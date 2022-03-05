clock
Opinion
Possession of all forms of cocaine should carry the same sentence
The Equal Act would ensure that people caught with cocaine face the same treatment under the law, regardless of the form in which the drug was found.
By
Molly Davis
Sept 8, 2021 1:08 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The next focus of Utah criminal justice reform? The court system
The justice court system would greatly benefit from a thorough review.
By
Westley Cottam
and
Molly Davis
Dec 23, 2020 1 p.m. MST
Opinion
Justice for Breonna Taylor looks a lot like policy change
By
Molly Davis
Oct 6, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Smart statewide police reform will benefit Utah citizens and officers alike
By
Molly Davis
Aug 6, 2020 1 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Protecting sensitive information among changing technology
States that wish to protect privacy rights need to change this by passing clear legal standards for law enforcement to follow that apply to modern technology.
By
Molly Davis
Aug 16, 2019 5 a.m. MDT