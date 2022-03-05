Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Opinion
Why is Utah taxing small business stimulus payments?
Congress decided that Paycheck Protection Program relief would not be taxed at the federal level. Utah took the opposite approach.
By Troy Keller
Feb 16, 2021 11:30 a.m. MST
Opinion
Stimulus checks can either pull us out of a hole, or dig us a deeper one
The latest relief package will provide immediate relief for many businesses and individuals, but it adds to our nation’s crippling debt.
By Troy Keller
Dec 30, 2020 1:30 p.m. MST
Opinion
Are we doing stimulus right?
For now, it seems Congress’ stimulus plans still have the potential to preserve the economy if implemented correctly. If they do, they will be worth every penny.
By Troy Keller
May 4, 2020 3 p.m. MDT