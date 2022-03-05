Molly Davis

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

A gun and crack cocaine that were confiscated by police in New York.
Possession of all forms of cocaine should carry the same sentence
The Equal Act would ensure that people caught with cocaine face the same treatment under the law, regardless of the form in which the drug was found.
Sept 8, 2021 1:08 a.m. MDT
The next focus of Utah criminal justice reform? The court system
The justice court system would greatly benefit from a thorough review.
Dec 23, 2020 1 p.m. MST
Justice for Breonna Taylor looks a lot like policy change
Oct 6, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
Smart statewide police reform will benefit Utah citizens and officers alike
Aug 6, 2020 1 p.m. MDT
If police get a warrant to search the contents of a person’s device, they typically need the owner’s help to access the information.
Guest opinion: Protecting sensitive information among changing technology
States that wish to protect privacy rights need to change this by passing clear legal standards for law enforcement to follow that apply to modern technology.
Aug 16, 2019 5 a.m. MDT