With mosquito populations increasing, health officials are warning residents to comply with prevention efforts in order to avoid the spread of the West Nile Virus.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 25, 2014 5:49 p.m. MDT
A search and rescue effort continued Sunday for a woman who went missing Saturday night near the Horseshoe Bend area of the Green River.
Utah
Woman’s body recovered from Green River
Uintah County search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a woman who went missing Saturday night near the Horseshoe Bend area of the Green River.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 24, 2014 3:45 p.m. MDT
1394229.jpg
Utah
Man arrested hours after allegedly fleeing police in high-speed chase
A man who allegedly escaped officers following a high-speed chase Sunday morning was arrested that evening.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 24, 2014 12:50 p.m. MDT
A Sandy woman was killed late Saturday when a motorcycle she was riding on collided with two vehicles that had just been involved in a separate accident in Kearns.
Utah
Sandy woman killed in motorcycle-vehicle collision
A Sandy woman was killed late Saturday when a motorcycle she was riding on collided with two vehicles that had just been involved in a separate accident in Kearns.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 24, 2014 10:45 a.m. MDT
Utah
Purple walls shed new light of happiness at homeless shelter
In a labor of love, about 130 University of Utah students spent Wednesday painting and cleaning The Road Home’s winter overflow shelter. The shelter is an emergency home for homeless families looking to escape Utah’s harsh winter season.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 20, 2014 6:20 p.m. MDT
In a world where kids know how to use an iPad better than many adults, the traditional textbook has maintained popularity throughout the Utah college scene.
Utah
Utah college students prefer traditional textbooks to e-books, bookstore officials say
In a world where kids know how to use an iPad better than many adults, the traditional textbook has maintained popularity throughout the Utah college scene.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 20, 2014 3:06 p.m. MDT
Utah
Program provides low-income families opportunity to stay connected
A Comcast-funded program that helps low-income families receive inexpensive computers and cheap Internet service has also upgraded the Glendale Community Learning Center.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 20, 2014 2:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Green-waste dump takes initiative to temporarily shut down for safety
In an effort to avoid fires or unwanted odors, the Timpanogos Special Service District has temporarily decided to stop collecting green waste from the north Utah County area after its compost pile grew too large to manage.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 17, 2014 3:05 p.m. MDT
Under the direction of Mayor Ben McAdams, Salt Lake County set aside $800,000 for 19 new bicycle transportation projects that will add 87 miles of bike paths along the Wasatch Front.
Utah
New bike network connects cities along Wasatch Front
Under the direction of Mayor Ben McAdams, Salt Lake County set aside $800,000 for 19 new bicycle transportation projects that will add 87 miles of bike paths along the Wasatch Front.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 14, 2014 5:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
BYU engineering camp motivates students into STEM-related fields
Chip Camp was held at BYU on Tuesday and Wednesday to encourage about 50 seventh- and eighth-grade students to pursue degrees in engineering.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 13, 2014 6:36 p.m. MDT
Utah
School cafeteria evaluation leads to low-cost solutions with big impacts
In an effort to improve food consumption at Hayden Peak Elementary School, a Cornell University nutrition expert evaluated the school’s lunchroom environment. Though the school scored above average, minor changes could have a big impact on students.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 12, 2014 5:11 p.m. MDT
Utah
Expo matches women’s rising enthusiasm for the outdoors
Vendors at the 2014 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market appealed to more and more women interested in getting outside and active.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 11, 2014 10:22 a.m. MDT
Members of the Provo Utah Wasatch Tongan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrate the Makai Reading Initiative, a program designed to get young kids enthusiastic about reading throughout the summer.
Utah
Tongan community holds festival to inspire young readers
Members of the Provo Utah Wasatch Tongan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrate the Makai Reading Initiative, a program designed to get young kids enthusiastic about reading throughout the summer.
By Miranda Collette
Aug 9, 2014 6 p.m. MDT
Utah
U. teams up with Girl Scouts to build energy-efficient cabins
The University of Utah’s School of Architecture and the Girl Scouts of Utah teamed up to build three sustainable, modern cabins for the Trefoil Ranch Girls Scout Camp and learn important architectural principles for the future.
By Miranda Collette
July 30, 2014 8:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah Free Market an opportunity for community connections through service
The Utah Free Market allows people to give and take in a free exchange process that connects Salt Lake City residents through service. Donations will continue through next week in preparation for “The Big Give” next Friday and Saturday.
By Miranda Collette
July 25, 2014 4:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Parade spectators celebrate pioneers past and present
Thousands flocked to downtown Salt Lake City from near and far Thursday to celebrate Utah’s pioneer heritage in the annual Days of ’47 Parade.
By Miranda Collette
July 24, 2014 4:20 p.m. MDT
Family
Float party gives thousands a sneak peek of Thursday’s big parade
More than 16,000 people came to the South Towne Expo Center in Sandy Monday to see 30 of the 50 Days of ’47 Parade floats, three days in advance of the big parade
By Miranda Collette
July 21, 2014 6:20 p.m. MDT
1376228.jpg
Utah
Ogden wildfire burns 50 acres, still going
A wildfire that forced the evacuation of 10 to 20 homes had burned an estimated 50 acres by Sunday afternoon. But fire officials said the blaze was burning in steep, rocky terrain, and the immediate threat to structures had passed.
By Miranda Collette
July 20, 2014 6:51 p.m. MDT
Utah
New solar panels are symbol of the resurrection of life on earth
For one small Episcopal church, new solar panels mean a big difference in its carbon footprint, the community and the congregation’s devotion to God.
By Miranda Collette
July 20, 2014 4:52 p.m. MDT
Utah
New helicopter can support baby boom across Intermountain West
The University Hospital AirMed fleet has six helicopters, one of which can now transports high-risk pregnant patients and prenatal babies. Sandie Boardman broke in the new helicopter in November when a premature baby boy was born while in the air.
By Miranda Collette
July 18, 2014 8:58 p.m. MDT
Utah
Youth Pioneer Production honors modern-day pioneer
Utah Pioneer Days and the Olive Osmond Hearing Fund will be honoring a modern-day pioneer during the Youth Pioneer Production.
By Miranda Collette
July 18, 2014 7:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
$1.8B project to take Salt Lake City International Airport to new heights
Construction starts Friday for a new project that will take the 20 million people who fly through Utah on annual basis to new heights. A $1.8 billion new Salt Lake City International Airport will be under construction for the next eight to ten years.
By Miranda Collette
July 17, 2014 5:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Geek Squad inspires young kids to pursue a future in technology
In 2011, Brittani Uribe attended Best Buy’s Geek Squad Summer Academy at age 17 with plans of becoming a dietitian. Eight years later, she is living her dream as a Geek Squad agent at the camp who thrives in the field of technology.
By Miranda Collette
July 16, 2014 8:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
South Salt Lake business owners complain of mulch pile that spontaneously combusted
Investigators determined that spontaneous combustion caused a large compost fire in South Salt Lake, Thursday evening, which reignited Friday morning and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
By Miranda Collette
July 11, 2014 6:39 p.m. MDT
Utah
Daylight saving time: Should it stay or should it go?
A legislatively mandated push to decide the fate of daylight saving time in Utah came to the Clark Planetarium Thursday in a public meeting focused on three possible outcomes.
By Miranda Collette
July 10, 2014 7:50 p.m. MDT
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Center of Excellence was outfitted with 126 solar panels, which are expected to save the association about 8,000 per year — money which it plans on using to power future athletes' gold medal goals.
U.S. & World
New solar panels may help power a future with more U.S. gold medalists
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Center of Excellence was outfitted with 126 solar panels, which are expected to save the association about 8,000 per year — money which it plans on using to power future athletes’ gold medal goals.
By Miranda Collette and Alex Cabrero
July 9, 2014 5:50 p.m. MDT
Family
‘Wicked’ returns to Salt Lake City for 2 months of theater magic
A little piece of New York has arrived in Utah as Broadway stars begin taking the stage for the $14 million production of “Wicked.”
By Miranda Collette
July 9, 2014 12 p.m. MDT
Utah
Fourth of July a time for service as well as celebration
A handful of volunteers stood alongside Pastor Wayne Wilson, the CEO and founder of the Salt Lake City Mission, to serve food and offer clothing to grateful recipients Friday.
By Miranda Collette
July 4, 2014 9:38 p.m. MDT
