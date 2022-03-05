When the alarm goes off in the morning and the daily rush begins, mindfully choosing a specific color to wear is rarely the most pressing priority. But basic psychology says clothing color can affect your mood and even the mood of those around you.
Everyone could use some help finding the perfect dress for a party, wedding or any special occasion. From length to fabric to color to comfort, the right outfit can be hard to find. These tips will help you choose the perfect frock every time.
When it comes to the art of gift giving, the best gifts are those that are both memorable and meaningful. Consider the following five gifts that communicate your love, friendship or gratitude long after the gift is given.
The color of clothing has long been symbolic, but what’s the significance of white clothing, and when might you need it in a modern world? Here are five special occasions where having a white dress will come in handy.