Miranda Collette

In a labor of love, about 130 University of Utah students spent Wednesday painting and cleaning The Road Home’s winter overflow shelter. The shelter is an emergency home for homeless families looking to escape Utah’s harsh winter season.
In an effort to avoid fires or unwanted odors, the Timpanogos Special Service District has temporarily decided to stop collecting green waste from the north Utah County area after its compost pile grew too large to manage.
In an effort to improve food consumption at Hayden Peak Elementary School, a Cornell University nutrition expert evaluated the school’s lunchroom environment. Though the school scored above average, minor changes could have a big impact on students.
Members of the Provo Utah Wasatch Tongan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrate the Makai Reading Initiative, a program designed to get young kids enthusiastic about reading throughout the summer.
The University of Utah’s School of Architecture and the Girl Scouts of Utah teamed up to build three sustainable, modern cabins for the Trefoil Ranch Girls Scout Camp and learn important architectural principles for the future.
The Utah Free Market allows people to give and take in a free exchange process that connects Salt Lake City residents through service. Donations will continue through next week in preparation for “The Big Give” next Friday and Saturday.
A wildfire that forced the evacuation of 10 to 20 homes had burned an estimated 50 acres by Sunday afternoon. But fire officials said the blaze was burning in steep, rocky terrain, and the immediate threat to structures had passed.
The University Hospital AirMed fleet has six helicopters, one of which can now transports high-risk pregnant patients and prenatal babies. Sandie Boardman broke in the new helicopter in November when a premature baby boy was born while in the air.
Construction starts Friday for a new project that will take the 20 million people who fly through Utah on annual basis to new heights. A $1.8 billion new Salt Lake City International Airport will be under construction for the next eight to ten years.
In 2011, Brittani Uribe attended Best Buy’s Geek Squad Summer Academy at age 17 with plans of becoming a dietitian. Eight years later, she is living her dream as a Geek Squad agent at the camp who thrives in the field of technology.
Investigators determined that spontaneous combustion caused a large compost fire in South Salt Lake, Thursday evening, which reignited Friday morning and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Center of Excellence was outfitted with 126 solar panels, which are expected to save the association about 8,000 per year — money which it plans on using to power future athletes’ gold medal goals.